« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 332624 times)

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,221
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8480 on: Today at 10:58:26 am »
Yeah its just a bit bizarre really.

I dont know who SR is, but hes clearly very knowledgable about finances (or accounting anyway) and spends a lot of his own time using this knowledge to breakdown complicated accounts into easy bite size pieces of info for those less knowledgable.

And gets called a tit for it.

Bizarre.
Logged

Offline T.Mills

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8481 on: Today at 11:26:43 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:58:26 am
Yeah its just a bit bizarre really.

I dont know who SR is, but hes clearly very knowledgable about finances (or accounting anyway) and spends a lot of his own time using this knowledge to breakdown complicated accounts into easy bite size pieces of info for those less knowledgable.

And gets called a tit for it.

Bizarre.

Its the current RAWK mentality unfortunately, abuse, vilify and outright bully anyone who negatively impacts your agenda.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8482 on: Today at 11:29:48 am »
The worry wold be that, because FSG are not stupid people, they saw the exodus of Klopp (and possibly Edwards) leaving in the next couple of years and thought that (based on pretty solid evidence after the City/UEFA/FFP debacle) the ESL was their last chance to make their Liverpool model sustainable long-term.

They have always apologised when they made a mistake but they have never attempted to alter their model and buy our affection in the way that the Glazers did last summer. Regardless of how misguided and wrong they were about the ESL, they still didn't look at the situation and push the boat out a little to get that extra players that might help come January when Salah and Mane have to go to AFCON.

Looking at the stats on net spend during the Klopp era is incredible when you consider what he has achieved. Does anyone think we win the PL and CL if Barca weren't interested in Coutinho? Based on the model we have, and Klopp's comments from that Sky interview this morning, there's no way we get Alisson and Virgil if Coutinho doesn't leave.

It is worrying, looking at the Barca situation, that we could (with our lack of cash) end up with a massive wage bill with multiple players in their mid-thirties with no chance of a transfer fee return, and needing a large rebuild in the next few years without Klopp and Edwards.

To go back to the original point, i'm starting to think that FSG saw ESL as their last chance and now they don't know what to do. I wouldn't be surprised if, in the background, they were looking for potential partners to take a chunk of the club off them with a mid-term view to getting out all together.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8483 on: Today at 11:41:03 am »
Baseless speculation
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8484 on: Today at 11:44:02 am »
The glazer's didn't really alter anything. They've always spent lots of money on transfers and wages.

The ESL would have seem us competing with 5 other clubs in England also getting a huge money increase, it wouldn't have been a way for us to close the gap on City or Manchester United, it'd have made Barca and Madrid stronger when competing for players, not weaker.

I don't know why people think they'd want out, so they can try and invest in one of the like 5 or 6 richer football teams?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,221
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8485 on: Today at 12:37:00 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 11:29:48 am
push the boat out a little to get that extra players that might help come January when Salah and Mane have to go to AFCON.

2 games.

They'll miss 2 games.

TWO.

Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8486 on: Today at 12:59:28 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 11:29:48 am

To go back to the original point, i'm starting to think that FSG saw ESL as their last chance and now they don't know what to do. I wouldn't be surprised if, in the background, they were looking for potential partners to take a chunk of the club off them with a mid-term view to getting out all together.

So many people think that FSG are going to start looking to sell the club without any evidence whatsoever.  I don't know, perhaps it's wishful thinking from some FSG skeptics?

I wish I could find the article I read a few weeks ago that basically said FSG has zero intention of selling the club anytime soon.  Now, Henry and Werner are in their 70s so there may be some succession planning going on, potentially why Cardinale was allowed to invest in FSG, but they won't be selling the club.  The more likely scenario, in my opinion, is that they look to purchase more clubs and/or other sports franchises in the US.  Cardinale certainly is looking to invest in more clubs with his investment in Toulouse and potential takeover of Malaga. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8487 on: Today at 12:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:37:00 pm
2 games.

They'll miss 2 games.

TWO.



Elite gif usage.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,077
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8488 on: Today at 01:12:27 pm »
People here need this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H9yfsn_duk0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H9yfsn_duk0</a>
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8489 on: Today at 01:23:55 pm »
That will go down well.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,875
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8490 on: Today at 01:24:49 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:12:27 pm
People here need this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H9yfsn_duk0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H9yfsn_duk0</a>

as always the bit that gets me is squad numbers - as touched on in that interview. The other day on maybe the international thread here, somone was advocating we should have signed 2 or 3 players just to cover for international absenses or injuries. Its completly mad. Our squad is as big as most teams, having it bigger is just going to lead to disharmony and a squad that isnt pulling together.

