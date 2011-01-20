« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 339081 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8560 on: Yesterday at 01:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 01:06:26 pm
He looked absolutely brilliant, probably going to cost 25-30m but he looks class in the making. Thankfully our main rival for his signing Bayern are loaded in the forward positions so could well be a goer.

Bayern are not loaded in the forward positions, they only have one out and out wide forward who is indispensable in Gnabry and the others Conman and Sane are players who could easily be sold themselves.

I doubt we spend 30m plus on a 19 year old forward anyways.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8561 on: Yesterday at 01:37:17 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm
Age and type of player wise he is exactly the sort to be looking at, good enough to contribute well now but with a high ceiling

Chance of a deal for him in January if Salzburg exit the CL?

I think even if they make it past the group stages Salzburg will always be open to dealing players, they have that consistent production line. Given our good relations with Red Bull and Karims family/representatives youd think a deal would be a formality if Edwards and co think hes the player to purchase.

I cant see them making it through, Sevilla are class and Wolfsburg are very solid. Lille are a basket case so theyll probably stay in Europe post Christmas, just not in the CL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8562 on: Yesterday at 01:40:15 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm
Age and type of player wise he is exactly the sort to be looking at, good enough to contribute well now but with a high ceiling

Chance of a deal for him in January if Salzburg exit the CL?

Quite high, I think. Haaland, Minamino and Szoboszlai all left in January, albeit all three had clauses. Seems to be mixed reports on whether Adeyemi does or not, most Salzburg/Leipzig players do but some don't kick in until a certain point in the contract. Adeyemi's contract apparently expires in 2024, so might be too early.

I think they've got a really good chance of getting out the group though. Sevilla, Lille and Wolfsburg and they've already taken a point from a tough away game. May come to regret not taking all three points though, criminal that they didn't win considering they got three pens and played against 10 men for most of the second half.

But yeah, think they'd sell. They're absolutely dominant in the league, last time they didn't win it was 2012/13, so sure they could absorb losing him. And they're already seven points clear after seven games, so seem firmly on course for another.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8563 on: Yesterday at 02:04:47 pm »
Adeyemi is made for a Klopp side. Got to get him imo. 30m being touted. Do it. Maybe Taki fancies going back too. Whilst Klopp is here we have such a good opportunity to get these youngsters. Got to take advantage of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8564 on: Yesterday at 02:45:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:04:47 pm
Maybe Taki fancies going back too.


That's a great point.

They could have the German TV channels embarking on a giddy jizzfest about him returning 'home'.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8565 on: Yesterday at 05:38:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:45:35 pm

That's a great point.

They could have the German TV channels embarking on a giddy jizzfest about him returning 'home'.
I'm not sure the German channels would take much interest in an Austrian team to be fair.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8566 on: Yesterday at 06:49:51 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm
Age and type of player wise he is exactly the sort to be looking at, good enough to contribute well now but with a high ceiling

Chance of a deal for him in January if Salzburg exit the CL?
I think there would be a chance even if they are still in CL, they aren't planning to win it or anything, and if it means we play slightly more than we would have I bet they would be open to that. Maybe Kaide Gordon to them on loan as well, I remember they where interested in loaning Curtis Jones at one time or was that RBL?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8567 on: Yesterday at 09:37:03 pm »
Nkunku scoring a hat trick against City. Interesting!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8568 on: Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm »
Get me Sebastien Haller!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8569 on: Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:37:03 pm
Nkunku scoring a hat trick against City. Interesting!
Quite highly rated is he not?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8570 on: Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm »
Klopp quite openly saying he thought Origi would go in the summer. Great to see him impressing tonight.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8571 on: Yesterday at 11:51:18 pm »
If you thought I'd stop bringing shite rumours because transfer window is closed think again.

