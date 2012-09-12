« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10280 on: December 18, 2021, 06:21:31 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on December 18, 2021, 04:59:38 am
No Van Damme. Fake news.
Heeeeeey, I like the Hard Targets guy very much. Snap him before Burnley do.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10281 on: December 18, 2021, 06:59:13 am »
Quote from: JasonF on December 17, 2021, 07:52:10 pm
They're just quoting the link from Polish press posted earlier in the week. Doesn't sound like anything new.

Think The Argus had a similar decline to the Echo once Andy Naylor jumped ship to The Athletic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10282 on: December 18, 2021, 12:23:24 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on December 18, 2021, 04:59:38 am
No Van Damme. Fake news.

Available on free

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10283 on: December 18, 2021, 12:30:30 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 18, 2021, 06:21:31 am
Heeeeeey, I like the Hard Targets guy very much. Snap him before Burnley do.

We'd go soft on him if Burnley goes in hard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10284 on: December 20, 2021, 07:12:43 am »
Jürgen Klopp remains bemused yet delighted that no team have bought Divock Origi, a striker he describes as a legend despite the bit-part nature of his Liverpool career.

There may be financial reasons behind why he is still at Anfield; with Liverpool wanting £25 million for the 26-year-old, who would also cost his new club £80,000 a week in wages.

https://www.hammers.news/transfer-news/jurgen-klopp-reportedly-names-divock-origi-price-as-west-ham-boss-moyes-eyes-liverpool-hitman/
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10285 on: December 20, 2021, 08:54:33 am »
Divock's contract will probably get renewed unless someone stumps up decent cash in January. Apparently it expires in the summer, but we have the option to extend it (presumably by a year). No real reason we wouldn't do that, or else we risk him leaving on a free.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10286 on: December 20, 2021, 09:23:20 am »
Its a funny one that isnt it? Like the West Ham fans saying they want him but hes a bit pricey. Wonder what Antonio costs them a week?
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10287 on: December 20, 2021, 09:29:06 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 20, 2021, 08:54:33 am
Divock's contract will probably get renewed unless someone stumps up decent cash in January. Apparently it expires in the summer, but we have the option to extend it (presumably by a year). No real reason we wouldn't do that, or else we risk him leaving on a free.

Divock Origi this season: 5 goals in 10, minutes per goal  - 79. Find me a better striker for 20mln.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10288 on: December 20, 2021, 09:54:47 am »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on December 20, 2021, 09:23:20 am
Its a funny one that isnt it? Like the West Ham fans saying they want him but hes a bit pricey. Wonder what Antonio costs them a week?
Antonio is reportedly on about £80k a week and has 18 months left on his deal. Probably won't ever get a bigger deal because he'll be 32 at contract end.

Origi's a better player.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10289 on: December 20, 2021, 11:35:27 am »
Some serious Origi recency bias going on in here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10290 on: December 20, 2021, 11:44:40 am »
I'm surprised other Premier League clubs haven't taken a punt on Origi considering some of the options (lack of) that they have.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10291 on: December 20, 2021, 11:51:21 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 20, 2021, 11:35:27 am
Some serious Origi recency bias going on in here

Yeah I think so. He has done ok and we love him for it but i still question whether our investment in him is worth it. Dont think it is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10292 on: December 20, 2021, 01:19:49 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December 20, 2021, 11:51:21 am
Yeah I think so. He has done ok and we love him for it but i still question whether our investment in him is worth it. Dont think it is.

We know hes not a perfect fit for us but he can finish, for a team that creates so many chances there is something to be said for having a clinical forward as an option, the problem is we probably couldnt rely on him for an extended run as the compromises to our team play would catch up with us

When his confidence is high he is a really decent striker but he requires a different set up to flourish
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10293 on: December 20, 2021, 01:23:45 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59729312

If this isn't a come and get me plea to Jurgen I don't know what is..

Hes going to be spending his Christmas in Blackpool isn't he?
"Salahs in here......"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10294 on: December 20, 2021, 01:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on December 20, 2021, 01:23:45 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59729312

If this isn't a come and get me plea to Jurgen I don't know what is..

Hes going to be spending his Christmas in Blackpool isn't he?

He just sounds like a Liverpool player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10295 on: December 20, 2021, 02:28:22 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on December 20, 2021, 01:30:00 pm
He just sounds like a Liverpool player.

Now he just needs to convince Dortmund that he is not their player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10296 on: December 20, 2021, 02:40:36 pm »
Jurgen's Vaccinated Reds!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10297 on: December 20, 2021, 02:45:13 pm »
You gotta get jabbed,
You gotta get jaabed
To play for Jurgen,
You gotta get jabbed
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10298 on: December 20, 2021, 03:00:14 pm »
His vaccine passport said double jabbed
Astra Astra
He cost the club and arm and a leg
Zenicaaa Zenicaaa...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10299 on: December 20, 2021, 03:05:27 pm »
mRNA, mRNA, mRNA
Weve conquered all of Europe
Were never going to stop
Till everyone is vaccinated
In a town called Liverpool.
mRNA, mRNA, mRNA
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10300 on: December 20, 2021, 03:15:26 pm »
You're getting jabbed when you come to our training ground!
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10301 on: December 20, 2021, 03:21:23 pm »
Allay, allay, allay
We've double jabbed our players
We're never gonna stop
They'll all be getting boosters
If they wanna play for Klopp

Allay, allay, allay
Your risks of getting sick
Allay, allay, allay
It's just a little prick
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10302 on: December 20, 2021, 04:19:57 pm »
It's Saturday night and you think you've got a cough
Go get ya booster!

