Bissouma would be perfect for us. Pristine technique and very robust physically.
I find it frustrating that two years ago Lovren left. He was missed during the following campaign, but not replaced until the following sumner. During that summer we replaced Lovren with Konate and that was it. At the same time Wijnaldum left and he was not replaced. Although this season was very good indeed compared to last, still the points that were dropped were when Liverpool were light in midfield, in particular against Spurs. No doubt FSG will wait until the summer to replace him again. Those who defend that decision typically make two arguments: 1] balancing of the books 2] youth will replace. Balancing the books is fine, but that is a Tory mindset from the 1890s, borrowing should be an option when required. As to the youth, despite all the talk and promise, TAA is still the only regular to have come through the ranks in Klopp's tenure as manager. Elliott and Jones still might prove good enough, but are unknowns. Interestingly Mark Lawrence was on the radio the other day saying Morton was a fine player, but he expected him not to make it. In other words, bringing in players like Konate is still the best option to fill gaps. And the gap, currently, is in the middle of the park.

And there is the frustration, because I suspect fuck all will happen again this winter. The usual voices will accuse those who want more of playing Fifa too much and complaining about wages and Liverpool not being mega rich. There is truth to the latter point, but at least replacing core squad members should be an option. But  most likely nothing will occur, Liverpool will finish top four, the summer will come, Wijnaldum will be replaced, another player will leave and will not be replaced until the following year. And the squad will still be short. Again. The fact is FSG have no incentive to spend big. They know LFC can't compete with Chelsea and City, so they don't bother trying. LFC have won a league and a CL, and the owners are satiated (largely because, in truth, so are the fans). They can be miserly because they only need Klopp to finish top 4. I guaranteee if Liverpool hadn't finished in side the top four last year then spending would have occurred at a much higher level during the summer. That is where the mindset is at. Spend enough to keep LFC near the top and cross the fingers in the hopes Klopp can miracle another league.

I agree. Truth is we should continuously be investing in the squad regardless of personnel leaving or not. It does not need to be City or even Chelsea levels of investment but there should be a budget for each summer. Really don't see how a one in, one out policy is going to work long term.

From a club who wanted to sell and not to a league rival (doesn't have to be us buying and obviously this is how they'll perceive teams buying not us). I don't see how Arsenal wouldn't hold for more than Sancho or Grealish given their fees and performances, time on the contract and really just the image of selling your best young player up the league when you're wanting to be up there yourself.
One defeat and it's the end of the world.

Disagree. A lot of people have been saying the same thing for about 2 seasons. Best Liverpool sides of the 80's were constantly updating the team. Same with United. When you are on top you should always be striving to be better. We are not really doing that though.
Bissouma would be perfect for us. Pristine technique and very robust physically.
There are personal issues which now make it very unlikely we'll ever sign him.
Disagree. A lot of people have been saying the same thing for about 2 seasons. Best Liverpool sides of the 80's were constantly updating the team. Same with United. When you are on top you should always be striving to be better. We are not really doing that though.
Isn't it 2 defeats in 37 games? There's something consistently right though?
Disagree. A lot of people have been saying the same thing for about 2 seasons. Best Liverpool sides of the 80's were constantly updating the team. Same with United. When you are on top you should always be striving to be better. We are not really doing that though.

Thats one that gets churned out a lot, but there were plenty of seasons where that wasnt the case. When United won the treble they strengthened with Silvestre, Bosnich and Quinton Fortune. Its pretty disingenuous when a big part of both teams success was as much to do with keeping the squad together as anything else.

The age old problem is that people are incapable of looking at the whole picture. Its normally met with net spend, spending less than Burnley, spending less than the rest of the top 6 etc etc. But theres never, ever any discussion about other aspects of football club finance (or hilariously, just ignoring the impact COVID might have had). Its always amusing to see paragraphs of whinging boiling down to Brighton spent £50 million and were more successful so should have spent more and then others going fucking hell what a great, intelligent post!! ;D

People also universally ignore the possibility that maybe the manager is happy with his squad. It boils down again and again, and again and again, to toys being thrown out of prams at various points of the season. We had it in the summer when people hilariously shit the bed about United, were having it again now weve dropped off the pace a little, we have it whenever theres an injury. And yet the same posters constantly ignore what the most important person says. People whine about not replacing Gini, yet we had a few games of Harvey Elliott smashing it in his position before some grock ruined it.

