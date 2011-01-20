Whoever we sign will be very well scouted, and there will be a clear plan as to how he will fit and play and so on. With that caveat out of the way, Im not very excited about the Bowen link. Raphina as a maybe for me, but lets see the price.



Prem teams all have money. Apart from contract winding down, theres no reason for teams to let go of their better players unless the buying club makes it worth their while. At that point, a potential canny acquisition from a mid level team starts to cost too much, such that numerous other players come into play for the money. If they are world class like a VVD and you have a need and he is the one, then fine, who can argue with that? But neither Bowen or Raphina are on that sort of level. Good players, but good enough for us? At a value that makes sense?



Bowen and Raphina, how much? £80M for the pair? Maybe even £100M?



With that money Id rather shop in Europe for two attacking players, and theres a very good young group coming through. Off the top of my head Nkunku, Adeyemi, Doku, David, Vlahovic. Several more too. Not wanting to zoom in on the individual, so much as illustrate there is probably better value to be had outside the Prem.