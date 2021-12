Or Klopp makes an appeal to Adeyemi and outlines the kind of progression both Sadio and Salah have made under his watchful eye.



Klopp's with us until 2024 I think, don't see how we can park players at Dortmund, unless it is for the *sniff* next manager.



I’m pretty sure Klopp would be involved in any recruitment. If we were trying to recruit Adeyemi or another player I think Klopp would be involved and the recruitment team would be pointing to the progression of players at the club as a tangible point to attract players.I don’t think we are “parking” players at Dortmund until a later date. The reality is likely that the likes of Adeyemi, Malen, Haaland and Bellingham are actively choosing to join Dortmund over bigger clubs who’ll offer over wages but probably less opportunity to play. I suspect we’ve been in the hunt for most of these players to a lesser or larger extent. We are now the destination club rather than the stepping stone club. The types of players deciding to join Dortmund are looking for their final stepping stone before the bigger move to a destination club when they are 22-25. Not all players will go down this route but it’s been successful for so many young players that it’s likely to be a attractive option