« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 359147 times)

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8880 on: Today at 07:14:12 am »
Nunez could be the missing link!
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8881 on: Today at 07:34:24 am »
Quote from: Samie on September 29, 2021, 06:23:20 pm


Doubled down on calling him a striker. Köln must be spewing they let Leverkusen pinch him, they have an agreement that they wont pinch each others youth players but because Leverkusen wanted him in the first team squad he was fair game and theyll probably get Havertz-money when they eventually sell.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8882 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:13:46 pm
Be really good fun if we fancied a proper winger. He's been remarkably consistent in terms of outputs over the last few seasons, basically getting 3/4 goals and 4/5 assists in the league. Already has two goals and three assists, which suggests he's improving (his underlying numbers have taken a leap, but too early to read much into that). He's clearly benefiting from Newcastle being less defensive, although they're still rubbish  ;D

If they go down though, would definitely be bought by someone in the upper half of the table I reckon.

Hasnt he been playing up front this season? He was when I watched them but I guess that was because Wilson is out?. Maybe thats why his numbers are up.  he is absolutely direct coming off the wing and not really a traditional winger, doesnt cross the ball for a start. Best dribbler in the league, needs some work on getting his head up at making decisions. But I like him. Quite a lot.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Up
« previous next »
 