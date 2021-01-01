« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10200 on: Yesterday at 12:12:08 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:05:33 am
Reports yesterday that a number of clubs, including Liverpool, have approached Adeyemi. The issue is that Adeyemi reportedly wants to join Dortmund.

If that's true then it's a reasonable choice for him. Gets to play back in Germany at a club that will almost certainly play CL. The pathway to the 1st team and regular football will be much easier for him at Dortmund than many of the other interested clubs.

I'm pretty sure Liverpool like him. We've constantly been mentioned in reports about him. I think the issue for us, and in the front 3 specifically, is getting a young player (<22) to join and be a back up. Particularly when other clubs who are interested can offer regular football in the CL and at the top end of a Top 5 European league.

Also well reported that hes a Dortmund fan (not that players always go on to play for the club they grew up supporting) but I can see why Dortmund would be an easy choice for him at his age.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10201 on: Yesterday at 01:12:05 pm
Or Klopp makes an appeal to Adeyemi and outlines the kind of progression both Sadio and Salah have made under his watchful eye.

Klopp's with us until 2024 I think, don't see how we can park players at Dortmund, unless it is for the *sniff* next manager.
A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10202 on: Yesterday at 01:56:35 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:57:17 am
We arent signing Felix in January
TEP" border="0
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10203 on: Yesterday at 01:59:47 pm
 :lmao Still hope for Fonzie and Kacper
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10204 on: Yesterday at 02:03:40 pm
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 02:05:30 am
So on this page alone, Samie, we're signing Zakaria, de Jong and Felix?

Everyone said we were going big next year. 
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10205 on: Yesterday at 02:23:31 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:12:05 pm
Or Klopp makes an appeal to Adeyemi and outlines the kind of progression both Sadio and Salah have made under his watchful eye.

Klopp's with us until 2024 I think, don't see how we can park players at Dortmund, unless it is for the *sniff* next manager.

Im pretty sure Klopp would be involved in any recruitment. If we were trying to recruit Adeyemi or another player I think Klopp would be involved and the recruitment team would be pointing to the progression of players at the club as a tangible point to attract players.

I dont think we are parking players at Dortmund until a later date. The reality is likely that the likes of Adeyemi, Malen, Haaland and Bellingham are actively choosing to join Dortmund over bigger clubs wholl offer over wages but probably less opportunity to play. I suspect  weve been in the hunt for most of these players to a lesser or larger extent. We are now the destination club rather than the stepping stone club. The types of players deciding to join Dortmund are looking for their final stepping stone before the bigger move to a destination club when they are 22-25. Not all players will go down this route but its been successful for so many young players that its likely to be a attractive option
Dim Glas@xmas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10206 on: Yesterday at 02:32:00 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:12:05 pm
Or Klopp makes an appeal to Adeyemi and outlines the kind of progression both Sadio and Salah have made under his watchful eye.

Klopp's with us until 2024 I think, don't see how we can park players at Dortmund, unless it is for the *sniff* next manager.

thats very presumptuous!

Pretty sure the last player LFC signed from BVB was Philipp Degen  ;D
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10207 on: Yesterday at 03:36:53 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 02:32:00 pm
thats very presumptuous!

Pretty sure the last player LFC signed from BVB was Philipp Degen  ;D

Exactly, as I'm saying and Jookie is saying above, we have to grab the player before Dortmund.

And we are not exactly a bad draw at the minute!
fucking baubles

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10208 on: Yesterday at 04:41:33 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:36:53 pm
Exactly, as I'm saying and Jookie is saying above, we have to grab the player before Dortmund.

And we are not exactly a bad draw at the minute!

Did he? :D
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10209 on: Yesterday at 04:44:11 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 04:41:33 pm
Did he? :D

Yeah he did but thankfully we have you here to question everything, with your superior comprehension abilities :)
fucking baubles

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10210 on: Yesterday at 04:52:35 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:44:11 pm
Yeah he did but thankfully we have you here to question everything, with your superior comprehension abilities :)

I am so sorry I didnt even read all of Jookies post!

Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:23:31 pm
Im pretty sure Klopp would be involved in any recruitment. If we were trying to recruit Adeyemi or another player I think Klopp would be involved and the recruitment team would be pointing to the progression of players at the club as a tangible point to attract players.

