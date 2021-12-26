« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 472100 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10400 on: December 26, 2021, 07:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 24, 2021, 06:50:21 pm
I think all of that is correct, but we cant decide when we receive good offers for Divock. If one comes in during January, it will be difficult as theres no guarantee that the same money will be on the table come summer. So I dont think its cut and dried, personally reckon wed be willing to sell in January although I dont expect Divock to push for a move so it isnt particularly likely.

Only issue with Divock now is we can't rely on him to be available when we need him. He seems to miss a lot of games.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10401 on: December 26, 2021, 07:23:27 pm »
Weve accepted offers for Divock before but hes refused to go.  In my mind the only way hes ever leaving LFC at this point is if Klopp ostracizes him, fat chance, or his contract runs out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10402 on: Yesterday at 01:15:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on December 26, 2021, 03:14:28 pm
That's the 17 year old maple syrup lad. He's been training with us and is getting hyped up from a lot of clubs scouts.

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty is the name, Maple Syrup is his game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10403 on: Yesterday at 01:30:56 am »
Marshmallow butty with maple syrup? Hmm, no thanks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10404 on: Yesterday at 09:43:09 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10405 on: Yesterday at 09:50:23 am »
Pipe Sierra
@PSierraR

#Liverpool está muy interesado en el extremo colombiano Luis Díaz (24) y quiere atarlo lo antes posible, pero no es el único club interesado

En invierno #Porto lo venderá si pagan su cláusula (80M). Sin embargo, para verano esa cifra se puede negociar/reducir a 50/60M

#Liverpool is very interested in the Colombian winger Luis Díaz (24) and wants to tie him up as soon as possible, but he is not the only interested club

In winter #Porto he will sell it if they pay his clause (80M  ). However, for summer that figure can be negotiated / reduced to 50 / 60M 


Colombian journo followed by Paul Joyce.

https://twitter.com/psierrar/status/1475084205084323840?s=21
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10406 on: Yesterday at 11:36:40 am »
If you could get Diaz for a price under £50m I think he'd be well worth it and it's not often I say that about big money signings before a move is made. There's rare ones like Haaland where if he avoids injury you feel he's practically guaranteed to score goals but guarantees are pretty rare in football. He didn't stand out against us in Europe and he's not played in a great league but I think with the right move Diaz can be a top attacker in the coming years.

Come on Edwards, throw in a shithouse low ball bid in January with a loan back deal until the summer.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:38:32 am by disgraced cake »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10407 on: Yesterday at 11:39:58 am »
Diaz looks a talent, very explosive player and looks a real threat.

/

Got to say i'm extremely shocked the Mbappe talk has died a sudden violent death
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10408 on: Yesterday at 11:42:03 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 09:50:23 am
Colombian journo followed by Paul Joyce.

https://twitter.com/psierrar/status/1475084205084323840?s=21

https://youtu.be/n2yr7zcKhFs

One more reason to watch Porto - Benfica on Thursday ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10409 on: Yesterday at 12:13:49 pm »
Diaz looks good but the fee would need to be way under £50m to make the risk worth it. It's a massive step up from playing in Portugal to here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10410 on: Yesterday at 12:42:59 pm »
Its funny isnt it? I really think Jota and Tsimikas have me at the point where Id prefer not to believe whatever links first emerge, because chances are well see someone else materialise at the 11th hour if at all whos gonna turn out perfect.
« Reply #10411 on: Yesterday at 12:51:21 pm »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on Yesterday at 12:42:59 pm
Its funny isnt it? I really think Jota and Tsimikas have me at the point where Id prefer not to believe whatever links first emerge, because chances are well see someone else materialise at the 11th hour if at all whos gonna turn out perfect.

Fabinho, Firmino, and Gini all come to mind with this too.

Fabinho was so quick after being linked he was signed (with Jorginho being the first long standing supposed target), Firmino I remember being one of those "I wish we go after him" and then we got him within like 4 days of being linked. Even Gini if I remember right was picked up very soon after he was first linked (with Zelinski being the long named target instead if I remember right)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10412 on: Yesterday at 01:43:28 pm »
We always need a Luis in the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10413 on: Yesterday at 01:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:51:21 pm
Fabinho, Firmino, and Gini all come to mind with this too.

Fabinho was so quick after being linked he was signed (with Jorginho being the first long standing supposed target), Firmino I remember being one of those "I wish we go after him" and then we got him within like 4 days of being linked. Even Gini if I remember right was picked up very soon after he was first linked (with Zelinski being the long named target instead if I remember right)

almost like the club do it on purpose  ;)

« Reply #10414 on: Yesterday at 02:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 01:49:06 pm
almost like the club do it on purpose  ;)

Well I mean of course we keep our cards close to our chest, except in a few cases. Especially so after VVD.

So I wouldn't be shocked if we get one or 2 of the people being linked, but I would be less shocked by someone completely left field
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10415 on: Yesterday at 02:26:07 pm »
Dias or Felix?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10416 on: Yesterday at 04:29:07 pm »
Felix for me, of the two, assuming similar price. I think he has a bit more versatility.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10417 on: Yesterday at 04:55:27 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:43:28 pm
We always need a Luis in the squad.

Luis Dias. he drinks Tequilas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10418 on: Yesterday at 07:10:29 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 04:29:07 pm
Felix for me, of the two, assuming similar price. I think he has a bit more versatility.