For the record (Jack), Id like us to have another attacker and back up right back, and think we need to go big on a few midfielders in the summer. But Jesus wept, the constant gnashing over transfers really is something else. Were in an environment completely skewed by two blood thirsty, sports washing cheats and instead of acknowledging THATS the problem, people would prefer to leave them to it and keep the vitriol within our own club. It really is nauseating. Maybe go and have a look at Man Citys last few line ups and how theyve been able to just swap around the likes of De Bruyne, Sterling, Mahrez, Silva, Grealish, Jesus, Ake, Stones and Rodri and then come back and tell us the reason were behind them is because FSG didnt sign this mythical Wijnaldum replacement in the summer.
Why is striving to be better solely looked at through the prism of transfers? What about coaching, improving the Academy or the new training centre, or any number of other things like nutrition, how we use our loan system etc?

Not that signing players is evil, I want us to do that as well. It's just that there's a bunch of other things we can do (and I think are doing) to get better. It's one thing being unhappy at the lack of transfer activity, it's another saying we're not looking to get better.
Particularly frustrating is the complete lack of acknowledgment that we DO use youngsters and youth products, and that is part of our succession planning. We all praise Klopp and yet some seem to think he just stumbled upon Harvey Elliott in the summer, for example. Or Curtis Jones.
Why is striving to be better solely looked at through the prism of transfers? What about coaching, improving the Academy or the new training centre, or any number of other things like nutrition, how we use our loan system etc?

Not that signing players is evil, I want us to do that as well. It's just that there's a bunch of other things we can do (and I think are doing) to get better. It's one thing being unhappy at the lack of transfer activity, it's another saying we're not looking to get better.

There are some areas where we don't have an abundance of youngsters coming through. We have a number of ballplaying CMs. Not many physical and defensive minded CMs (TBF, they tend to be older). We don't have many forwards who are provably good enough and in the right style for our forward line up. Gordon might be the right kind, but anyone else?
Thats one that gets churned out a lot, but there were plenty of seasons where that wasnt the case. When United won the treble they strengthened with Silvestre, Bosnich and Quinton Fortune. Its pretty disingenuous when a big part of both teams success was as much to do with keeping the squad together as anything else.
So, they bought a first choice goalkeeper and central defender? Not sure this really backs up your point, especially since their real decline began when they stopped competing at the top end of the market and let their top players age out.

The central point has nothing to do with the sportswashers, refreshing the team is something all top clubs have to do to ensure they remain competitive at the top. Everyone is happy to see players like Elliott, Kelleher and Jones emerging, but that isn't enough on its own and nor is buying mid-level players in the hope we'll always have a Klopp around to lift them to that world class position.

The other issue of course is that if you let your players age out together you end up with Man U c.2013, Leeds c.1975, Barca c.2020 or us c.1991 - a team that's been dominant for years and then falls off a cliff seemingly overnight. It's about more than right here, right now. You also need to sell players for top dollar before they start declining, not wait until that decline starts and get nothing when they leave for free because no one wants to spend a transfer fee.

I say all this as someone who thinks the buys we've made in the past couple of years have generally been very good, but it's been a long time since we got a player who moved the needle. And with the attack increasingly reliant on a 29-year old Salah and an increasingly injury prone midfield where the first choice three average out around the 30 mark, the club should be approaching this as a big summer.
There are some areas where we don't have an abundance of youngsters coming through. We have a number of ballplaying CMs. Not many physical and defensive minded CMs (TBF, they tend to be older). We don't have many forwards who are provably good enough and in the right style for our forward line up. Gordon might be the right kind, but anyone else?


I wasn't really talking about specific areas, more a general comment about whether the club is doing things to improve; a comment above suggested it wasn't because of a lack of transfer activity.