Quote
Liverpool have emerged as one of the destinations for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, who is expected to leave Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich next summer. (Fichajes]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8572 on: Today at 12:29:59 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:37:03 pm
Nkunku scoring a hat trick against City. Interesting!
Is he a forward or a midfielder? Seems to play everywhere
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8573 on: Today at 12:53:31 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:29:59 am
Is he a forward or a midfielder? Seems to play everywhere

Yes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8574 on: Today at 01:00:14 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:29:59 am
Is he a forward or a midfielder? Seems to play everywhere
His skill set seems very similar to Mane
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8575 on: Today at 08:59:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:51:18 pm
If you thought I'd stop bringing shite rumours because transfer window is closed think again.

That's brilliant, a shite source even by Spanish transfer standards, which is certainly saying something :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8576 on: Today at 09:13:55 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:29:59 am
Is he a forward or a midfielder? Seems to play everywhere

Yeah, super versatile. Playing off the right in a 4-2-3-1 for Marsch, previously came off the left for Nagelsmann, think he's been used up top in a two-man attack aswell, and can definitely do midfield. His stats are unreal, with the only real downside being that he's not a prolific goalscorer. Guess the question is whether last night is an anomaly or a sign of things to come (he has zero goals in four league games).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8577 on: Today at 09:19:42 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:13:55 am
Yeah, super versatile. Playing off the right in a 4-2-3-1 for Marsch, previously came off the left for Nagelsmann, think he's been used up top in a two-man attack aswell, and can definitely do midfield. His stats are unreal, with the only real downside being that he's not a prolific goalscorer. Guess the question is whether last night is an anomaly or a sign of things to come (he has zero goals in four league games).
More likely an anomaly, he has no history of scoring goals and I feel like Adeyemi is likely a better option for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8578 on: Today at 09:23:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:51:18 pm
If you thought I'd stop bringing shite rumours because transfer window is closed think again.

Wed score 10 a game if we had a player who was efficient in front of goal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8579 on: Today at 09:25:12 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:37:03 pm
Nkunku scoring a hat trick against City. Interesting!
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:37:03 pm
Nkunku scoring a hat trick against City. Interesting!
I thought I might see you in here...  ;D

Further proof that he would suit us down to the ground. If this rumoured 45m release clause is true for the summer, we'd be mad not to be in for him. His movement was brilliant last night, he's so mobile too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8580 on: Today at 11:41:15 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 09:19:42 am
More likely an anomaly, he has no history of scoring goals and I feel like Adeyemi is likely a better option for us.

I mean, just sign both.

I think a few departures are likely next summer - Milner out of contract and I reckon we'll be keen to move Ox, Origi and Minamino on.

So we may be in a position where we need two midfielders and two attackers.

Obviously Bellingham should be the one we go all out for in midfield, but Nkunku would be a great hybrid midfield/attack addition and Adeyemi sounds promising as a young forward to bring through.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8581 on: Today at 12:57:13 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8582 on: Today at 01:05:57 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8583 on: Today at 01:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 08:59:35 am
That's brilliant, a shite source even by Spanish transfer standards, which is certainly saying something :D

Is it a shite source by Samie standards?[/alliteration]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8584 on: Today at 01:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:51:18 pm
If you thought I'd stop bringing shite rumours because transfer window is closed think again.
Why is it shite Samie? Just the source?

Article says Klopp has prioritised the signing of the Polish striker for next season because he is an old acquaintance and because he is the ideal profile to upgrade the quality of the team. And that Liverpool can take advantage of the situation because, according to German media such as Bild and Kicker, Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich management he wants to leave next summer to try a new challenge at another important team in another league. The option of going to Liverpool is interesting for him because he would join a consolidated elite project that would reunite him again with the coach who made him a world star. A perfect option for all parties and that could give us the opportunity to see Liverpool capable of winning everything again.

Not sure about you, but I already advance booked my train tickets earlier this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8585 on: Today at 02:01:09 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:29:33 pm
Bayern are not loaded in the forward positions, they only have one out and out wide forward who is indispensable in Gnabry and the others Conman and Sane are players who could easily be sold themselves.

I doubt we spend 30m plus on a 19 year old forward anyways.

Sané is on 400k/week, they aint moving him on anytime soon. Theyve also got Musiala who whilst isnt an out-and-out winger can function perfectly from out wide.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8586 on: Today at 02:08:24 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:20:44 pm
Why is it shite Samie? Just the source?

