LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

HardworkDedication

  Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:22:05 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:14:53 pm
Far from it. We still have a very strong team, that will probably finish 2nd in the league and has a good chance in the CL, League Cup and the FA Cup, but we need to be more active in the transfer market. Some of our best signings over the past decade have been made in January ...

You've changed your tune. Last summer when others were saying we needed to bring players in, you often stated that you were happy with the squad and said it is better than the one that finished last season. Now a few months on I've read several of your posts talking about how we need to and should've invested in the squad.  8)
fucking baubles

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:25:15 pm
Thats his summer persona, if you go back to last January its very similar to him now ;D Absolutely slaughtering the owners saying it was the end for them
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:28:33 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 02:22:05 pm
You've changed your tune. Last summer when others were saying we needed to bring players in, you often stated that you were happy with the squad and said it is better than the one that finished last season. Now a few months on I've read several of your posts talking about how we need to and should've invested in the squad.  8)

Each suggestion of an attacking player was shot down by Peter because he insisted it would be stupidity to offer a lot of money to any attacker when that money was being saved for Mbappe ;D
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:28:43 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 02:22:05 pm
You've changed your tune. Last summer when others were saying we needed to bring players in, you often stated that you were happy with the squad and said it is better than the one that finished last season. Now a few months on I've read several of your posts talking about how we need to and should've invested in the squad.  8)

Not really. Like I said above, our squad is very strong, and some good games from Ox, Origi and Minamino have probably created a better market for them in January, so we should shake up things a little. Nothing spectacular, but if we can sell Phillips and one of the mentioned above, and bring in a talented 5th choice attacker, I will be satisfied. We can address the replacement for Milner on the squad in the summer, as well as the backup right fullback ...
HardworkDedication

  Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:28:46 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 02:25:15 pm
Thats his summer persona, if you go back to last January its very similar to him now ;D Absolutely slaughtering the owners saying it was the end for them

 :lmao
HardworkDedication

  Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:30:28 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 02:28:33 pm
Each suggestion of an attacking player was shot down by Peter because he insisted it would be stupidity to offer a lot of money to any attacker when that money was being saved for Mbappe ;D

Yes I remember that too. Now look at his comments now. He shouldn't be so quick to shoot down peoples opinions.
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:36:12 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 02:30:28 pm
Yes I remember that too. Now look at his comments now. He shouldn't be so quick to shoot down peoples opinions.

To be honest, I did suggest signing Adam Hlozek in the summer, and I still do.

https://youtu.be/ByLTDviKMdM

As for my support for Origi and Minamino as squad players in the summer, they have proven me right. And if your memory serves you well, as you claim, you would remember that I was against signing another midfielder after the departure of Wijnaldum, because I wanted to see what Jones and Elliott can do ...
The G in Gluhwein

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:57:56 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 02:13:11 pm
You could have told me that before I betted on Ukraine / Taiwan double as being the instigator of world war 3.
Least you didn't bet on West Ham.

(That's for Craig).
The G in Gluhwein

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:59:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:14:53 pm
Far from it. We still have a very strong team, that will probably finish 2nd in the league and has a good chance in the CL, League Cup and the FA Cup, but we need to be more active in the transfer market. Some of our best signings over the past decade have been made in January ...
We can only be active if the players we want are available at the price we want?

We are probably requiring two midfielders and one forward player in the summer if Milner and Origi aren't here next season.
HardworkDedication

  Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 03:00:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:36:12 pm
To be honest, I did suggest signing Adam Hlozek in the summer, and I still do.

https://youtu.be/ByLTDviKMdM

As for my support for Origi and Minamino as squad players in the summer, they have proven me right. And if your memory serves you well, as you claim, you would remember that I was against signing another midfielder after the departure of Wijnaldum, because I wanted to see what Jones and Elliott can do ...

Seeing as though you like to blow your own trumpet, this is what you said last August

"As long as we sign Salah, Mane and Firmino on new contracts, I couldn't care less about signing a new attacker this summer. Jota is already a top class player, and Minamino, Origi, Ox, Jones and Elliott are very decent backup attacking options ..."

That is just one example of you talking about not being fussed about making signings. Your posts these last 24 hours show that you were only deceiving yourself last summer when trying to counter those posters that said we needed signings.

I rest my case.
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 03:02:14 pm
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 02:57:56 pm
Least you didn't bet on West Ham.

(That's for Craig).

Still not over it.
The G in Gluhwein

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 03:08:20 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:02:14 pm
Still not over it.
Same.

Could have cleared mortgage and had loads left ;D
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 03:37:41 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 12:07:07 pm
We have loads of midfielders but it doesn't feel like our midfield is particularly great unless it's Thiago and Fab together or Keita is at his best and how many times a season does that happen? There's defo room for a top quality option but it has to be top quality, there's no point in decent, we've got loads of that.

