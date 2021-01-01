« previous next »
He's a very good player Chiesa, but this season has shown serious limitations, both with Juventus and with Italy, against teams that play a low block and don't give him space to run into. Obviously he's a talented player, but I'm not sure he'd have been a great fit for us.

It's probably bullshit spouted by some "journalist", but if it was true, I agree with you. I think we might have dodged a bullet.
In speaking with Radio Canada and their So Soccer podcast, Lille striker Jonathan Davids agent Nick Mavromaras said the 21-year-old would be leaving the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the season while explaining that the players talent stood out from the beginning as a teenager.

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2021/this-will-be-jonathan-davids-last-season-with-lille-says-the-players-agent/
BBC now running with Real being after Gomez:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59755557

BBC now running with Real being after Gomez:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59755557

It's an interesting one but I just don't see it. Don't think we'd consider letting him go, the only reason would be if he came to us and said he wanted to leave - as we've seen before, that matters to Klopp. Again, I don't think Joe would do that at this point. Think he'll be well aware that he needs the rest of this season to rebuild from his injury, and once he's fully up to speed he can once again compete for that starting berth next to Virgil.

Would also mean going into the market, which is fine but Gomez - apart from being excellent - is also homegrown and even more importantly counts as club-trained in Europe which is something we can't replace.
BBC now running with Real being after Gomez:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59755557

I wouldnt be surprised if Gomez started pushing for a move. I would be very surprised if he ends up at Real Madrid!

Id have thought sticking around the PL would be more likely if he leaves.
If he can stay fit then he'll definitely be thinking about getting first team minutes with the World Cup coming up in a year. He's England's best centre back and hasn't had a look in recently
