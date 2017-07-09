« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 434074 times)

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,487
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9840 on: December 3, 2021, 09:42:20 pm »
Nkunku or Luis Diaz please!
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9841 on: December 3, 2021, 09:50:24 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on December  3, 2021, 09:40:40 pm
He meant solely. Im not solely a fan of Liverpool.
that's my take.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,872
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9842 on: December 3, 2021, 10:05:02 pm »
A good example of the nuances of the English language esp. with regards to modifiers and word position. Two diametrically opposing meanings are readable from the same words.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,405
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9843 on: December 4, 2021, 12:12:26 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on December  3, 2021, 09:42:20 pm
Nkunku or Luis Diaz please!
Yep either one of those. Diaz is finally fulfilling his potential this season just like Nkunku
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,359
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9844 on: December 4, 2021, 12:50:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on December  3, 2021, 03:37:18 pm
Barca need all the money they can get.  :D

Just saw something this morning on twitter saying that Xavi rates him very highly.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9845 on: December 4, 2021, 03:38:41 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on December  3, 2021, 09:42:20 pm
Nkunku or Luis Diaz please!
Nkunku, everyday of the week.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,853
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9846 on: December 4, 2021, 03:42:19 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on December  4, 2021, 03:38:41 am
Nkunku, everyday of the week.
Twice on Sunday? Nah, he can play only once.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,778
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9847 on: December 4, 2021, 10:05:01 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on December  4, 2021, 03:38:41 am
Nkunku, everyday of the week.

Co-signed. Its the fact that he looks ready to challenge the players in our forward line for their spot but also versatile enough to play in other positions if they prove to be undroppable early on.

There is no other player I can think off with his quality in multiple positions.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9848 on: December 4, 2021, 11:46:10 am »
What's happening with Adeyemi? Munich bound?
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,372
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9849 on: December 4, 2021, 12:32:32 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  4, 2021, 03:42:19 am
Twice on Sunday? Nah, he can play only once.
Lazy fucker.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,857
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9850 on: December 4, 2021, 12:46:07 pm »
The only one of those players I've seen much of is Diaz, as I was living in Colombia for the second half of the year. Decent player, but not sure I'd want him for that much.

Then again, if that's who Jurgen and the scouting department want, then by all means, I'm all for it.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,405
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9851 on: December 4, 2021, 02:57:55 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on December  4, 2021, 12:46:07 pm
The only one of those players I've seen much of is Diaz, as I was living in Colombia for the second half of the year. Decent player, but not sure I'd want him for that much.

Then again, if that's who Jurgen and the scouting department want, then by all means, I'm all for it.
Something just clicked for him at the Copa America, like someone flicked a switch. He's been brilliant since then
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,552
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9852 on: December 4, 2021, 06:01:34 pm »
Buy Haaland.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,219
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9853 on: December 4, 2021, 06:06:30 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December  4, 2021, 06:01:34 pm
Buy Haaland.

He'd one of very very few who could take this team to a total other level.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,738
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9854 on: December 4, 2021, 06:14:56 pm »
We're not buying Haaland
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9855 on: December 4, 2021, 06:18:15 pm »
There's more than one Haaland playing professional football.  :D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,552
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9856 on: December 4, 2021, 06:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on December  4, 2021, 06:14:56 pm
We're not buying Haaland
Believe. We have to be in the discussion to.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,552
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9857 on: December 4, 2021, 06:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  4, 2021, 06:06:30 pm
He'd one of very very few who could take this team to a total other level.
Absolutely. Imagine field day he'd have spear heading our side.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9858 on: December 4, 2021, 06:37:43 pm »
Don't usually care about other clubs in our league and their signings but it'll be sickening to see him up top for one of the Manc clubs or Chelsea, it'll be 10 years of 30-40 goals a season. So the way to stop that is.....get the deal fucking done.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,519
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9859 on: December 4, 2021, 06:43:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  4, 2021, 06:06:30 pm
He'd one of very very few who could take this team to a total other level.

