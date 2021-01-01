It's a tough conundrum. I would imagine that a talented young player like Adeyemi would look at us and wonder how much he will play at the moment. He would fancy himself to get ahead of Origi and Minamino in the pecking order, and then beyond that he wouldn't be so sure. He would probably be thinking that he needs to see plenty of match action in the near term in order to maximize his potential as a player.



There are so many potential permutations in play on our end with the strikers. Maybe one of the usual front three won't sign a new deal and will be sold? Maybe FSG don't want them all to get old on our books? Maybe FSG don't want to give new bumper deals to too many older players? Maybe the way forward for us is to lock Mo down on a new deal, as he is the star man and main goalscorer, and then 'sacrifice' an excellent player like Mane while we can still get good money, and recycling that money into the team with an Adeyemi, and perhaps even another younger striker? I'm not saying I am in favor of that, but it future proofs the team a bit more, and doesn't lump too much money in on new contracts for players as they age together.



It's a lot of hypotheticals, but there is uncertainty around not having our main forwards signed on longer terms.



Still, all things considered, we are the destination club nowadays, not the last stepping stone, and Dortmund are a very good option for the likes of Haaland, Bellingham and, probably, Adeyemi.