That and Sadio competition/replacement are two musts this summer.
Bissouma would have been ideal. Not likely now though.

Someone mentioned him a while ago but Moussa Diaby might be someone we look at as competition for Mane. Young, fast and decent numbers. Could be available for a reasonable fee and no 'Premier League Player Tax' like we'll get with Raphinha or Bowen.
PaulF

  -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 03:42:52 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 03:00:31 pm
Seeing as though you like to blow your own trumpet, this is what you said last August

"As long as we sign Salah, Mane and Firmino on new contracts, I couldn't care less about signing a new attacker this summer. Jota is already a top class player, and Minamino, Origi, Ox, Jones and Elliott are very decent backup attacking options ..."

That is just one example of you talking about not being fussed about making signings. Your posts these last 24 hours show that you were only deceiving yourself last summer when trying to counter those posters that said we needed signings.

I rest my case.

We haven't signed Salah though...
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 03:44:59 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:42:52 pm
We haven't signed Salah though...

To be fair, Peter said if we signed all of them 3 then he would be happy. As we haven't, then maybe he is justified wanting another player?

a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 03:53:35 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 02:30:28 pm
Yes I remember that too. Now look at his comments now. He shouldn't be so quick to shoot down peoples opinions.

To be fair we all have opinions that can be tough to deviate from when someone presents another option different to your own. Why I enjoy making fun of Peter (its only light hearted Mac Red), is because that opinion he had was the absolute maddest of them all, which was don't sign a player so we can try to sign a player that we never have a chance of signing.
Sarge

  Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:09:01 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:01:26 am
Replacing 4 out of 23 players per season is not much. In fact, it is required if you want to maintain the high level of quality ...

So 20 of the original in 5 years, cmon Peter.
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:10:42 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 03:00:31 pm
Seeing as though you like to blow your own trumpet, this is what you said last August

"As long as we sign Salah, Mane and Firmino on new contracts, I couldn't care less about signing a new attacker this summer. Jota is already a top class player, and Minamino, Origi, Ox, Jones and Elliott are very decent backup attacking options ..."

That is just one example of you talking about not being fussed about making signings. Your posts these last 24 hours show that you were only deceiving yourself last summer when trying to counter those posters that said we needed signings.

I rest my case.


Have we signed Salah, Mane and Firmino on new contracts?
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:12:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:10:42 pm
Have we signed Salah, Mane and Firmino on new contracts?

Exactly Peter, you have an out there!
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:15:38 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 04:09:01 pm
So 20 of the original in 5 years, cmon Peter.

No Sarge, you don't keep all the 20 new players after 5 years. Some of them (mostly the cheaper gambles or the experienced free agents) won't be a success or will come to the end of their career, and will move on earlier ...
Sarge

  Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:19:44 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:15:38 pm
No Sarge, you don't keep all the 20 new players after 5 years. Some of them (mostly the cheaper gambles or the experienced free agents) won't be a success or will come to the end of their career, and will move on earlier ...

Far to simplistic Peter, that is no real not even close. Again this is not Fifa mate.
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:24:00 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:12:28 pm
Exactly Peter, you have an out there!

Well, I still hope that we will sign Salah, Mane and Firmino on new contracts, so they can finish their career with us. It is already clear that Jota is a starting caliber player. I hope that we will find a market for Origi in January, and replace him with someone young and talented like Hlozek, before he moves to the Bundesliga. As for the new wide attacking player, I would wait until the summer and trigger Nkunku's 40 million release clause. Part of that money could come from the sale of Minamino. I believe that an attack made of Salah, Mane, Jota, Nkunku, Firmino and Hlozek would be a title challenging attack ...
HardworkDedication

  Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:30:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:10:42 pm
Have we signed Salah, Mane and Firmino on new contracts?

haha so if we sign all 3 on a new contract you don't think we should sign another attacking player? Don't kid yourself. You would still want another forward!
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 05:07:44 pm
Wed have to be very stupid to give new contracts to mane and Firmino unless theyre asking for less than theyre currently on.
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 05:10:56 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:07:44 pm
Wed have to be very stupid to give new contracts to mane and Firmino unless theyre asking for less than theyre currently on.

I wouldnt say we would be stupid but in the context of having very little to spend, there are huge questions as to whether we really should extend and look to sell and use the money. In hindsight as well the contract to Henderson has a question mark against it as well but certainly whilst its not been sorted Mane and Firminos deals need to be reviewed.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 06:36:28 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:07:44 pm
Wed have to be very stupid to give new contracts to mane and Firmino unless theyre asking for less than theyre currently on.

