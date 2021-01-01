He won't cost "a lot" and they won't even break even on the fee. He was signed for over 100 million.



In my head they'd paid like £60m then the rest in a mixture of instalments and add ons that probably wouldn't be activated. I had no clue they paid his full release clause amount, they paid 30m up front and are currently about 30m into the additional 96m they owed on top of the initial payment. So 126m total, which actually is more than his buyout was. I'm assuming they agreed to pay more so that they didn't have to pay the 120m in one hit.So essentially, they paid £25m up front, have paid another £25m and owe Benfica a further £55m. You can maybe see, based off the inconsistency he's shown, why Atleti might want to shed everything they still owe to Benfica and recoup a little against what they paid. He'd certainly fetch £55m, but there's no way they're ever going to break even on him.He's a lovely player to watch, the issue is, they paid a fee as if he was already a world-class superstar, when the reality was he was a very talented kid who needed 3-4 years to develop fully.