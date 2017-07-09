People say that about every young player that emerges. Rarely does it work out like that.



Just last season people were saying the same about Havertz and Werner.



Its said way too much, but based on the wrong attributes.Haalands biggest strength is his intellegence. Everyone (rightly) raves about his pace, strength and link up play but his reading of the game is quite insane for someone his age. You look at his awareness and movment, he knows where his teammates are when the balls coming, he knows where to go, he knows what options he has before he gets possession, his shot selection is elite. There are a hell of a lot of young players hyped up, if I had to choose one to bet on it would be Haaland. The physical attributes are quite common, the physical attibutes AND the brain to put them to elite level efficiency is rare.