I dont think we are parking players at Dortmund until a later date. The reality is likely that the likes of Adeyemi, Malen, Haaland and Bellingham are actively choosing to join Dortmund over bigger clubs wholl offer over wages but probably less opportunity to play. I suspect  weve been in the hunt for most of these players to a lesser or larger extent. We are now the destination club rather than the stepping stone club. The types of players deciding to join Dortmund are looking for their final stepping stone before the bigger move to a destination club when they are 22-25. Not all players will go down this route but its been successful for so many young players that its likely to be a attractive option

Also we have to grab him before Dortmund like lionel_messias says above

My bad lionel_messias, I apologise
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10211 on: Yesterday at 05:08:16 pm
It's a tough conundrum. I would imagine that a talented young player like Adeyemi would look at us and wonder how much he will play at the moment. He would fancy himself to get ahead of Origi and Minamino in the pecking order, and then beyond that he wouldn't be so sure. He would probably be thinking that he needs to see plenty of match action in the near term in order to maximize his potential as a player.

There are so many potential permutations in play on our end with the strikers. Maybe one of the usual front three won't sign a new deal and will be sold? Maybe FSG don't want them all to get old on our books? Maybe FSG don't want to give new bumper deals to too many older players? Maybe the way forward for us is to lock Mo down on a new deal, as he is the star man and main goalscorer, and then 'sacrifice' an excellent player like Mane while we can still get good money, and recycling that money into the team with an Adeyemi, and perhaps even another younger striker? I'm not saying I am in favor of that, but it future proofs the team a bit more, and doesn't lump too much money in on new contracts for players as they age together.

It's a lot of hypotheticals, but there is uncertainty around not having our main forwards signed on longer terms.

Still, all things considered, we are the destination club nowadays, not the last stepping stone, and Dortmund are a very good option for the likes of Haaland, Bellingham and, probably, Adeyemi.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10212 on: Yesterday at 05:30:47 pm
A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10213 on: Yesterday at 06:30:23 pm
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10214 on: Yesterday at 09:31:08 pm
I read the news about Karius going to the lowest ranking team in the top six leagues, but the funny part was that Karius (if true) will replace the injured Marius. If they are going that way, why overlooking Larius? 😁
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10215 on: Yesterday at 09:57:19 pm
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10216 on: Today at 01:41:18 am
Apparently we've put in a higher bid than Brighton for Casper The Ghost.  Where's the newbie Polish36?  :D
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10217 on: Today at 01:50:15 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:31:08 pm
I read the news about Karius going to the lowest ranking team in the top six leagues, but the funny part was that Karius (if true) will replace the injured Marius. If they are going that way, why overlooking Larius? 😁

He's residing in the Grey Wardens prison tower in the Vimmark Mountains.
Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10218 on: Today at 08:10:48 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:41:18 am
Apparently we've put in a higher bid than Brighton for Casper The Ghost.  Where's the newbie Polish36?  :D

I'm not an insider and you are refreshing old information. Nothing new at this moment, English media copied the Polish Super Express newspaper's exclusive and added some additional spin to it about imminent character of the transfer.

Apparently Brighton had been ready to add Kacper to the Polish young players' quota in their ranks (Jakub Moder, Michal Karbownik), but Liverpool has beaten their offer (i.e. more money + loan to the parent club till the end of the season) as well as the offer submitted by Manchester City. It is not known whether Brighton is going to increase their initial offer or the president of the parent club is going to sell the player in the winter transfer window.

It is also not known whether the player himself is interested in transfer to Liverpool without being given the clear development path. Similar concerns to these presented in Adeyemi and some other young players' cases.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10219 on: Today at 09:12:20 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:50:15 am
He's residing in the Grey Wardens prison tower in the Vimmark Mountains.
God damn that's niche posting.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10220 on: Today at 09:38:23 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:12:20 am
God damn that's niche posting.

No, this is.

RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10221 on: Today at 10:17:33 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:10:48 am
I'm not an insider and you are refreshing old information. Nothing new at this moment, English media copied the Polish Super Express newspaper's exclusive and added some additional spin to it about imminent character of the transfer.

Apparently Brighton had been ready to add Kacper to the Polish young players' quota in their ranks (Jakub Moder, Michal Karbownik), but Liverpool has beaten their offer (i.e. more money + loan to the parent club till the end of the season) as well as the offer submitted by Manchester City. It is not known whether Brighton is going to increase their initial offer or the president of the parent club is going to sell the player in the winter transfer window.

It is also not known whether the player himself is interested in transfer to Liverpool without being given the clear development path. Similar concerns to these presented in Adeyemi and some other young players' cases.
with the how the age talent is in the MF, along with need to rotate players there, is a path learning and getting playing time at Liverpool, with Klopp showing it.
I don't think Liverpool would sign this much of unfinished product for much more then 15 mil.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10222 on: Today at 11:20:22 am
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on December 11, 2021, 09:18:46 pm
There's no way we are dumb enough to get suckered into buying Vlahovic at the rumoured price. He's putting up fine not great numbers in Serie A (his numbers are massively inflated by pens/he's running hot). 70-90 million being quoted is nuts - there are at least 20 attackers I'd take here before him for that sort of money.

