« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 217 218 219 220 221 [222]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 357393 times)

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8840 on: September 27, 2021, 10:22:13 pm »
Interesting that Brighton looked a shadow of themselves tonight without Bissouma. My man Lallana kept it ticking nicely but they had no dynamism at all.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,406
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8841 on: September 28, 2021, 10:34:50 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on September 27, 2021, 12:33:25 am
https://www.fichajes.net/noticias/liverpool-tiene-cerrado-primer-refuerzo-yves-bissouma-2022-20210924.html

Bissouma in the bag.


Bissouma doesnt appear to be lacking in confidence. When asked who the best central midfielder in the league is, he said: I dont want to be arrogant but that is my mind. For me, it is me.

Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8842 on: September 28, 2021, 11:13:40 pm »
Nkunku making a real habit out of being Leipzig's only goalscorer in Champions League losses.
Logged

Offline ApfelStudel

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8843 on: Yesterday at 03:49:59 am »
Bissouma and Nkunku in the summer would be great business - should be doable.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8844 on: Yesterday at 09:02:30 am »
One to watch in the CL this season is Noa Lang, could be a good winger option for us  as back up for Salah & Mane
Developing well at Bruges

- vs PSg in CL - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7IOkN7GYOw
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMojh6_M3wM  video of some of his Ajax time and early Bruges highlights.
Logged

Offline Koparoo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 761
  • Number 7 is just around the corner!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8845 on: Yesterday at 09:52:00 am »
Just imagine if Curtis played in the Bundesliga now...

We, as fans, would all be saying "FSG should just stump up the hundred million quid - and get serious... After all he's home-grown (and Scouse) and - as one of the best 20-year old midfielders in Europe - our problems in midfield will be solved for the next decade!!! "

Instead, isn't it lucky that we already have him???

He is going to be immense for us!!!

(and then of course there's Harvey - albeit later this season)
Logged
"After 27 years and 11 days, finally, we got justice for the 96"
Adrian Tempany

... YNWA

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8846 on: Yesterday at 11:48:25 am »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 03:49:59 am
Bissouma and Nkunku in the summer would be great business - should be doable.

WOuld be happy with that. Many won't be i bet, but it's realistic. Media has already made fans think Bellingham is realistic, they did the same with Mbappe. I'd like us to get Adeyemi wrapped up in Jan though. Adeyemi, Nkunku and Bissouma over the next two windows would be brilliant. Of course we'd all want Bellingham but can't see it and Gravenberch agent means that's a no go too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:51:17 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,442
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8847 on: Yesterday at 11:53:27 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:48:25 am
WOuld be happy with that. Many won't be i bet, but it's realistic. Media has already made fans think Bellingham is realistic, they did the same with Mbappe. I'd like us to get Adeyemi wrapped up in Jan though. Adeyemi, Nkunku and Bissouma over the next two windows would be brilliant. Of course we'd all want Bellingham but can't see it and Gravenberch agent means that's a no go too.

I mean you talk about realism then you talk about signing all four of those over 2 windows...
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8848 on: Yesterday at 01:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September 28, 2021, 11:13:40 pm
Nkunku making a real habit out of being Leipzig's only goalscorer in Champions League losses.

If he was under the radar before he certainly isnt now, what a player.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8849 on: Yesterday at 01:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 01:04:59 pm
If he was under the radar before he certainly isnt now, what a player.

Yeah, it was only really the lack of goals stopping him from getting much attention. There was a good piece in the Athletic on him yesterday, and how he's likely to be the next big sale at Leipzig - following the departures of Sabitzer, Konate, Upamecano, Werner and Keita.

Thought this bit was interesting: "At Leipzig, theyre not surprised. Well ahead of the trip to Manchester City, Marsch and his coaching staff were expecting him to be one of the key performers in this campaign. Nkunku had returned from the summer break with visibly more muscle, having worked with a personal trainer on his stability and speed. In addition, he put in extra shifts on the training ground, honing his finishing. You can sense that hes determined to make the next step, a source close to the dressing room told The Athletic. Nkunku himself credits the birth of his first child in November for his newfound sense of responsibility."

But yeah, it was the lack of goals that made me think he'd be more of a midfielder for us than a forward. Now very clearly looks like he'd be a front three addition, which would be ideal. Already matched his best goalscoring season, and we're not even in October.

Good thing is, if he has a clause then it doesn't matter how many goals he scores this season. Probably not short of suitors, but as we've seen we're brilliant at stealing a march - from the above list, we got Keita and Konate sorted before anyone else could come to the table, and basically had the same with Werner. Get in his ear, sell him on Anfield above all others, and then trigger the clause in the summer.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:36:07 pm by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,493
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8850 on: Yesterday at 02:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Koparoo on Yesterday at 09:52:00 am
Just imagine if Curtis played in the Bundesliga now...

