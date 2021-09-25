Ismaila Sarr has four goals in the first six games. Might just be a hot streak, but looks really promising - could well be a target next summer when he has a couple years left on his deal.



He's athletic, quick and powerful.But from what I've seen he's technically lacking. Most of his goals and chances this season have come when he's in a lot of space to run into/operate in. There's that amount of space due to him playing for Watford and teams looking to get at them. Liverpool forwards very rarely get that luxury, playing against teams that sit deeper and/or press a lot harder.I don't think he'd look anything like as good for us. Patson Daka is a similar sort of 'running into space' player that is great for a counter-attacking team, but not one like us who don't really get a chance to counter-attack.