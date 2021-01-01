general question, not aimed at anyone in particular ....



ignoring:

a) what the valuation / bids "might be" or "should be"

and

b) what Nat may want / deserve



do you want the club to move him out?



I don't. maybe in the summer yeah but not now.



especially seeing today that Matip is rumoured to be coming out of retirement for Cameroon (which may be total BS of course, I just saw the Echo piece a few minutes ago)



Yes. He did well last year and helped us out when we needed it the most, but he is not the type of defender we need and he is at best 5th choice at the moment. It is in our and his best interest to find a move.