Those CL nights, playing for Klopp under the lights
Go get ya booster!

All our lads are jabbed and they never get to ill
Be like Origi!

Dadadada dadadadada!!
Go get ya booster!
"Salahs in here......"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10303 on: December 20, 2021, 05:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on December 20, 2021, 02:45:13 pm
You gotta get jabbed,
You gotta get jaabed
To play for Jurgen,
You gotta get jabbed

He knows when you are sneezing,
He knows when you will cough,
You know you shan't be teasing,
Or otherwise fuck off.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10304 on: Yesterday at 02:23:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 20, 2021, 11:35:27 am
Some serious Origi recency bias going on in here

Agree. Fact is Origi has been a first choice forward for 3 seasons in his career to date, and those were for a fairly average Lille team and an improving but average Liverpool team (16-17).

When he has been first choice, he's scored a total of 36 goals in 122. So a bit over 1 in 4. Not exactly numbers to get your pulse racing.

Since then he's had some absolutely monster moments that have rightly secured his legend status, but to a potential new employer?

I don't think too many top tier clubs would be looking at him as a first or second option off the bench. Equally, I don't think too many mid-sized clubs would be looking to spend 15-20m for him to lead their line because actually, he's never really delivered as the leader of the attack. It's just a big gamble (particularly as the sport recovers from COVID and with potentially more empty stadium games on the way) on a guy that's been the textbook definition of streaky.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10305 on: Yesterday at 07:38:26 am »
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 02:23:11 am

When he has been first choice, he's scored a total of 36 goals in 122. So a bit over 1 in 4. Not exactly numbers to get your pulse racing.


So you included statistics for 18-20 years old Divock to calculate the value of 26 year old player with the league and European cups experience? What about his statistics for this season: 5 goals in 10 games, 79 minutes per goal?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10306 on: Yesterday at 10:07:22 am »
Don't normally take too much notice of players on other teams as generally I only watch Liverpool and also get nervy whilst watching us so it's difficult to assess what's going on. However thought that Luis Diaz was good against us. Seemed like a decent attacker. No idea how much he costs but just letting FSG know they need to get it done. I know they (FSG) normally look forward to my posts after they have filtered through the other stuff on here and for the most part take the advice on board. Not sure if the mods can highlight this post in some way just to help the transfer team this winter as I know they may be busy with other stuff as well.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10307 on: Yesterday at 01:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 10:07:22 am
Don't normally take too much notice of players on other teams as generally I only watch Liverpool and also get nervy whilst watching us so it's difficult to assess what's going on. However thought that Luis Diaz was good against us. Seemed like a decent attacker. No idea how much he costs but just letting FSG know they need to get it done. I know they (FSG) normally look forward to my posts after they have filtered through the other stuff on here and for the most part take the advice on board. Not sure if the mods can highlight this post in some way just to help the transfer team this winter as I know they may be busy with other stuff as well.

I'll have a word with Linda later on mate
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10308 on: Yesterday at 03:25:56 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 01:08:04 pm
I'll have a word with Linda later on mate
Be sure to have the "was it good for you?" chat first though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10309 on: Yesterday at 04:39:52 pm »
Daily Fail linking Joe Gomez with Real Madrid as a summer transfer.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10310 on: Yesterday at 04:42:07 pm »
Also... :D ;D

Quote
Liverpool are the front runners with PSG to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

Liverpool are after a striker and Mo Salah is demanding reinforcements to sign a new deal.

Haaland has a 75m release clause in the summer. [@Sky_Marc]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10311 on: Yesterday at 04:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:42:07 pm
Also... :D ;D

Quote
Liverpool are the front runners with PSG to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

Liverpool are after a striker and Mo Salah is demanding reinforcements to sign a new deal.

Haaland has a 75m release clause in the summer. [@Sky_Marc]


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10312 on: Yesterday at 05:23:10 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10313 on: Yesterday at 08:02:37 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:23:10 pm
Agent Edwards that.
Samie's sisters' dog walker, goes to the same chinese takeaway as Edwards' gardener. Samie's info is impeccable.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10314 on: Yesterday at 08:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:42:07 pm
Also... :D ;D

Liverpool are the front runners with PSG to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

Liverpool are after a striker and Mo Salah is demanding reinforcements to sign a new deal.

Haaland has a 75m release clause in the summer. [@Sky_noMarc]

Fixed that for you pal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10315 on: Yesterday at 08:52:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:02:37 pm
Samie's sisters' dog walker, goes to the same chinese takeaway as Edwards' gardener. Samie's info is impeccable.

This is possibly true.

Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:32:32 pm
Fixed that for you pal

This isn't true at all. He's a Sky Deutschland journo, not one of the shitstain Sky ones from over here mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10316 on: Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10317 on: Today at 12:53:50 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm
https://www.violanews.com/calciomercato/ceccarini-ikone-sara-viola-pronto-gia-per-ludinese-su-scamacca-e-chiesa/

Interesting.

He's a very good player Chiesa, but this season has shown serious limitations, both with Juventus and with Italy, against teams that play a low block and don't give him space to run into. Obviously he's a talented player, but I'm not sure he'd have been a great fit for us.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.