Who is leaving to make way? Would be amazed if we spent that amount and there wasnt a major departure to pay for it, otherwise were spending £50M on a 5th choice forward, doesnt seem likely
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10419 on: Yesterday at 09:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:10:29 pm
Who is leaving to make way? Would be amazed if we spent that amount and there wasnt a major departure to pay for it, otherwise were spending £50M on a 5th choice forward, doesnt seem likely

Agree. I answered the question between the two players, but yes, if we get a striker of substance, I would imagine there will be a departure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10420 on: Yesterday at 11:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:10:29 pm
Who is leaving to make way? Would be amazed if we spent that amount and there wasnt a major departure to pay for it, otherwise were spending £50M on a 5th choice forward, doesnt seem likely

The money isnt the problem - well have serious money to spend next summer if we want - the role and minutes in the squad is the problem
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10421 on: Today at 01:08:12 am »
I actually wouldn't mind getting Luka Jovic on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy in the summer. He seems to be available, and I think that he could be a great understudy for Firmino under Klopp. Real Madrid is just not his place ...

https://youtu.be/FFzN_6SjG5o
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10422 on: Today at 01:22:41 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 09:50:23 am
Colombian journo followed by Paul Joyce.

https://twitter.com/psierrar/status/1475084205084323840?s=21
Liverpool doesn't buy big signing from non power 5 leagues. Most have Been Germany/Italy/PL. Fabinho was French league but dominated in the CL too.
Had 2 lower risk signing from Austria and Greece but those players played well in CL and was more more adding to squad.

https://fbref.com/en/players/4a1a9578/Luis-Fernando-Diaz
Also his stats profile looks like dribbling type winger. Having Traore/Zaha in comparisons makes me think Liverpool would not go after that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10423 on: Today at 09:02:22 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:08:12 am
I actually wouldn't mind getting Luka Jovic on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy in the summer. He seems to be available, and I think that he could be a great understudy for Firmino under Klopp. Real Madrid is just not his place ...

https://youtu.be/FFzN_6SjG5o

The main problem could be Jovic's professionalism and attitude. It is known, among others, that he breached several times Real's internal rules on covid-19  and Klopp isn't looking for trouble makers in his squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10424 on: Today at 09:33:34 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:42:12 pm
The money isnt the problem - well have serious money to spend next summer if we want - the role and minutes in the squad is the problem
What money would that be?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10425 on: Today at 10:04:21 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:33:34 am
What money would that be?

Where's the Verbier money John.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10426 on: Today at 10:26:22 am »
Sancho is so poor, Keita hasn't been the success we'd have hoped. Werner is awful, Havertz like Keita has been hit and miss. Maybe we shouldn't all get hyped up about Bellingham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10427 on: Today at 10:28:58 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:26:22 am
Sancho is so poor, Keita hasn't been the success we'd have hoped. Werner is awful, Havertz like Keita has been hit and miss. Maybe we shouldn't all get hyped up about Bellingham.

Sancho would be a better player away from that circus, to be fair
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10428 on: Today at 10:38:38 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:28:58 am
Sancho would be a better player away from that circus, to be fair

I'm sure he would. But he barely does anything, he looks clueless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10429 on: Today at 10:40:15 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:33:34 am
What money would that be?

The money the club makes from a variety of commercial endeavors, from selling tickets to watch football through to selling the rights to watch football on television and a variety of merchandise with the clubs logo on it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10430 on: Today at 10:53:36 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:26:22 am
Sancho is so poor, Keita hasn't been the success we'd have hoped. Werner is awful, Havertz like Keita has been hit and miss. Maybe we shouldn't all get hyped up about Bellingham.

Judgments on Sancho probably aren't going to age well, Keita has been fantastic for us just available enough, Werner isn't awful that's a massive exaggeration and Havertz looks quality at 22 (though it may not be 90 million quid quality in fairness) 

Anyway if this is a 'don't sign players from Germany' idea then its pretty nonsensical as every player is different - we've signed Matip, Firmino, Keita and Thiago from the German league all of whom are about as good as it gets

There is an argument that signing young players from Dortmund involves over paying that's fair - it just depends on your view of Bellingham as an individual
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10431 on: Today at 02:12:46 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10432 on: Today at 02:15:43 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:53:36 am
Judgments on Sancho probably aren't going to age well, Keita has been fantastic for us just available enough, Werner isn't awful that's a massive exaggeration and Havertz looks quality at 22 (though it may not be 90 million quid quality in fairness) 

Anyway if this is a 'don't sign players from Germany' idea then its pretty nonsensical as every player is different - we've signed Matip, Firmino, Keita and Thiago from the German league all of whom are about as good as it gets

There is an argument that signing young players from Dortmund involves over paying that's fair - it just depends on your view of Bellingham as an individual

It's most certainly not a never sign players from Bundesliga. But I think when paying such high fees it's clearly a high risk.

Regarding Sancho it's entirety possible. But he doesn't look special at all right now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10433 on: Today at 02:16:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:08:12 am
I actually wouldn't mind getting Luka Jovic on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy in the summer. He seems to be available, and I think that he could be a great understudy for Firmino under Klopp. Real Madrid is just not his place ...

https://youtu.be/FFzN_6SjG5o

No thanks. Another YouTube player that has done nothing of note except for that one season at Eintracht, and with an overinflated ego to boot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10434 on: Today at 02:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:16:39 pm
No thanks. Another YouTube player that has done nothing of note except for that one season at Eintracht, and with an overinflated ego to boot.

You obviously don't follow the Serbian national team. Jovic's attitude has improved significantly, and he is very far from a YouTube player, quite the opposite. Piksi has turned him into a hard working team player ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10435 on: Today at 02:39:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:29:20 pm
You obviously don't follow the Serbian national team.
No shit!