Im not sure about stupid, it really does depend on what type of replacements are out there for both of them, and the costs involved, versus resigning them to x amount of sterling. Both Mane and Firmino are notably on the decline, but if we are resigned to selling them on in the summer, I imagine only Mane will be able to sell on for a decent fee.

Then the other alternative is to keep them on until their contracts expire, which is not great either. I highly doubt Mane will resign for less, Firmino perhaps may consider that option if a market does not materialise for him. Besides, his skill set fits a lot better into our setup than it would translate somewhere else.

Though in the end, I do believe one of the front 3 will be sold this summer. Its not anything based on facts, it just seems like it would be logical if we are going to refresh our squad. The money saved would probably go towards a younger attacker, and perhaps resigning Salah, which would obviously be the priority.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 06:55:57 pm
I guess my point was that committing ourselves to a much higher wage outlay (factoring in salahs inevitable rise) on our current front 3 when 2 of those 3 are probably on the decline or will be on the decline in the near future, would be very poor succession planning. Itd make replacing them so much harder to do.
RedKenWah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:11:25 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:22:37 am
I find it frustrating that two years ago Lovren left. He was missed during the following campaign, but not replaced until the following sumner. During that summer we replaced Lovren with Konate and that was it. At the same time Wijnaldum left and he was not replaced. Although this season was very good indeed compared to last, still the points that were dropped were when Liverpool were light in midfield, in particular against Spurs. No doubt FSG will wait until the summer to replace him again. Those who defend that decision typically make two arguments: 1] balancing of the books 2] youth will replace. Balancing the books is fine, but that is a Tory mindset from the 1890s, borrowing should be an option when required. As to the youth, despite all the talk and promise, TAA is still the only regular to have come through the ranks in Klopp's tenure as manager. Elliott and Jones still might prove good enough, but are unknowns. Interestingly Mark Lawrence was on the radio the other day saying Morton was a fine player, but he expected him not to make it. In other words, bringing in players like Konate is still the best option to fill gaps. And the gap, currently, is in the middle of the park.

And there is the frustration, because I suspect fuck all will happen again this winter. The usual voices will accuse those who want more of playing Fifa too much and complaining about wages and Liverpool not being mega rich. There is truth to the latter point, but at least replacing core squad members should be an option. But  most likely nothing will occur, Liverpool will finish top four, the summer will come, Wijnaldum will be replaced, another player will leave and will not be replaced until the following year. And the squad will still be short. Again. The fact is FSG have no incentive to spend big. They know LFC can't compete with Chelsea and City, so they don't bother trying. LFC have won a league and a CL, and the owners are satiated (largely because, in truth, so are the fans). They can be miserly because they only need Klopp to finish top 4. I guaranteee if Liverpool hadn't finished in side the top four last year then spending would have occurred at a much higher level during the summer. That is where the mindset is at. Spend enough to keep LFC near the top and cross the fingers in the hopes Klopp can miracle another league.

Must admit cant disagree with any of that. We are in danger of overly relying on certain players to replicate their form of a couple of seasons ago whilst our rivals are constantly improving. Yes were not a mega rich side but we surely cant just keep balancing the books. We have certain players that we need to consider about having someone come in to ultimately replace as again we will potentially be left behind.

Obviously appreciate the world of football is not so simple as that but yeah we need to figure out what needs to be done.
HardworkDedication

  Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:27:36 pm
Ian McGarry said we have shortlisted Saka and that he would be interested in a move to.us.
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:27:36 pm
Ian McGarry said we have shortlisted Saka and that he would be interested in a move to.us.

He would cost loads so it wouldnt be feasible for us but I wonder where we would play him? I reckon we would start him in central midfield.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:44:10 pm
Only 2 years left on his contract in the summer so he'd have some leverage to for a move but yeah he's going to cost £100m+ easy. Think the only way he moves is next summer if he makes it obvious he isn't signing a new deal
roy ho ho ho!


« Reply #10551 on: Yesterday at 11:21:38 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:27:36 pm
Ian McGarry said we have shortlisted Saka and that he would be interested in a move to.us.

He is a massive massive tit.
Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10552 on: Yesterday at 11:51:51 pm »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on Yesterday at 11:21:38 pm
He is a massive massive tit.

McGarry or Saka?
Online spinaltapped

  • Flesh tuxedo?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10553 on: Today at 12:06:19 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 12:14:44 pm
A grim but accurate summary...
Only need to look at Arsenal to see how well fourth place as a trophy works out for you. Shame that I think the OP is correct.
Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10554 on: Today at 01:45:12 am »
I really like Saka, clearly a talented player, but do we even know what he is? It would be a huge gamble to shell out on him in my opinion.
