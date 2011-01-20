« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 439861 times)

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,527
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9960 on: Yesterday at 02:53:35 pm »
In principle getting Wijnaldum in on loan increases our options and makes the squad stronger. Im not sure many would argue about that.

The issue is the message it sends out to AOC, Keita, Jones, Elliott if all of a sudden Wijnaldum is parachuted in ahead of them in the pecking order. Team spirit, dressing room culture, trust and a sense of fairness are what I would say are fundamental aspects of how Klopp builds a squad and/or how he treats his players. I just dont see how bringing in Wijnaldum on a temporary deal when we arent short in the midfield area, doesnt lead to some discontent.

Like I said I can see the attraction to some but Id be really surprised if it happened unless we see a load of injuries between now and the Jan window
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9961 on: Yesterday at 02:57:38 pm »
Barca having a clear out it seems. Frankie De Jong is available.  :D

Maybe Dest as a backup to Trent?
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,662
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9962 on: Yesterday at 02:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:53:35 pm
In principle getting Wijnaldum in on loan increases our options and makes the squad stronger. Im not sure many would argue about that.

The issue is the message it sends out to AOC, Keita, Jones, Elliott if all of a sudden Wijnaldum is parachuted in ahead of them in the pecking order. Team spirit, dressing room culture, trust and a sense of fairness are what I would say are fundamental aspects of how Klopp builds a squad and/or how he treats his players. I just dont see how bringing in Wijnaldum on a temporary deal when we arent short in the midfield area, doesnt lead to some discontent.

Like I said I can see the attraction to some but Id be really surprised if it happened unless we see a load of injuries between now and the Jan window

I'm probably wrong but I'm guessing we don't touch midfield in January, as we can use the options we have until the Summer. Hopefully, we target a versatile forward and this is Edward's last act for the club.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,596
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9963 on: Yesterday at 02:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:57:38 pm
Barca having a clear out it seems. Frankie De Jong is available.  :D

Maybe Dest as a backup to Trent?

If you're just copying from the Barca thread, you should make sure you luuk properly ;)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9964 on: Yesterday at 03:02:07 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 02:58:57 pm
If you're just copying from the Barca thread, you should make sure you luuk properly ;)

You're sevillaly wrong. Luuk is on loan.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9965 on: Yesterday at 03:03:42 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 02:22:06 pm
He'd get into our matchday 18 purely for the fact that he'd be a senior player who we probably wouldn't want to make a show of leaving out, and that's it.

Cos thats how Klopp picks a squad
Logged

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,596
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9966 on: Yesterday at 03:05:53 pm »
Its all irrelevant anyway isn't it Kenny? He won't be coming back here, we've moved on as a club and improved and I guess Gini might end up stuck between a choice of not playing very often for a sportwasher and being paid obscenely or playing more often at a shitter sports washer and also being paid obscenely. Its probably not a bad choice if you're that way inclined.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9967 on: Yesterday at 03:07:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 03:05:53 pm
Its all irrelevant anyway isn't it Kenny? He won't be coming back here, we've moved on as a club and improved and I guess Gini might end up stuck between a choice of not playing very often for a sportwasher and being paid obscenely or playing more often at a shitter sports washer and also being paid obscenely. Its probably not a bad choice if you're that way inclined.

He's not playing for a shitter sportswasher. He's returning to an old club for sentimental reasons.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,527
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9968 on: Yesterday at 03:09:50 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:57:56 pm
I'm probably wrong but I'm guessing we don't touch midfield in January, as we can use the options we have until the Summer. Hopefully, we target a versatile forward and this is Edward's last act for the club.

Id be amazed if we bought any personally.

Just dont see any long term targets being available in January. Unless its extreme circumstances teams dont sell their better players in the winter window.

If we want to target a player outside the Top 5 league or on the fringes of their current teams squad then I think the possibility of a transfer increases. Thats an ever decreasing pool of players whod be suitable for us though
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9969 on: Yesterday at 03:09:51 pm »
Gini will definitely move back to his old club in January.  Newcastle.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9970 on: Yesterday at 03:11:16 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 03:05:53 pm
Its all irrelevant anyway isn't it Kenny?

you brought it up Fucking

but irrelevant or not, thats not how top managers make decisions
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,527
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9971 on: Yesterday at 03:18:16 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on December  8, 2021, 03:31:34 pm
That is what I said though be very way.
Nkunku for 50m.