Having said that, it isnt an unreasonable point to make that surely having a better option than Origi would have been possible  :P  Thats the only part of all this that boggled my mind, goalies, defence, midfield - all good. Depth in the forward positions - not so good once we get 1 injury. As has happened already.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8491 on: Today at 01:36:37 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on September  8, 2021, 02:21:42 pm
Is this being discussed elsewhere?
https://the.anfieldtalk.co.uk/its-time-to-go-fsg-you-have-promised-so-much-but-kept-to-so-little

Dreadful stuff and very disheartening. To be clear, this is not what the vast majority on here want I will wager.

Not sure if I am being soft but I have tried to access the article and I keep getting a Forbidden 403 error - could you post up the content/tell me why I'm a moron who can't follow a bloody link please
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,875
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8492 on: Today at 01:38:08 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:36:37 pm
Not sure if I am being soft but I have tried to access the article and I keep getting a Forbidden 403 error - could you post up the content/tell me why I'm a moron who can't follow a bloody link please

their whole website is down it seems. No great loss  :P Sure itll be back at some point.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8493 on: Today at 02:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:44:02 am
The ESL would have seem us competing with 5 other clubs in England also getting a huge money increase, it wouldn't have been a way for us to close the gap on City or Manchester United, it'd have made Barca and Madrid stronger when competing for players, not weaker.

FSG clearly hoped that FFP had teeth. PSG having influence at UEFA and City just flouting the rules with constant litigation has proved that it doesn't. The ESL would allow the founding members to put strict rules in place regarding FFP, and given that the MAIN founding members (Us, UTD, Real, Barca, Arsenal, and Juve) are all absolutely in lock step on the issue of City, they would have been able to stand united against them if they kept trying to spend their way to titles.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8494 on: Today at 02:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:41:03 am
Baseless speculation

Or, an opinion on a message board. That's all it is, just an opinion. Which media outlet do you work for?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,221
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8495 on: Today at 02:13:33 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 02:08:48 pm
Or, an opinion on a message board. That's all it is, just an opinion. Which media outlet do you work for?

Isnt his post an opinion on a message board too?
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,077
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8496 on: Today at 02:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:24:49 pm
as always the bit that gets me is squad numbers - as touched on in that interview. The other day on maybe the international thread here, somone was advocating we should have signed 2 or 3 players just to cover for international absenses or injuries. Its completly mad. Our squad is as big as most teams, having it bigger is just going to lead to disharmony and a squad that isnt pulling together.

Having said that, it isnt an unreasonable point to make that surely having a better option than Origi would have been possible  :P  Thats the only part of all this that boggled my mind, goalies, defence, midfield - all good. Depth in the forward positions - not so good once we get 1 injury. As has happened already.

Yes, we could have signed one attacker, but the point he makes is that good players don't want to come to be a backup to Salah, Mane, Bobby or Jota. Klopp also believes that 28-29 is the age to be at their peak and they have a good 3-4 more years at this level in contrary to what many might think.

Anyone who asks for more than one attacker isn't making any sense imo and going by the interview, Klopp would say so too.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,494
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8497 on: Today at 02:22:17 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:16:22 pm
Yes, we could have signed one attacker, but the point he makes is that good players don't want to come to be a backup to Salah, Mane, Bobby or Jota. Klopp also believes that 28-29 is the age to be at their peak and they have a good 3-4 more years at this level in contrary to what many might think.

Anyone who asks for more than one attacker isn't making any sense imo and going by the interview, Klopp would say so too.

To provide an argument on the other side, we went with just Mane, Firmino and Salah for the CL winning and title winning seasons and it was a point made at the time that we couldnt sign a fourth attacker because they wouldnt want to sit on the bench. We obviously then sign Jota after 2 seasons of the front three being established and at a very high level and he managed to get lots of minutes and opportunities.

Another argument I would add is that we have a lot of options at centreback and centre midfield, where we continued to recruit despite the competition there was at the time.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8498 on: Today at 02:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:13:33 pm
Isnt his post an opinion on a message board too?

