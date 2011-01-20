It's an interesting one but I just don't see it. Don't think we'd consider letting him go, the only reason would be if he came to us and said he wanted to leave - as we've seen before, that matters to Klopp.



There's no way we'd want Gomez to go. Equally I agree that we wouldn't stand in his way at the end of the season if he asked to leave to get more playing time and someone came in with an offer that met our demands.I'm confident it won't come to this but it shows the difficult balancing act clubs and managers have. You have 4 or 5 players to provide good depth but once 1 player has a prolonged time out of the starting XI then it can cause potential issues.You need a hierarchy in the squad, with about 16-18 players who genuine ambition and reason to be in the 1st XI week in, week out at this level. I think we have this balance in our squad (I think City are similar). I think the potential issue here is having 4 genuine top quality options for 2 positions where you hope not to rotate too much.