As long as he accepted being brought off for Origi when vital, iconic and/or comical goals were necessary...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9860 on: December 4, 2021, 06:47:46 pm »
Renato Sanches rumours going around again.  :D
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,487
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9861 on: December 4, 2021, 07:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  4, 2021, 06:47:46 pm
Renato Sanches rumours going around again.  :D
Way too injury prone.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9862 on: December 5, 2021, 11:23:56 am »
Quote from: scatman on December  4, 2021, 02:57:55 pm
Something just clicked for him at the Copa America, like someone flicked a switch. He's been brilliant since then
Is he better than Juan Cuadrado though. ;D

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,717
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9863 on: Yesterday at 10:43:32 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on December  4, 2021, 06:37:43 pm
Don't usually care about other clubs in our league and their signings but it'll be sickening to see him up top for one of the Manc clubs or Chelsea, it'll be 10 years of 30-40 goals a season. So the way to stop that is.....get the deal fucking done.


Hope he goes to RM, and Mbappe comes to us.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9864 on: Yesterday at 11:57:24 am »
I wonder if Origi might be on the radar of a few clubs come January. Been good in his appearances this season, and got loads of media attention after the winner on Saturday.

Could be awkward timing, as we likely will be hesitant to sell him early in the month as he'll be needed when Salah and Mane go to AFCON.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9865 on: Yesterday at 01:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:57:24 am
I wonder if Origi might be on the radar of a few clubs come January. Been good in his appearances this season, and got loads of media attention after the winner on Saturday.

Could be awkward timing, as we likely will be hesitant to sell him early in the month as he'll be needed when Salah and Mane go to AFCON.

Give the lad a contract for the next 7 years :)
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9866 on: Yesterday at 02:15:04 pm »
there's not a snowball's chance we'd even consider selling Origi this season.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,372
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9867 on: Yesterday at 04:46:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:15:04 pm
there's not a snowball's chance we'd even consider selling Origi this season.
Definitely not, we've got a Champions League to win!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,745
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9868 on: Yesterday at 07:54:33 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on December  4, 2021, 06:37:43 pm
Don't usually care about other clubs in our league and their signings but it'll be sickening to see him up top for one of the Manc clubs or Chelsea, it'll be 10 years of 30-40 goals a season. So the way to stop that is.....get the deal fucking done.

Most of the top players are going to end up in the PL. Some will go to Real or PSG.

We're not a club that's going to sign ready made stars with super agents. Look at the drama and time it's taking trying to get a contract sorted for Mo. Whatever Mo's asking for Raiola would want a lot more for Haaland.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9869 on: Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on December  4, 2021, 06:37:43 pm
Don't usually care about other clubs in our league and their signings but it'll be sickening to see him up top for one of the Manc clubs or Chelsea, it'll be 10 years of 30-40 goals a season. So the way to stop that is.....get the deal fucking done.

People say that about every young player that emerges. Rarely does it work out like that.

Just last season people were saying the same about Havertz and Werner.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,260
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9870 on: Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm
People say that about every young player that emerges. Rarely does it work out like that.

Just last season people were saying the same about Havertz and Werner.

There was no one saying Havertz was going to score 30-40 goals a season c'mon  ;D

Haaland is about as sure a bet as you can have.

Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,315
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9871 on: Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm
People say that about every young player that emerges. Rarely does it work out like that.

Just last season people were saying the same about Havertz and Werner.

Haaland looked way better than both of those and by a good distance. He is on another level.

He wont be a target for us though, no way can we afford him.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9872 on: Yesterday at 11:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm
People say that about every young player that emerges. Rarely does it work out like that.

Just last season people were saying the same about Havertz and Werner.

Its said way too much, but based on the wrong attributes.

Haalands biggest strength is his intellegence. Everyone (rightly) raves about his pace, strength and link up play but his reading of the game is quite insane for someone his age. You look at his awareness and movment, he knows where his teammates are when the balls coming, he knows where to go, he knows what options he has before he gets possession, his shot selection is elite. There are a hell of a lot of young players hyped up, if I had to choose one to bet on it would be Haaland. The physical attributes are quite common, the physical attibutes AND the brain to put them to elite level efficiency is rare.
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,718
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9873 on: Today at 03:19:20 am »
I look at our squad and I cant see where we need strengthening. Defence is sorted for half a decade, maybe a RB back up, but no one of quality is coming into to challenge Trent there, seems like an academy job. The attack is in prime age, but 4 absolute bangers into 3 spots, with a cult hero 5th choice is pretty hard to improve. The midfield is maybe ageing and a little injury prone, but surely its one in one out there, or else players like Curtis arent getting a game. Well surely let Milner and Naby go over the next two years, so maybe thats where well see some action.

