Sancho is so poor, Keita hasn't been the success we'd have hoped. Werner is awful, Havertz like Keita has been hit and miss. Maybe we shouldn't all get hyped up about Bellingham.



Judgments on Sancho probably aren't going to age well, Keita has been fantastic for us just available enough, Werner isn't awful that's a massive exaggeration and Havertz looks quality at 22 (though it may not be 90 million quid quality in fairness)Anyway if this is a 'don't sign players from Germany' idea then its pretty nonsensical as every player is different - we've signed Matip, Firmino, Keita and Thiago from the German league all of whom are about as good as it getsThere is an argument that signing young players from Dortmund involves over paying that's fair - it just depends on your view of Bellingham as an individual