I think the discrepancy over Origis contract is to do with the extension period. I believe we are protected, in terms of retaining some value, as we have an option to extend.



I will be very surprised if he goes in January. He last few appearances he has looked hungry, and he will be a good option to call on as we need depth during AFCON and the general season-long slog.



If we sold Origi in Jan and brought in a young prospect - Adeyemi, David, someone like that - chances are they would offer less than Origi initially, due to not have trained with the squad and not being up to speed.



I expect summer to be the time when we refresh the strikers, and how big we go with incoming will depend an awful lot on what happens with our biggest hitters and signing new deals.



For January I expect Nat Phillips to be sold and thats it. And good luck to him. He came in last season and exceeded all expectations, helping us to knuckle down and finish third in a season with lots of adverse circumstances. Before the season we would have probably sold for a nondisclosed sum, and hed have been playing his football a level down. Instead, he showed the world that he can play, and now I expect there will be Prem suitors, West Ham perhaps, and we will get a decent fee and he will reap the financial rewards of being a Prem footballer. Well played that lad.