Article says Klopp has prioritised the signing of the Polish striker for next season because he is an old acquaintance and because he is the ideal profile to upgrade the quality of the team. And that Liverpool can take advantage of the situation because, according to German media such as Bild and Kicker, Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich management he wants to leave next summer to try a new challenge at another important team in another league. The option of going to Liverpool is interesting for him because he would join a consolidated elite project that would reunite him again with the coach who made him a world star. A perfect option for all parties and that could give us the opportunity to see Liverpool capable of winning everything again.

Not sure about you, but I already advance booked my train tickets earlier this summer.

Aye.


But advanced bookings are the things to do now though.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8587 on: Today at 02:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:29:33 pm

I doubt we spend 30m plus on a 19 year old forward anyways.

I'd tend to agree. Adeyemi looks great, but it would be a real change in transfer strategy to pay a significant amount of money for someone so young playing in a poor league. Now, just because we haven't done something under Klopp/Edwards doesn't mean we won't - Thiago, for example, was a big change in policy too. So it could be that Adeyemi is seen as such a sure thing that £30m is worth it, and there is at least some data from the Champions League and Europa League to look at.

By and large, I expect we'll continue to look in that 21-24 age bracket where players tend to have tons of data to analyse. The obvious exception would be someone like Bellingham, who is so obviously a world class player in the making. I think the club would easily think he's worth the record transfer fee it would take, although of course whether we're capable of doing that is another matter. Mel Reddy said yesterday that we want him, and I'm sure we do - but with United, City and Chelsea all in the mix I think it's probably an uphill battle. But with Klopp involved, who knows - and the kid seems to have his head firmly on his shoulders, so when he moves he'll make the right choice, I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8588 on: Today at 02:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:12:52 pm
I'd tend to agree. Adeyemi looks great, but it would be a real change in transfer strategy to pay a significant amount of money for someone so young playing in a poor league. Now, just because we haven't done something under Klopp/Edwards doesn't mean we won't - Thiago, for example, was a big change in policy too. So it could be that Adeyemi is seen as such a sure thing that £30m is worth it, and there is at least some data from the Champions League and Europa League to look at.

By and large, I expect we'll continue to look in that 21-24 age bracket where players tend to have tons of data to analyse. The obvious exception would be someone like Bellingham, who is so obviously a world class player in the making. I think the club would easily think he's worth the record transfer fee it would take, although of course whether we're capable of doing that is another matter. Mel Reddy said yesterday that we want him, and I'm sure we do - but with United, City and Chelsea all in the mix I think it's probably an uphill battle. But with Klopp involved, who knows - and the kid seems to have his head firmly on his shoulders, so when he moves he'll make the right choice, I think.

But we have to change approach. What established player can we get for 30m unless there's a release clause? You're talking £50m and we don't have that kind of money now. We have an established side we now need players for now and future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8589 on: Today at 03:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:57:13 pm
https://bulinews.com/news/10002/rb-salzburg-star-makes-come-and-get-plea-bayern

He's shit, didn't want him anyway.

That interview with Transfermarkt is over a year old for what its worth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8590 on: Today at 03:07:49 pm »
A couple of possibilities if we're interested:  Bissouma's contract runs until 2023.  Nkunku, who's been discussed above, has been talked about as having a release clause.  Bissouma's 25 and Nkunku's 23.  These seem like the types of deals we could go for next summer if interested.  Neither would cost a fortune nor would they likely be on massive wages.

Could contribute right away while getting the overall squad younger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8591 on: Today at 03:17:03 pm »
Adeyemi or Nkunku for attack.

And

Bellingham or Gravenberch for midfield

Would be happy with any of those 4. Maybe the club see Bellingham like Van Dijk, here's hoping.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8592 on: Today at 03:47:17 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 05:38:20 pm
I'm not sure the German channels would take much interest in an Austrian team to be fair.


 :lmao :thumbup


Do I win the fuckwit prize?

