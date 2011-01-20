

I doubt we spend 30m plus on a 19 year old forward anyways.



I'd tend to agree. Adeyemi looks great, but it would be a real change in transfer strategy to pay a significant amount of money for someone so young playing in a poor league. Now, just because we haven't done something under Klopp/Edwards doesn't mean we won't - Thiago, for example, was a big change in policy too. So it could be that Adeyemi is seen as such a sure thing that £30m is worth it, and there is at least some data from the Champions League and Europa League to look at.By and large, I expect we'll continue to look in that 21-24 age bracket where players tend to have tons of data to analyse. The obvious exception would be someone like Bellingham, who is so obviously a world class player in the making. I think the club would easily think he's worth the record transfer fee it would take, although of course whether we're capable of doing that is another matter. Mel Reddy said yesterday that we want him, and I'm sure we do - but with United, City and Chelsea all in the mix I think it's probably an uphill battle. But with Klopp involved, who knows - and the kid seems to have his head firmly on his shoulders, so when he moves he'll make the right choice, I think.