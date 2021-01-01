We are more attacking not suggested otherwise but more theres more to success than that
lets see if Thiago wins with us what Gini did
I agree that there's more to success than just how attacking our style is, and I would suspect that this season's new more attacking policy is a conscious one, not an incidental byproduct of Gini's absence.
And so I'm not neccessarily against the idea of Gini returning (theoretically, I mean; I can't see it actually happening, but whatever Klopp wants suits me) but this is a kind of an example of...er...shall we say 'framing a narrative', wouldn't you say?