I think we need a left footer to provide more balance i.e Raphinha. Rather pay 60m for him.


Where would you see Raphinha in our current system?

I really like him as a player but have reservations about his fit and output. Hes consistently been a 1 in 4 player in Portugal, France and England. Maybe hed get a jump in production at Liverpool. But our system requires genuine goal threat from the front 3. Everyone else weve bought from for front 3 have shown themselves as someone with the ability to be a regular goalscorer in a Top 5 league or in European competition.

Raphinha would be a departure from this. It would be a 60M gamble on someones production making a massive leap. If the club think this is the way to go then thats fine. Equally I think there are genuine reservations,  despite his obvious quality, about him contributing consistently in our front 3. Unless you view him as a No.8?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9972 on: Yesterday at 04:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:18:16 pm
Where would you see Raphinha in our current system?

I really like him as a player but have reservations about his fit and output. Hes consistently been a 1 in 4 player in Portugal, France and England. Maybe hed get a jump in production at Liverpool. But our system requires genuine goal threat from the front 3. Everyone else weve bought from for front 3 have shown themselves as someone with the ability to be a regular goalscorer in a Top 5 league or in European competition.

Raphinha would be a departure from this. It would be a 60M gamble on someones production making a massive leap. If the club think this is the way to go then thats fine. Equally I think there are genuine reservations,  despite his obvious quality, about him contributing consistently in our front 3. Unless you view him as a No.8?

Small sample size but he's got 1 in 2 this season, playing for a side that as a whole has been underperforming.

I think we could develop him quite quickly to increase his output. Not just because we play in a way that naturally creates more chances, but positionally at Leeds he tends to stay quite wide which is obviously a simple fix. A lot of his goals come from distance rather than through positioning and movement.

I like him.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,596
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9973 on: Yesterday at 04:12:36 pm »
We probably don't need his output to be massive considering we'll have Haaland banging in 60 a season
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,527
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9974 on: Yesterday at 04:35:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:09:28 pm
Small sample size but he's got 1 in 2 this season, playing for a side that as a whole has been underperforming.

I think we could develop him quite quickly to increase his output. Not just because we play in a way that naturally creates more chances, but positionally at Leeds he tends to stay quite wide which is obviously a simple fix. A lot of his goals come from distance rather than through positioning and movement.

I like him.

I like him as a player and his goal record could indicate hes ready to make a leap in output.

Equally he feels a risk at 60M since hes 25 next week and has only broken the 10 goal league barrier once in his career so far
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9975 on: Yesterday at 05:35:54 pm »
I'd take him in a heartbeat.  whatever small "issues" there may be with his play (not sure I see anything of concern at all) would be addressed in short order - like all the players Klopp has brought in.

it'd be an excellent career move for him and the Brazil connection may really help get that move over the line.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,294
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9976 on: Yesterday at 05:38:42 pm »
Raphinha at £60m would be a much bigger risk than say Jota for example. I'd take him at a similar price to that paid for Jota mind, I think he's a very good footballer.

On Gini - Love the guy but don't want him back. We've found a new rhythm, more open, more attacking and I think Jones has come far enough that adding another body that would stymie his development would be poor work. I also think Ox and Keita when they've been fit have shown enough this season to warrant regular inclusion. He should go to Dortmund, he'd get game time with their constant rotation of midfield injuries and he'd be able to replicate his role with the national team somewhat. Left-field pick but he'd be superb at Atalanta I feel.

I'm still backing Isak and Adeyemi as my favourite forward line additions.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,527
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9977 on: Yesterday at 05:54:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:35:54 pm
I'd take him in a heartbeat.  whatever small "issues" there may be with his play (not sure I see anything of concern at all) would be addressed in short order - like all the players Klopp has brought in.

it'd be an excellent career move for him and the Brazil connection may really help get that move over the line.

I think the Q with Raphinha is can he go from a wide player who scored about 8-10 goals a season in all competitions to one that can consistently break 20 goals a season. Thats pretty much what we have got from Salah and Mane. Thats a big jump for Raphinha. Arguably bigger than the one Mane did when joining from Southampton.

If you can only get 10-13 goals a season from Raphinha as a starter then do you need more from elsewhere to compensate.

