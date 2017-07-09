I look at our squad and I cant see where we need strengthening. Defence is sorted for half a decade, maybe a RB back up, but no one of quality is coming into to challenge Trent there, seems like an academy job. The attack is in prime age, but 4 absolute bangers into 3 spots, with a cult hero 5th choice is pretty hard to improve. The midfield is maybe ageing and a little injury prone, but surely its one in one out there, or else players like Curtis arent getting a game. Well surely let Milner and Naby go over the next two years, so maybe thats where well see some action.
Is this cognitive distortion? Or is our squad really that strong?