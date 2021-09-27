If he was under the radar before he certainly isnt now, what a player.



Yeah, it was only really the lack of goals stopping him from getting much attention. There was a good piece in the Athletic on him yesterday, and how he's likely to be the next big sale at Leipzig - following the departures of Sabitzer, Konate, Upamecano, Werner and Keita.Thought this bit was interesting: "At Leipzig, theyre not surprised. Well ahead of the trip to Manchester City, Marsch and his coaching staff were expecting him to be one of the key performers in this campaign. Nkunku had returned from the summer break with visibly more muscle, having worked with a personal trainer on his stability and speed. In addition, he put in extra shifts on the training ground, honing his finishing. You can sense that hes determined to make the next step, a source close to the dressing room told The Athletic. Nkunku himself credits the birth of his first child in November for his newfound sense of responsibility."But yeah, it was the lack of goals that made me think he'd be more of a midfielder for us than a forward. Now very clearly looks like he'd be a front three addition, which would be ideal. Already matched his best goalscoring season, and we're not even in October.Good thing is, if he has a clause then it doesn't matter how many goals he scores this season. Probably not short of suitors, but as we've seen we're brilliant at stealing a march - from the above list, we got Keita and Konate sorted before anyone else could come to the table, and basically had the same with Werner. Get in his ear, sell him on Anfield above all others, and then trigger the clause in the summer.