Like I said hes a very good player but a risk at the price given the output we expect from our front 3. Particularly the wide players.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9978 on: Yesterday at 06:05:07 pm »
It's really difficult to predict the club plans right now or what players we are interested in. If Salah leaves and a really good real number 9 is available then getting Raphinha make sense, same thing if Mane leaves and Salah stays. If Salah leaves and we want to stick with the goalscoring forward role then maybe Rafinha won't be a good option for us then again there is Jota, if we think he can improve further and we manage find a good backup for him , Rafinha is back at being a good option. The best scenario would be our attacking players staying and improving the midfield with less injured players. Anyhow whatever happens complete trust that Klopp and our scouting department will get it right as FSG back them up with money.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:08:49 pm by Egyptian36 »
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9979 on: Yesterday at 06:07:01 pm »
Raphinha is running scolding hot with his finishing but also should have more assists, so swings and roundabouts. See him more of a left footed Mane than a Salah to be honest. Not worth the reddies in my opinion.
Logged

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,604
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9980 on: Yesterday at 06:07:04 pm »
Think Raphina is too costly now? This summer would have been our best chance to get him imo.
Logged

Offline Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,292
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9981 on: Yesterday at 06:09:55 pm »
Don't think he's worth anywhere near what Leeds would want to be honest. Looks to be more value abroad.
Logged

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,604
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9982 on: Yesterday at 06:25:10 pm »
Reminded me cause he scored today but we have been linked with Danjuma of late. He'd be more likely?
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,295
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9983 on: Yesterday at 06:40:22 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 04:12:36 pm
We probably don't need his output to be massive considering we'll have Haaland banging in 60 a season

My output was massive just now.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,860
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9984 on: Yesterday at 06:52:10 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:59:25 am
RAISE YOU:


Teun Koopmeiners

Yes! What a midfield that would be!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,417
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9985 on: Yesterday at 07:25:32 pm »
agree with those saying we dont need Gini. cant lie im enjoying our new style of play

Raphinha i dont know why but not convinced. Also think we'll be in for Haaland
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,440
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9986 on: Yesterday at 07:57:22 pm »
Quote
Borussia Dortmund are closing in on the signing of Karim Adeyemi. There is an agreement between the club and the player. But RB Salzburg want a transfer fee of more than 40 million euros and #BVB are only offering 35 million euros. [BILD]
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9987 on: Yesterday at 07:58:38 pm »
Ademeyi will be the next one to make them a humungous profit. What a specimen he is.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9988 on: Yesterday at 08:15:48 pm »
Danjuma having a hell of a start to life at Villarreal. Could be a potential future target, especially considering his experience of playing in England.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9989 on: Yesterday at 08:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:15:48 pm
Danjuma having a hell of a start to life at Villarreal. Could be a potential future target, especially considering his experience of playing in England.

I would be absolutely gobsmacked if we'd go near him with a 1000 ft long shitty stick. He does almost no defensive work.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9990 on: Yesterday at 09:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:54:20 pm
I think the Q with Raphinha is can he go from a wide player who scored about 8-10 goals a season in all competitions to one that can consistently break 20 goals a season. Thats pretty much what we have got from Salah and Mane. Thats a big jump for Raphinha. Arguably bigger than the one Mane did when joining from Southampton.

If you can only get 10-13 goals a season from Raphinha as a starter then do you need more from elsewhere to compensate.

Like I said hes a very good player but a risk at the price given the output we expect from our front 3. Particularly the wide players.
Leeds are not in Europe so probably fairer to compare Leage goals.

Raphinha has 6 this season. Mane gt 10 & 11 at Southampton. I think its very likely Raphinha will match those figures & possibly better them.

Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9991 on: Yesterday at 09:10:53 pm »
he's 24, same age as Mane was when we bought him.

Mo I think was 24 when he arrived.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,820
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9992 on: Today at 12:35:19 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:19:37 am
Azmoun is out of contract at the end of 2022.

Wouldn't be surprised if he's on the list of forwards we're eyeing for depth.

I think Amazon is too big to fail.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9993 on: Today at 12:37:16 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:35:19 am
I think Amazon is too big to fail.
He's got a decent end product but needs to work on his delivery.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,820
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9994 on: Today at 12:38:39 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:59:25 am
RAISE YOU:


Teun Koopmeiners



how much is just one koopmeiners?
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,593
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9995 on: Today at 03:40:45 am »
Got Doku who we are going to get next. Doku at all.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,888
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9996 on: Today at 04:06:25 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:40:45 am
Got Doku who we are going to get next. Doku at all.
Doku doko desu ka?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Up
« previous next »
 