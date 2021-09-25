Seen a few sources saying we're on a list of 6 clubs Haaland is willing to join next summer, his fat agent wants a fortune (naturally) and the fee would be a record transfer for the Reds, we may be outsiders of this six to sign him, but it's really satisfying to me as a fan to even hear us in the conversation for a player like Haaland.
Take all of it with a moon sized lump of salt, but I choose to believe!
Not a chance we will be in for him sadly.
Reported £840k a week wages, £30 million Raiola agent fee, and his Haaland's Dad wants a £20 million payment as well.
I'd rather we stayed away from lining Raiola's bank balance and never doing business with him, he'll be wanting to move Haaland on after 2 seasons, Zlatan and Ballotelli as prime examples.
I think he'll be Madrid bound, Mbappe, Camavinga and Haaland being the first phase of the new Madrid Galatico project