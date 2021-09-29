Be really good fun if we fancied a proper winger. He's been remarkably consistent in terms of outputs over the last few seasons, basically getting 3/4 goals and 4/5 assists in the league. Already has two goals and three assists, which suggests he's improving (his underlying numbers have taken a leap, but too early to read much into that). He's clearly benefiting from Newcastle being less defensive, although they're still rubbish



If they go down though, would definitely be bought by someone in the upper half of the table I reckon.



Hasnt he been playing up front this season? He was when I watched them but I guess that was because Wilson is out?. Maybe thats why his numbers are up. he is absolutely direct coming off the wing and not really a traditional winger, doesnt cross the ball for a start. Best dribbler in the league, needs some work on getting his head up at making decisions. But I like him. Quite a lot.