We, as fans, would all be saying "FSG should just stump up the hundred million quid - and get serious... After all he's home-grown (and Scouse) and - as one of the best 20-year old midfielders in Europe - our problems in midfield will be solved for the next decade!!! "

Instead, isn't it lucky that we already have him???

He is going to be immense for us!!!

(and then of course there's Harvey - albeit later this season)
Well said. While looking enviously over the fence we sometimes underrate the buds blooming in our own garden.

Plus some people just don't think it counts unless gazillions have been spent on a player. Never understood that, myself
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8851 on: Yesterday at 03:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:31:18 pm
Yeah, it was only really the lack of goals stopping him from getting much attention. There was a good piece in the Athletic on him yesterday, and how he's likely to be the next big sale at Leipzig - following the departures of Sabitzer, Konate, Upamecano, Werner and Keita.

Thought this bit was interesting: "At Leipzig, theyre not surprised. Well ahead of the trip to Manchester City, Marsch and his coaching staff were expecting him to be one of the key performers in this campaign. Nkunku had returned from the summer break with visibly more muscle, having worked with a personal trainer on his stability and speed. In addition, he put in extra shifts on the training ground, honing his finishing. You can sense that hes determined to make the next step, a source close to the dressing room told The Athletic. Nkunku himself credits the birth of his first child in November for his newfound sense of responsibility."

But yeah, it was the lack of goals that made me think he'd be more of a midfielder for us than a forward. Now very clearly looks like he'd be a front three addition, which would be ideal. Already matched his best goalscoring season, and we're not even in October.

Good thing is, if he has a clause then it doesn't matter how many goals he scores this season. Probably not short of suitors, but as we've seen we're brilliant at stealing a march - from the above list, we got Keita and Konate sorted before anyone else could come to the table, and basically had the same with Werner. Get in his ear, sell him on Anfield above all others, and then trigger the clause in the summer.

Does he have a clause? This been reported anywhere?
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,987
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8852 on: Yesterday at 03:38:43 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 03:31:16 pm
Does he have a clause? This been reported anywhere?

Widely said to be 40-45m EUR.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8853 on: Yesterday at 04:40:45 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 03:31:16 pm
Does he have a clause? This been reported anywhere?

Yeah, as adam says there seems to be a belief that he's got a clause around that price point. It's the way Leipzig (and Salzburg) seem to do business. All the players I mentioned earlier - Keita, Werner, Konate, Upamecano and Sabitzer - had release clauses triggered. And they were all fairly reasonable too, Naby's being the largest I think. But it seems they only kick in at a certain point in a contract, and with next summer marking two years until Nkunku's deal expires that would seem a logical point.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,199
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8854 on: Yesterday at 05:23:00 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 03:38:43 pm
Widely said to be 40-45m EUR.

good lord - that's going to be a bun fight if true
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,194
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8855 on: Yesterday at 05:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:53:27 am
I mean you talk about realism then you talk about signing all four of those over 2 windows...


Especially when you have to factor in the Mbappe signing, too

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,194
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8856 on: Yesterday at 05:28:53 pm »
Just think... a forward line of Mbappe, Jota and Nkunku taking over being the main guys from the 3 legends over the coming couple of seasons.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8857 on: Yesterday at 05:38:24 pm »
If we truly want him, I imagine it will be between us and Bayern, right?

Just looked it up and it looks like his agent also represents Lewandowski, not that it means anything. Our recent history with Leipzig, and RB in general, will hopefully help us out.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,084
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8858 on: Yesterday at 06:23:20 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are interested in signing young Bayer Leverkusen striker Florian Wirtz. The Reds are among a group of clubs looking at the possibility of signing the talented young striker. [Sportbild]
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8859 on: Yesterday at 09:01:37 pm »
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 759
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8860 on: Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:01:37 pm
Don't you make me dream. :missus
In hindsight, this is what the banner should have said during the Brendan era.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8861 on: Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm »
Mel Reddy suggesting we were one of a number of clubs scounting Benfica's Darwin Nunez tonight
Logged

Online asif_00013

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8862 on: Today at 01:23:54 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm
Mel Reddy suggesting we were one of a number of clubs scounting Benfica's Darwin Nunez tonight
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm
Mel Reddy suggesting we were one of a number of clubs scounting Benfica's Darwin Nunez tonight

Thats the type of player we need to sign to evolve our game
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 217 218 219 220 221 [222]   Go Up
« previous next »
 