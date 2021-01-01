« previous next »
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 05:34:48 pm
I actually think Bellingham is someone that we would go for. The first team players we have signed tend to get high wages if the transfer fee is low(ish) and vice versa. I don't think Bellingham would want massive wages but I think that's something we always try and get an idea of first through their agent anyway.
afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 06:18:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:32:34 pm
Quote
Liverpool will battle it out with Manchester United for FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi.

The American club want around £7.5million for the 18-year-old.

[@CBS]

Pepi = baller...
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:19:01 pm
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on Yesterday at 06:18:36 pm
Pepi = baller...

Just think it's an agent or something driving this as it's a laughable link unless it's for our U23's.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:14:37 pm
What are people's thoughts on us signing Alexis Saelemaekers?

Don't know much about him, I just like saying his name.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:31:50 pm
Sky reporting from French sources. We take him back?  :D

Quote
PSG willing to listen to offers for Georginio Wijnaldum to go out on loan next month. Player would be open to a move back to Premier League. Arsenal thought to be an option.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:33:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:31:50 pm
Sky reporting from French sources. We take him back?  :D

Absolutely not. We're way more exciting without him.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:48:51 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:33:32 pm
Absolutely not. We're way more exciting without him.

Graham Potter would agree with you
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:51:53 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:48:51 pm
Graham Potter would agree with you

And our goals tally and every attacking stat going would agree with me. Against bad teams we were carrying him. Very handy in big games but we don't need him now. We've improved past him.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:21:51 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:51:53 pm
And our goals tally and every attacking stat going would agree with me. Against bad teams we were carrying him. Very handy in big games but we don't need him now. We've improved past him.

you do realise he was a feature of the team that scored for fun on the way to kiev, not to mention the teams that won the CL and PL

hes has a skillset we need and greatly improves our chances of success

Id rather we  beat Southampton and Brighton by 1 or 2 than batter one and draw with the other





Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:25:07 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:21:51 pm
you do realise he was a feature of the team that scored for fun on the way to kiev, not to mention the teams that won the CL and PL

hes has a skillset we need and greatly improves our chances of success

Id rather we  beat Southampton and Brighton by 1 or 2 than batter one and draw with the other

And I also realise that we're a better attacking team now than we have been at any point during Klopp's time here, in large part because he's not here doing almost nothing progressive with possession.

Darkness

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:43:54 pm
God no we got rid of him at the right time he's not going to age well as a player either. Thiago is a different class.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:50:58 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:25:07 pm
And I also realise that we're a better attacking team now than we have been at any point during Klopp's time here, in large part because he's not here doing almost nothing progressive with possession.



We are more attacking not suggested otherwise but more theres more to success than that

lets see if Thiago wins with us what Gini did
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:52:59 pm
We've had problems with depth in midfield, if he could come and slot in for the second half of the season he'd be a great rotation option. Our first choice midfield is a step beyond him but it's a squad game after all.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:02:43 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:52:59 pm
We've had problems with depth in midfield, if he could come and slot in for the second half of the season he'd be a great rotation option. Our first choice midfield is a step beyond him but it's a squad game after all.

Agreed hed be amazing to have on the bench to bring on to see out a game but hes pretty ineffectual against teams that park a double decker with his safe passes time and again. The thing he has going for him is that one of our regular 3 always pick up injuries here and there so hed get plenty of game time. Always seems to be great tactically against the stronger teams in the league as well.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:02:43 pm
Agreed hed be amazing to have on the bench to bring on to see out a game but hes pretty ineffectual against teams that park a double decker with his safe passes time and again. The thing he has going for him is that one of our regular 3 always pick up injuries here and there so hed get plenty of game time. Always seems to be great tactically against the stronger teams in the league as well.

Who are our regular 3 out of interest
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:12:14 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm
Who are our regular 3 out of interest

Hendo Thiago and fabinho?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:12:14 pm
Hendo Thiago and fabinho?

but like you said, theyre not very regular.  which is problematic. Gini can fire fight on the pitch, weve missed that a few times this year and dropped points because of it


The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:21:52 pm
We don't need Gini.
DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:21:52 pm
We don't need Gini.

But we might need him.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm
But we might need him.
No. I'd rather see Jones given a chance. Harvey to return (at some point this season). Ox to continue injury free. Morton.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
No. I'd rather see Jones given a chance. Harvey to return (at some point this season). Ox to continue injury free. Morton.

were obviously not going to sign him, but if he was still here he certainly improves us.


JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:42:42 pm
Assuming a normal level of injuries Wijnaldam would struggle to get into our match day 18
The club made a good decision last summer
Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:26:59 am
Loved Gini but we move on.
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:35:38 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:50:58 pm
We are more attacking not suggested otherwise but more theres more to success than that

lets see if Thiago wins with us what Gini did
I agree that there's more to success than just how attacking our style is, and I would suspect that this season's new more attacking policy is a conscious one, not an incidental byproduct of Gini's absence.

And so I'm not neccessarily against the idea of Gini returning (theoretically, I mean; I can't see it actually happening, but whatever Klopp wants suits me) but this is a kind of an example of...er...shall we say 'framing a narrative', wouldn't you say?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:40 am by Ghost Town »
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:37:15 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:14:37 pm
What are people's thoughts on us signing Alexis Saelemaekers?

Don't know much about him, I just like saying his name.
If it helps us make more Salahs then I'm all for it   ;D
Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:19:37 am
Azmoun is out of contract at the end of 2022.

Wouldn't be surprised if he's on the list of forwards we're eyeing for depth.
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:58:07 am
not keen on gini coming back and i am one of his biggest fan

Time to look forward rather than backwards. What happen to the bissouma link or even maybe bellingham will be a better option in  our midfield revolution moving forward.

we already have thiago, and another body might take minutes off Mortoninho game time. We haven't seen full evolution of curtis jones and what he can bring to our midfield yet.