Something tells me Arsenal are going to be the dummies that take the bait on him.

He is a "Torres at LFC" waiting to happen. And I am old enough to remember how many of our fans were unconvinced about Torres when we first signed him, for the very same reasons. Vlahovic will go for 60-65 million this January, and if Arsenal are smart enough, they will pay that. Hopefully, we will get there first ...
The G in Gluhwein

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10223 on: Today at 11:40:58 am
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10224 on: Today at 11:41:11 am
Vlahovic has got big money flop running through him like a stick of Blackpool rock.
Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10225 on: Today at 11:41:17 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:17:33 am
with the how the age talent is in the MF, along with need to rotate players there, is a path learning and getting playing time at Liverpool, with Klopp showing it.
I don't think Liverpool would sign this much of unfinished product for much more then 15 mil.

I'm a fan so you don't need to convince me, but a player and his agent. I can't say how viable is the learning path offered by the club. I can't say how much young player's are worth at the current market either. Anyway the latter refers to the parent club's willingness to sell and it seems that in this regard Liverpool is the current leader.

The problem I notice, however, is the fact the Klopp's contract is going to expire in 2024, thus it may be more and more difficult to convince young players that he will take long term charge and personal responsibility over their playing time and professional development. 
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10226 on: Today at 11:52:57 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:57:19 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12496692/nat-phillips-liverpool-defender-ready-to-leave-anfield-in-january-transfer-window

Pretty much exactly as called in the summer, his contract has now dramatically limited the pool of teams who could sign him - preserving his asset value, at the expense of his career prospects - hope we find a club willing to spend money they will take, and its a club that works out well for him.

If he does, then the last six months of decent wages and a nice San Siro cameo will have been worth it.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10227 on: Today at 12:07:20 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:41:11 am
Vlahovic has got big money flop running through him like a stick of Blackpool rock.
What makes you say that?
Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10228 on: Today at 12:19:06 pm
To me Vlahovic looks like Andy Carroll Mk.2 without the latter's aerial abilities. One-footed, his linking game with partners around the penalty area is vestigial and goal numbers inflated by the penalties he is taking for the team.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10229 on: Today at 12:32:41 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:19:06 pm
To me Vlahovic looks like Andy Carroll Mk.2 without the latter's aerial abilities. One-footed, his linking game with partners around the penalty area is vestigial and goal numbers inflated by the penalties he is taking for the team.
Hmm, interesting take - I think he shows far more technique and excellent movement than Carroll was ever able to evidence. I also think his link up play is one of his strengths, he moves it quickly and holds it up well. Somewhat simplistic yes, but effective enough. I'm not pretending he has sensational footwork, but I think he's a touch underrated on these boards.

He also has 10 non penalty goals in 17 games this season, that's elite even without penalties inflating the number.

I would caveat my frequent praise of Vlahovic in being that I'd be content if we did sign him, but don't think he's the best fit and there's several I'd take over him.
Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10230 on: Today at 12:59:35 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:32:41 pm
I also think his link up play is one of his strengths, he moves it quickly and holds it up well.

Well, when I read some time ago about Vlahovic being linked to Tottenham, the link up play was always indicated as his biggest weakness based on available statistics. As I had some discussion about him last summer I took some time to watch him play in several games in Serie A this season (now I sound like someone obsessed by him) and nothing happened to change my opinion of him.

He is strong for Serie A, but would be eaten alive by defenders in PL. I prefer keeping much cheaper and experienced Origi. He proved in the game against Milan, he would be the best goalscorer of the Serie A and would cost us nothing.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10231 on: Today at 01:07:17 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:32:41 pm
Hmm, interesting take - I think he shows far more technique and excellent movement than Carroll was ever able to evidence. I also think his link up play is one of his strengths, he moves it quickly and holds it up well. Somewhat simplistic yes, but effective enough. I'm not pretending he has sensational footwork, but I think he's a touch underrated on these boards.

He also has 10 non penalty goals in 17 games this season, that's elite even without penalties inflating the number.

I would caveat my frequent praise of Vlahovic in being that I'd be content if we did sign him, but don't think he's the best fit and there's several I'd take over him.

Do we spend £70M+ on a player you would only be content with? Seems like hes one of those who could be a good option but hes over priced, if were looking to replace Firmino then someone like Gouiri is a better fit stylistically and would cost half the price

tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10232 on: Today at 01:29:33 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:59:35 pm
I prefer keeping much cheaper and experienced Origi. He proved in the game against Milan, he would be the best goalscorer of the Serie A and would cost us nothing.

Bit of a leap, that.