My point is that, based on the post in question, everything on a message board (unless you work for the club) can be responded to as 'baseless speculation'. To take it in the literal sense, he is correct. My rationale, mentioned just above, is that FSG bought the club because (1) it was at a very low price and had great potential, and (2) because they believed in the new FFP rules that were coming into play which would, to some extent, even the playing field between the big clubs and the big clubs with super rich owners with bottomless pits of cash.

Most things on a message board, especially in a bloody transfer thread, could be classed as baseless speculation.

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,875
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8499 on: Today at 02:27:21 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:16:22 pm
Yes, we could have signed one attacker, but the point he makes is that good players don't want to come to be a backup to Salah, Mane, Bobby or Jota. Klopp also believes that 28-29 is the age to be at their peak and they have a good 3-4 more years at this level in contrary to what many might think.

Anyone who asks for more than one attacker isn't making any sense imo and going by the interview, Klopp would say so too.

Its just the one area where I think they could have gone for a younger developing attacker - still would have likely got plenty of game time. Not every one has to be at an age where their career is already at its peak to come here - none of the current crop of attackers where.

I think the problem was though, with hindsight of coures making it easier - giving Origi that contract was a big mistake.  They are stuck with him, as no one can really convince me otherwise that if he wasnt here, they would then not have filled his spot with another forward.

I completly get what Kloppo says, he is level headed, he speaks sense, he isnt a spoilt brat wanting new expensive toys rathern than work with what he has like many high profile managers and coaches.  But I also think that given a different circumstance, he may have liked a better option than one he tries his best not to use.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8500 on: Today at 03:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:27:21 pm
Its just the one area where I think they could have gone for a younger developing attacker - still would have likely got plenty of game time. Not every one has to be at an age where their career is already at its peak to come here - none of the current crop of attackers where.

I think the problem was though, with hindsight of coures making it easier - giving Origi that contract was a big mistake.  They are stuck with him, as no one can really convince me otherwise that if he wasnt here, they would then not have filled his spot with another forward.

I completly get what Kloppo says, he is level headed, he speaks sense, he isnt a spoilt brat wanting new expensive toys rathern than work with what he has like many high profile managers and coaches.  But I also think that given a different circumstance, he may have liked a better option than one he tries his best not to use.

It wasnt a mistake giving Origi the contract, it was the right thing to do at the time but COVID has changed the reality for the majority of football clubs and its simply not as easy to shift a player on what would be huge wages at most other clubs around Europe and we dont want to release him because that would send the wrong message 
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,077
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8501 on: Today at 03:06:02 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:22:17 pm
To provide an argument on the other side, we went with just Mane, Firmino and Salah for the CL winning and title winning seasons and it was a point made at the time that we couldnt sign a fourth attacker because they wouldnt want to sit on the bench. We obviously then sign Jota after 2 seasons of the front three being established and at a very high level and he managed to get lots of minutes and opportunities.

Another argument I would add is that we have a lot of options at centreback and centre midfield, where we continued to recruit despite the competition there was at the time.

1) Jota had to usurp or equal only 1 of the three players as he was clearly better than Origi and Minamino, plus he played a style of play similar to ours that made him a good fit. Also, it took several seasons for us to get a main player to try and play in our attack after the settled trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino. The point that was made at that time that another forward wouldn't want to sit on the bench held true for several seasons, until we got one right in Jota. It's not like we formed the trio and immediately in the next window we were able to get Jota/another attacker in to suit our needs. So, that point DID hold true.

Now, the new player we get, should be better than 2 of the four good attackers we have now, as well as be a good fit for the team in terms of style of play, which is a bigger challenge in terms of finding, and then getting the player to sign. So, yeah. We can come with arguments one after another, but getting a suitable younger player who can usurp two of our attacking four in future by not spending very big is a tight criteria, not as easy as many think. If we go on to sign such a player in the next season, it would very well be worth the wait. However, if we did buy now for the sake of buying and then it went wrong, it would take a few more windows to correct, we are not Man City to throw money window after window, if a signing for a position fails.

