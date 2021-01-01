« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 249 250 251 252 253 [254]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 447924 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,241
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10120 on: Today at 02:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:57:44 pm
How much did we want in the summer? £15m? Would be strange if we budged on that, considering we gave him a new contract and clubs like West Ham and Newcastle are pretty desperate for a defender right now.

Yeah for me £20m would be more appropriate
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10121 on: Today at 02:06:22 pm »
I reckon Klopp wants him to be able to play Sam, yeah.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,911
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10122 on: Today at 02:09:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:01:19 pm
general question, not aimed at anyone in particular ....

ignoring:
a) what the valuation / bids "might be" or "should be"
and
b) what Nat may want / deserve

do you want the club to move him out?

I don't.  maybe in the summer yeah but not now.

especially seeing today that Matip is rumoured to be coming out of retirement for Cameroon (which may be total BS of course, I just saw the Echo piece a few minutes ago)
Yes. He did well last year and helped us out when we needed it the most, but he is not the type of defender we need and he is at best 5th choice at the moment. It is in our and his best interest to find a move.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,722
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10123 on: Today at 02:11:46 pm »
Unfortunately there isn't a 'Harry Maguire' scale for transfers, or every PL club would be making billions from transfers every summer.

I reckon between £10-20 million is about where Nat is, which is brilliant considering where he was a year ago.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 249 250 251 252 253 [254]   Go Up
« previous next »
 