Wed have to be very stupid to give new contracts to mane and Firmino unless theyre asking for less than theyre currently on.
Im not sure about stupid, it really does depend on what type of replacements are out there for both of them, and the costs involved, versus resigning them to x amount of sterling. Both Mane and Firmino are notably on the decline, but if we are resigned to selling them on in the summer, I imagine only Mane will be able to sell on for a decent fee.
Then the other alternative is to keep them on until their contracts expire, which is not great either. I highly doubt Mane will resign for less, Firmino perhaps may consider that option if a market does not materialise for him. Besides, his skill set fits a lot better into our setup than it would translate somewhere else.
Though in the end, I do believe one of the front 3 will be sold this summer. Its not anything based on facts, it just seems like it would be logical if we are going to refresh our squad. The money saved would probably go towards a younger attacker, and perhaps resigning Salah, which would obviously be the priority.