Is this cognitive distortion? Or is our squad really that strong?
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,372
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9874 on: Today at 05:56:34 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:19:20 am
I look at our squad and I cant see where we need strengthening. Defence is sorted for half a decade, maybe a RB back up, but no one of quality is coming into to challenge Trent there, seems like an academy job. The attack is in prime age, but 4 absolute bangers into 3 spots, with a cult hero 5th choice is pretty hard to improve. The midfield is maybe ageing and a little injury prone, but surely its one in one out there, or else players like Curtis arent getting a game. Well surely let Milner and Naby go over the next two years, so maybe thats where well see some action.

Is this cognitive distortion? Or is our squad really that strong?
Our first 11 is ridiculously strong, but there is a drop off that's considerable if we lose that front 3. For me at least one new DM to rotate with Fab, and I think we're going to need 2 upfront soon. But definitely a mid and wide player
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,718
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9875 on: Today at 07:58:31 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:56:34 am
Our first 11 is ridiculously strong, but there is a drop off that's considerable if we lose that front 3. For me at least one new DM to rotate with Fab, and I think we're going to need 2 upfront soon. But definitely a mid and wide player

Our DM rotation is Hendo imo, which opens up that right side for Naby/Curtis. Considering hoe Mane/Salah are never injured, how do we find a wide player that'll get minutes needed.

Hard slog to improve this squad.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,315
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9876 on: Today at 08:08:45 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:58:31 am
Our DM rotation is Hendo imo, which opens up that right side for Naby/Curtis. Considering hoe Mane/Salah are never injured, how do we find a wide player that'll get minutes needed.

Hard slog to improve this squad.

Its not easy but its not impossible either. When we had Firmino set in the front three I remember people saying that a 4th option wouldn't get minutes. Yet Jota was able to rotate effectively with the front 3.

Midfield as well will need some investment. Our main three are Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho and there is a big gap to the really young players like Elliott and Jones. In the middle of that the likes of Keita and Ox the jury is out and I don't think they will be here for long.

We are only talking needing 1 or 2 players here.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9877 on: Today at 08:23:17 am »
Its very hard to improve our first 11 right now but I reckon theres a spot in midfield open. Then we need to consider succession for the front 3. Jota may already be Firminos successor so were looking at a wide forward to come in and gradually take minutes from Mane/ Salah. If we bring in a midfielder we think is first 11 material from the get go (after Klopps bedding in period) and a wide forward good enough to take minutes from Mane/Salah without a colossal drop in quality, and who could improve to be a plausible successor for Mane, I think well be in a great place. Although if we sell Ox and/or Keita this summer well need a 2nd midfielder.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,315
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #9878 on: Today at 08:27:30 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:23:17 am
It’s very hard to improve our first 11 right now but I reckon there’s a spot in midfield open. Then we need to consider succession for the front 3. Jota may already be Firmino’s successor so we’re looking at a wide forward to come in and gradually take minutes from Mane/ Salah. If we bring in a midfielder we think is first 11 material from the get go (after Klopp’s bedding in period) and a wide forward good enough to take minutes from Mane/Salah without a colossal drop in quality, and who could improve to be a plausible successor for Mane, I think we’ll be in a great place. Although if we sell Ox and/or Keita this summer we’ll need a 2nd midfielder.

We wont need 2 midfielders. Even if Milner leaves and we lose both of Keita and Ox, that still gives us 5 midfielders in Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott and Jones. It depends on whether the midfielder we buy is pretty robust and not as injury prone as our current options.

The only reason in my opinion why we have so many midfielders is because they are so injury prone. Klopp has talked about the difficulty in keeping a big group of players happy but our midfielders injury proneness has almost taken that decision out of his hands.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:29:21 am by a treeless whopper »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Up
« previous next »
 