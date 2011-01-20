« previous next »
In principle getting Wijnaldum in on loan increases our options and makes the squad stronger. Im not sure many would argue about that.

The issue is the message it sends out to AOC, Keita, Jones, Elliott if all of a sudden Wijnaldum is parachuted in ahead of them in the pecking order. Team spirit, dressing room culture, trust and a sense of fairness are what I would say are fundamental aspects of how Klopp builds a squad and/or how he treats his players. I just dont see how bringing in Wijnaldum on a temporary deal when we arent short in the midfield area, doesnt lead to some discontent.

Like I said I can see the attraction to some but Id be really surprised if it happened unless we see a load of injuries between now and the Jan window
Barca having a clear out it seems. Frankie De Jong is available.  :D

Maybe Dest as a backup to Trent?
I'm probably wrong but I'm guessing we don't touch midfield in January, as we can use the options we have until the Summer. Hopefully, we target a versatile forward and this is Edward's last act for the club.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:57:38 pm
Barca having a clear out it seems. Frankie De Jong is available.  :D

Maybe Dest as a backup to Trent?

If you're just copying from the Barca thread, you should make sure you luuk properly ;)
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 02:58:57 pm
If you're just copying from the Barca thread, you should make sure you luuk properly ;)

You're sevillaly wrong. Luuk is on loan.
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 02:22:06 pm
He'd get into our matchday 18 purely for the fact that he'd be a senior player who we probably wouldn't want to make a show of leaving out, and that's it.

Cos thats how Klopp picks a squad
Its all irrelevant anyway isn't it Kenny? He won't be coming back here, we've moved on as a club and improved and I guess Gini might end up stuck between a choice of not playing very often for a sportwasher and being paid obscenely or playing more often at a shitter sports washer and also being paid obscenely. Its probably not a bad choice if you're that way inclined.
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 03:05:53 pm
Its all irrelevant anyway isn't it Kenny? He won't be coming back here, we've moved on as a club and improved and I guess Gini might end up stuck between a choice of not playing very often for a sportwasher and being paid obscenely or playing more often at a shitter sports washer and also being paid obscenely. Its probably not a bad choice if you're that way inclined.

He's not playing for a shitter sportswasher. He's returning to an old club for sentimental reasons.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:57:56 pm
I'm probably wrong but I'm guessing we don't touch midfield in January, as we can use the options we have until the Summer. Hopefully, we target a versatile forward and this is Edward's last act for the club.

Id be amazed if we bought any personally.

Just dont see any long term targets being available in January. Unless its extreme circumstances teams dont sell their better players in the winter window.

If we want to target a player outside the Top 5 league or on the fringes of their current teams squad then I think the possibility of a transfer increases. Thats an ever decreasing pool of players whod be suitable for us though
Gini will definitely move back to his old club in January.  Newcastle.
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 03:05:53 pm
Its all irrelevant anyway isn't it Kenny?

you brought it up Fucking

but irrelevant or not, thats not how top managers make decisions
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:31:34 pm
That is what I said though be very way.
Nkunku for 50m.

I think we need a left footer to provide more balance i.e Raphinha. Rather pay 60m for him.


Where would you see Raphinha in our current system?

I really like him as a player but have reservations about his fit and output. Hes consistently been a 1 in 4 player in Portugal, France and England. Maybe hed get a jump in production at Liverpool. But our system requires genuine goal threat from the front 3. Everyone else weve bought from for front 3 have shown themselves as someone with the ability to be a regular goalscorer in a Top 5 league or in European competition.

Raphinha would be a departure from this. It would be a 60M gamble on someones production making a massive leap. If the club think this is the way to go then thats fine. Equally I think there are genuine reservations,  despite his obvious quality, about him contributing consistently in our front 3. Unless you view him as a No.8?
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:18:16 pm
Where would you see Raphinha in our current system?

I really like him as a player but have reservations about his fit and output. Hes consistently been a 1 in 4 player in Portugal, France and England. Maybe hed get a jump in production at Liverpool. But our system requires genuine goal threat from the front 3. Everyone else weve bought from for front 3 have shown themselves as someone with the ability to be a regular goalscorer in a Top 5 league or in European competition.

Raphinha would be a departure from this. It would be a 60M gamble on someones production making a massive leap. If the club think this is the way to go then thats fine. Equally I think there are genuine reservations,  despite his obvious quality, about him contributing consistently in our front 3. Unless you view him as a No.8?

Small sample size but he's got 1 in 2 this season, playing for a side that as a whole has been underperforming.

I think we could develop him quite quickly to increase his output. Not just because we play in a way that naturally creates more chances, but positionally at Leeds he tends to stay quite wide which is obviously a simple fix. A lot of his goals come from distance rather than through positioning and movement.

I like him.
We probably don't need his output to be massive considering we'll have Haaland banging in 60 a season
