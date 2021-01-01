BBC now running with Real being after Gomez:



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59755557



It's an interesting one but I just don't see it. Don't think we'd consider letting him go, the only reason would be if he came to us and said he wanted to leave - as we've seen before, that matters to Klopp. Again, I don't think Joe would do that at this point. Think he'll be well aware that he needs the rest of this season to rebuild from his injury, and once he's fully up to speed he can once again compete for that starting berth next to Virgil.Would also mean going into the market, which is fine but Gomez - apart from being excellent - is also homegrown and even more importantly counts as club-trained in Europe which is something we can't replace.