Will Say about Raoila he does use reporters to put out misinformation on stuff. Also dont get why Haaland would go to Chelsea with Lukaku there



He wouldn't now. Just before they went for Lukaku they sounded out Raiola about what it would take to get Haaland. When you combine transfer fee, agents/dads fees and salary that was approximately the cost to sign him. Now maybe with a set release clause next summer it won't be as much but even if you're saving £50-70m on transfer fee you're still talking about a huge financial outlay.