2) In CB, we got stop gap options, but did they really succeed more than just managing the situation at that time? I would say no. That's why FSG and Klopp are averse to stop gap signings. They want to get their signings right. So, we got Konate in defense and and that was it? How does it show continuous recruitment? Take Man City, they sign a defender or two every window for huge amounts and they took several windows to get it somewhat right. Our main CBs are Matip, Van Dijk and Gomez - all of whom we got several windows earlier.We are not continuously recruiting for defense. We still rely more on the CBs we got back from injury than Konate, so in that sense that signing was more for the future, than for now. We have good options in CB, also because we Phillips and Williams (sent on loan) for future, we tied those two for long term contracts too.

As for midfield, we signed Thiago and that's it? I still think Thiago was Wijnaldum's replacement that we got one season earlier, for him to settle and when we had the opportunity. So, how does that indicate continuous recruitment and building through signings? We got Fabinho because there was a hole in the middle and that was quite some time ago. Our biggest development in midfield would be those of Jones and Elliot from the academy into the first team and the fitness of Keita who can play a good part if he is available.

Those points don't speak a lot about continuous recruitment or major developments through recruitment. That's just not the way we work. 
« Last Edit: Today at 03:12:07 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,875
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8502 on: Today at 03:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:05:33 pm
It wasnt a mistake giving Origi the contract, it was the right thing to do at the time but COVID has changed the reality for the majority of football clubs and its simply not as easy to shift a player on what would be huge wages at most other clubs around Europe and we dont want to release him because that would send the wrong message

In my opinion it was, in yours it wasnt, all good!

As I say, this is all with hindsight, so very easy to do.  Pretty sure theyve have sold him pre-covid too - he was certainly linked with moving, but yes, maybe holding out for a certain fee which is the clubs right, so it didnt happen. Hell always be popular and rightly remembered for what he did here, but being as hes been available for sale seemingly every summer, I dont see it as having being the clubs best decison to tie him down- one of a very very few missteps since Klopp has been here.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8503 on: Today at 03:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September  9, 2021, 07:10:45 pm
Wed be in deep trouble if so, as turnover needs to be under £632K!

 ;D


Im no longer working as an accountant, but I think they could get away with not mentioning any transaction as LFC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of UKSV Holdings ltd.

Also, the holding company is owned by an LLC in Delaware, USA. Delaware is renowned for the fact the state doesnt require companies to file financial reports. FSG obviously want to report the minimum.

But being an accountant is so much fun! Haven't at all wanted to blow my fucking brains out at times with some of the clients I have been trying to audit remotely using it as an excuse to not give us any information.

With group RPT disclosures (and even I am not perfect here but I'm pretty sure) you are right that the subsids do not have to if wholly owned, but there should be a disclosure of amounts due to, from, and for sales/purch between group entities as well as specific details of things outside of the normal course of business in the highest publicly available consolidated accounts.

The transactions that occur, however, are purely monetary therefore there is nothing to disclose as the movement in IC loan bals is already shown as part of the creditors note, other group bals are in both debtors and creditors (depending on whether they owe or are owed) and therefore there is no need to disclose anything further.

Redbird won't even appear unless the directors decide to include specifics within the strategic report about them being a source of funds for a (potentially) increased loan bal but there would no likely be an obligation.

So yeah, no one should expect there to be any big discoveries when the next set come out - I look forward to the shouts of "they are hiding things" and "why does it take so long to do the accounts, must be trying to manipulate the figures" that have historically accompanied the publication of the figures.

Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8504 on: Today at 03:36:28 pm »
Origi not making the bench again today, despite Firmino and Taki both being out. Really underlines the need to add another attacker at the earliest opportunity, because Origi clearly isnt someone the manager feels can make an impact.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,875
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8505 on: Today at 03:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:36:28 pm
Origi not making the bench again today, despite Firmino and Taki both being out. Really underlines the need to add another attacker at the earliest opportunity, because Origi clearly isnt someone the manager feels can make an impact.

its damning if he cant make the bench of 9 when there is only 3 senior attackers fit.  Hes basically an unwanted spare part now, maybe hell get a run out in the cups!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,077
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8506 on: Today at 03:46:28 pm »
Yeah, Origi looks like he's done here. He'd get games in Cups and maybe in and around the AFCON games. Barring any disaster, those are the only likely starts he may get.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8507 on: Today at 03:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:36:28 pm
Origi not making the bench again today, despite Firmino and Taki both being out. Really underlines the need to add another attacker at the earliest opportunity, because Origi clearly isnt someone the manager feels can make an impact.

