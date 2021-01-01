Yeah, Origi looks like he's done here. He'd get games in Cups and maybe in and around the AFCON games. Barring any disaster, those are the only likely starts he may get.



I think Origi will get more games than that, simply because we'll have no choice but to rotate. Elliott's injury exacerbates things a little, but my guess is we'll see Divock get a few random PL and CL matches. Last season, for example, he started three of our six CL group games (Atalanta away, both Midtjylland games) and I think he'll get one or two this time around. Porto away, in the midweek before we play City, looks a good bet to me.It really is incredible though that Origi, despite being fit, didn't make the bench even though Bobby and Minamino were out. I actually think he'd have been a decent option yesterday, since Leeds play a high line and he'd have had lots of space to run into. Pretty damning then that Klopp saw fit to put five midfielders on the bench, with Chamberlain being the planned front three replacement (sadly his cameo was largely awful yesterday, bar one decent run).One thing I'll say though, loved seeing Divock on the pitch (or just off it maybe) supporting Elliott after the injury yesterday.