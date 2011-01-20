In principle getting Wijnaldum in on loan increases our options and makes the squad stronger. Im not sure many would argue about that.
The issue is the message it sends out to AOC, Keita, Jones, Elliott if all of a sudden Wijnaldum is parachuted in ahead of them in the pecking order. Team spirit, dressing room culture, trust and a sense of fairness are what I would say are fundamental aspects of how Klopp builds a squad and/or how he treats his players. I just dont see how bringing in Wijnaldum on a temporary deal when we arent short in the midfield area, doesnt lead to some discontent.
Like I said I can see the attraction to some but Id be really surprised if it happened unless we see a load of injuries between now and the Jan window