LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Reply #10360 on: Today at 03:24:39 pm
Whatever he costs will be 'a lot' regardless.
Reply #10361 on: Today at 03:27:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:16:58 pm
He won't cost "a lot" and they won't even break even on the fee. He was signed for over 100 million.
In my head they'd paid like £60m then the rest in a mixture of instalments and add ons that probably wouldn't be activated. I had no clue they paid his full release clause amount, they paid 30m up front and are currently about 30m into the additional 96m they owed on top of the initial payment. So 126m total, which actually is more than his buyout was. I'm assuming they agreed to pay more so that they didn't have to pay the 120m in one hit.

So essentially, they paid £25m up front, have paid another £25m and owe Benfica a further £55m. You can maybe see, based off the inconsistency he's shown, why Atleti might want to shed everything they still owe to Benfica and recoup a little against what they paid. He'd certainly fetch £55m, but there's no way they're ever going to break even on him.

He's a lovely player to watch, the issue is, they paid a fee as if he was already a world-class superstar, when the reality was he was a very talented kid who needed 3-4 years to develop fully.
