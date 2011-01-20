« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10320 on: Yesterday at 09:37:11 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 12:53:50 am
He's a very good player Chiesa, but this season has shown serious limitations, both with Juventus and with Italy, against teams that play a low block and don't give him space to run into. Obviously he's a talented player, but I'm not sure he'd have been a great fit for us.

It's probably bullshit spouted by some "journalist", but if it was true, I agree with you. I think we might have dodged a bullet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10321 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 am »
Quote
In speaking with Radio Canada and their So Soccer podcast, Lille striker Jonathan Davids agent Nick Mavromaras said the 21-year-old would be leaving the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the season while explaining that the players talent stood out from the beginning as a teenager.

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2021/this-will-be-jonathan-davids-last-season-with-lille-says-the-players-agent/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10322 on: Yesterday at 11:39:10 am »
BBC now running with Real being after Gomez:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59755557

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10323 on: Yesterday at 11:42:03 am »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 11:39:10 am
BBC now running with Real being after Gomez:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59755557

It's an interesting one but I just don't see it. Don't think we'd consider letting him go, the only reason would be if he came to us and said he wanted to leave - as we've seen before, that matters to Klopp. Again, I don't think Joe would do that at this point. Think he'll be well aware that he needs the rest of this season to rebuild from his injury, and once he's fully up to speed he can once again compete for that starting berth next to Virgil.

Would also mean going into the market, which is fine but Gomez - apart from being excellent - is also homegrown and even more importantly counts as club-trained in Europe which is something we can't replace.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10324 on: Yesterday at 11:46:38 am »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 11:39:10 am
BBC now running with Real being after Gomez:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59755557

I wouldnt be surprised if Gomez started pushing for a move. I would be very surprised if he ends up at Real Madrid!

Id have thought sticking around the PL would be more likely if he leaves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10325 on: Yesterday at 11:48:56 am »
If he can stay fit then he'll definitely be thinking about getting first team minutes with the World Cup coming up in a year. He's England's best centre back and hasn't had a look in recently
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10326 on: Yesterday at 11:50:28 am »
Being fit and Englands best CB doesn't necessarily mean he'll get a look in though, look at Trent. Every chance he plays loads of games and then old Gazza goes with Maguire, Mings and Tarkowski.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10327 on: Yesterday at 11:54:21 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 11:50:28 am
Being fit and Englands best CB doesn't necessarily mean he'll get a look in though, look at Trent. Every chance he plays loads of games and then old Gazza goes with Maguire, Mings and Tarkowski.

Yeah, that won't be going through Joe's head
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10328 on: Yesterday at 11:58:13 am »
We need to keep Gomez
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10329 on: Yesterday at 12:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 11:54:21 am
Yeah, that won't be going through Joe's head

Equally, I dont get the impression that he's THAT bothered about playing for England that he'd leave a club like Liverpool to go to a lesser club just so he's got a better chance of playing for England.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10330 on: Yesterday at 12:08:13 pm »
Nah Joe isn't going anywhere and we'd be fools to consider letting him go. Also Virj and Joel are in their 30's now and Konate and Joe are in early/mid 20's. We got a good set up there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10331 on: Yesterday at 12:10:49 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 12:06:29 pm
Equally, I dont get the impression that he's THAT bothered about playing for England that he'd leave a club like Liverpool to go to a lesser club just so he's got a better chance of playing for England.

He's also had relatively recent experience of being first choice CB for Liverpool, and he knows why he's no longer first choice, and what must happen for him to be first choice again. It's not like Lovren where he's just fallen down the pecking order for multiple seasons. At the start of last season, our first pick CB pairing was Van Dijk-Gomez.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10332 on: Yesterday at 12:12:57 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10333 on: Yesterday at 12:13:16 pm »
What do you think of Sepp van den Berg as the 4th CB option and potential Matip's replacement? Home grown and country trained from the next season? He also plays RB position for Preston.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10334 on: Yesterday at 12:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 12:13:16 pm
What do you think of Sepp van den Berg as the 4th CB option and potential Matip's replacement? Home grown and country trained from the next season? He also plays RB position for Preston.

Might need to get in the Gym a bit more
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10335 on: Yesterday at 12:43:55 pm »
I thought more about his football potential. Hitting the gym is the easiest part of any sports training.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10336 on: Yesterday at 01:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:42:03 am
It's an interesting one but I just don't see it. Don't think we'd consider letting him go, the only reason would be if he came to us and said he wanted to leave - as we've seen before, that matters to Klopp.

There's no way we'd want Gomez to go. Equally I agree that we wouldn't stand in his way at the end of the season if he asked to leave to get more playing time and someone came in with an offer that met our demands.

I'm confident it won't come to this but it shows the difficult balancing act clubs and managers have. You have 4 or 5 players to provide good depth but once 1 player has a prolonged time out of the starting XI then it can cause potential issues.

You need a hierarchy in the squad, with about 16-18 players who genuine ambition and reason to be in the 1st XI week in, week out at this level. I think we have this balance in our squad (I think City are similar). I think the potential issue here is having 4 genuine top quality options for 2 positions where you hope not to rotate too much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10337 on: Yesterday at 01:24:26 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:23:48 pm
Might need to get in the Gym a bit more

The gym? He needs to just follow the Traore workout and never ever lift a weight.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10338 on: Yesterday at 01:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 01:24:26 pm
The gym? He needs to just follow the Traore workout and never ever lift a weight.