Klopp's squad depth is set to be tested in January when Liverpool will lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to the Africa Cup of Nations.

He has ruled out the possibility of signing like-for-like replacements for any of his departing stars but suggested he will certainly be on the lookout for a 'solution' when January arrives.

He continued: "That depends on the situation in the squad in that moment. It's not ideal, everybody knows that.

The Africa Cup of Nations, they have the right to play their cup as well like Europe, like South America.

"We knew it, we have to deal with it and we will deal with it. How? We will see in January.

"People say you have to sign two strikers of the quality of Sadio and Mo, yeah that cannot be the solution because we cannot do that.

"We need to find a solution for that in January."

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-transfer-news-24963252

Going by those comments by Klopp, perhaps we will look to bring someone in, in January if it's possible?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,962
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8508 on: Today at 03:52:02 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 11:26:43 am
Its the current RAWK mentality unfortunately, abuse, vilify and outright bully anyone who negatively impacts your agenda.
People dislike it when journalists say we aren't going to sign anyone either. It is weird.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,074
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8509 on: Today at 03:52:43 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:47:08 pm
Klopp's squad depth is set to be tested in January when Liverpool will lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to the Africa Cup of Nations.

He has ruled out the possibility of signing like-for-like replacements for any of his departing stars but suggested he will certainly be on the lookout for a 'solution' when January arrives.

He continued: "That depends on the situation in the squad in that moment. It's not ideal, everybody knows that.

The Africa Cup of Nations, they have the right to play their cup as well like Europe, like South America.

"We knew it, we have to deal with it and we will deal with it. How? We will see in January.

"People say you have to sign two strikers of the quality of Sadio and Mo, yeah that cannot be the solution because we cannot do that.

"We need to find a solution for that in January."

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-transfer-news-24963252

Going by those comments by Klopp, perhaps we will look to bring someone in, in January if it's possible?
think he's saying we'll find a solution as coaches not that we'll go out and buy a striker.
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8510 on: Today at 03:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:52:43 pm
think he's saying we'll find a solution as coaches not that we'll go out and buy a striker.

You might be right.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,369
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8511 on: Today at 03:59:40 pm »
Pinch of salt , supposedly were looking at this 6

Said players are said to be Mikel Merino, Jude Bellingham, Carlos Soler, Harvey Barnes, Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.

Besides the obvious Jude , Think Carlos Soler is a interesting player

Two excellent young talents in Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:02:44 pm by rocco »
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8512 on: Today at 06:31:42 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:59:40 pm
Pinch of salt , supposedly were looking at this 6

Said players are said to be Mikel Merino, Jude Bellingham, Carlos Soler, Harvey Barnes, Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.

Besides the obvious Jude , Think Carlos Soler is a interesting player

Two excellent young talents in Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.

next summer is going to be massive  :lmao
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,221
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8513 on: Today at 06:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:31:42 pm
next summer is going to be massive  :lmao

As massive as someone who has never touched a weight in his life.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8514 on: Today at 06:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:27:21 pm
Its just the one area where I think they could have gone for a younger developing attacker - still would have likely got plenty of game time. Not every one has to be at an age where their career is already at its peak to come here - none of the current crop of attackers where.

I think the problem was though, with hindsight of coures making it easier - giving Origi that contract was a big mistake.  They are stuck with him, as no one can really convince me otherwise that if he wasnt here, they would then not have filled his spot with another forward.

I completly get what Kloppo says, he is level headed, he speaks sense, he isnt a spoilt brat wanting new expensive toys rathern than work with what he has like many high profile managers and coaches.  But I also think that given a different circumstance, he may have liked a better option than one he tries his best not to use.
Signing one at 18-23 age is generally really expensive where they not always have enough data they like for being expensive.
They also did sign a young developing attacker last January in Kaide Gordon who turns 17 in October
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,781
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8515 on: Today at 06:48:05 pm »
Who's the Harvey Elliott backup?
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8516 on: Today at 06:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:48:05 pm
Who's the Harvey Elliott backup?
It's between Keita and Curtis, innit?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,566
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8517 on: Today at 06:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:48:05 pm
Who's the Harvey Elliott backup?

Curtis?
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8518 on: Today at 06:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:48:05 pm
Who's the Harvey Elliott backup?
Keita, Curtis, Ox, Taki, Thiago/Hendo(both can play together with one playing that role)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Up
« previous next »
 