We've had problems with depth in midfield, if he could come and slot in for the second half of the season he'd be a great rotation option. Our first choice midfield is a step beyond him but it's a squad game after all.



Agreed hed be amazing to have on the bench to bring on to see out a game but hes pretty ineffectual against teams that park a double decker with his safe passes time and again. The thing he has going for him is that one of our regular 3 always pick up injuries here and there so hed get plenty of game time. Always seems to be great tactically against the stronger teams in the league as well.