Diet is 80% of training so the most important element is stacking up on the quorn
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10339 on: Yesterday at 01:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 12:13:16 pm
What do you think of Sepp van den Berg as the 4th CB option and potential Matip's replacement? Home grown and country trained from the next season? He also plays RB position for Preston.

Probably behind Williams in the hierarchy, Bajetic and Quansah are also very highly rated so I think the loan is a shop window
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10340 on: Yesterday at 01:51:08 pm »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on December 14, 2021, 11:32:34 pm
You should go on The Chase

 ;D

Theres also no Z in the welsh language
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10341 on: Yesterday at 01:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:12:57 pm


Yes but look at the way he's holding his hands. To a body language expert,  he's clearly saying to Virgil: "Ja Ja! Me voy a España, al Santiago Baernabéu, y no puedes detenerme. Has olvidado que me llamo Gómez? Idiota!"

It's obvious
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10342 on: Yesterday at 02:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:51:08 pm
Theres also no Z in the welsh language

How do they sleep in Welsh comics?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10343 on: Yesterday at 02:30:30 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10344 on: Yesterday at 02:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 02:28:16 pm
How do they sleep in Welsh comics?
I was gonna respond with "by counting sheep" but it's so obvious I couldn't be bothered.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10345 on: Yesterday at 02:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 01:50:31 pm
Probably behind Williams in the hierarchy, Bajetic and Quansah are also very highly rated so I think the loan is a shop window

Williams? I don't think so. It seems some people regard him much higher, i.e. among 10 best players crushing it on loan this season: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QfVHxuExuc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10346 on: Yesterday at 03:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 01:50:31 pm
Probably behind Williams in the hierarchy, Bajetic and Quansah are also very highly rated so I think the loan is a shop window

Sepp is 20 already has whats about to be 3 full seasons at a decent level behind him, can play Rb Cb and DM, 62 quick and strong. I wouldnt be in a rush to sell him at all, looks an interesting prospect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10347 on: Yesterday at 04:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:06:09 pm
Sepp is 20 already has whats about to be 3 full seasons at a decent level behind him, can play Rb Cb and DM, 62 quick and strong. I wouldnt be in a rush to sell him at all, looks an interesting prospect.

I think I was one of many that was taken aback when hearing PNE were playing him as a wing back. When I saw him play for us he looked cumbersome, ill-suited to our style of play. So I checked out a couple of highlights reels to see what had changed. He does look a different player but I still wouldn't say quick.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10348 on: Yesterday at 04:44:20 pm »
Yeah he's one of those players who are quick once they get going, but short, sharp movements aren't his jam.  Looks very decent at Preston, though.  Even if we don't integrate him into our squad, this loan will raise his value for a sale.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10349 on: Yesterday at 04:49:32 pm »
It would seem more likely that Gomez could be let go on loan over spring to a mid-table Premier League side in that scenario if he wants to prove himself worthy of Liverpool and England selection.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10350 on: Yesterday at 04:54:09 pm »
Yesterday, the sport director of Pogon Szczecin, Kacper Kozlowski's club confirmed in the radio interview that he was leading 'very advanced talks' with an unspecified English PL club. He said: 'This is an English league club and Kacper, making his choice, decided that it should not be a top club, to have a chance to play". He also said that the transfer cost would be above 8 mln. euro.

According to the employment law in England, Kacper needs one point more to get the permission to work in the UK.

Media are convinced that he was talking about Brighton.  :(

https://sport.tvp.pl/57563947/kacper-kozlowski-bliski-transferu-do-premier-league-dariusz-adamczuk-potwierdza
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10351 on: Yesterday at 05:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 04:54:09 pm
Yesterday, the sport director of Pogon Szczecin, Kacper Kozlowski's club confirmed in the radio interview that he was leading 'very advanced talks' with an unspecified English PL club. He said: 'This is an English league club and Kacper, making his choice, decided that it should not be a top club, to have a chance to play". He also said that the transfer cost would be above 8 mln. euro.

According to the employment law in England, Kacper needs one point more to get the permission to work in the UK.

Media are convinced that he was talking about Brighton.  :(

https://sport.tvp.pl/57563947/kacper-kozlowski-bliski-transferu-do-premier-league-dariusz-adamczuk-potwierdza

so let's buy him and immediately loan him out to Brighton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10352 on: Yesterday at 05:31:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:11:03 pm
so let's buy him and immediately loan him out to Brighton.

Is it you, Edwards?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10353 on: Yesterday at 05:55:31 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10354 on: Yesterday at 06:05:02 pm »
Joao Felix just scored a good goal.  The kid has a ton of talent and if hes indeed available Id hope wed at the front of the line to bring him in. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10355 on: Today at 07:39:56 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 06:05:02 pm
Joao Felix just scored a good goal.  The kid has a ton of talent and if hes indeed available Id hope wed at the front of the line to bring him in.

Second minute of the game, incredible skill and finish. Also a terrific header that wasnt given after he fouled Luis Suarez (not that one). Atletico would be nuts to sell him.
