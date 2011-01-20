He's a very good player Chiesa, but this season has shown serious limitations, both with Juventus and with Italy, against teams that play a low block and don't give him space to run into. Obviously he's a talented player, but I'm not sure he'd have been a great fit for us.
In speaking with Radio Canada and their So Soccer podcast, Lille striker Jonathan Davids agent Nick Mavromaras said the 21-year-old would be leaving the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the season while explaining that the players talent stood out from the beginning as a teenager.
BBC now running with Real being after Gomez:https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59755557
Being fit and Englands best CB doesn't necessarily mean he'll get a look in though, look at Trent. Every chance he plays loads of games and then old Gazza goes with Maguire, Mings and Tarkowski.
Yeah, that won't be going through Joe's head
Equally, I dont get the impression that he's THAT bothered about playing for England that he'd leave a club like Liverpool to go to a lesser club just so he's got a better chance of playing for England.
What do you think of Sepp van den Berg as the 4th CB option and potential Matip's replacement? Home grown and country trained from the next season? He also plays RB position for Preston.
It's an interesting one but I just don't see it. Don't think we'd consider letting him go, the only reason would be if he came to us and said he wanted to leave - as we've seen before, that matters to Klopp.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Might need to get in the Gym a bit more
The gym? He needs to just follow the Traore workout and never ever lift a weight.
You should go on The Chase
Theres also no Z in the welsh language
people like big dick nick.
How do they sleep in Welsh comics?
Probably behind Williams in the hierarchy, Bajetic and Quansah are also very highly rated so I think the loan is a shop window
Sepp is 20 already has whats about to be 3 full seasons at a decent level behind him, can play Rb Cb and DM, 62 quick and strong. I wouldnt be in a rush to sell him at all, looks an interesting prospect.
Yesterday, the sport director of Pogon Szczecin, Kacper Kozlowski's club confirmed in the radio interview that he was leading 'very advanced talks' with an unspecified English PL club. He said: 'This is an English league club and Kacper, making his choice, decided that it should not be a top club, to have a chance to play". He also said that the transfer cost would be above 8 mln. euro.According to the employment law in England, Kacper needs one point more to get the permission to work in the UK.Media are convinced that he was talking about Brighton. https://sport.tvp.pl/57563947/kacper-kozlowski-bliski-transferu-do-premier-league-dariusz-adamczuk-potwierdza
so let's buy him and immediately loan him out to Brighton.
Is it you, Edwards?
Joao Felix just scored a good goal. The kid has a ton of talent and if hes indeed available Id hope wed at the front of the line to bring him in.
