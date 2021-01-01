To provide an argument on the other side, we went with just Mane, Firmino and Salah for the CL winning and title winning seasons and it was a point made at the time that we couldnt sign a fourth attacker because they wouldnt want to sit on the bench. We obviously then sign Jota after 2 seasons of the front three being established and at a very high level and he managed to get lots of minutes and opportunities.



Another argument I would add is that we have a lot of options at centreback and centre midfield, where we continued to recruit despite the competition there was at the time.



1) Jota had to usurp or equal only 1 of the three players as he was clearly better than Origi and Minamino, plus he played a style of play similar to ours that made him a good fit. Also, it took several seasons for us to get a main player to try and play in our attack after the settled trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino. The point that was made at that time that another forward wouldn't want to sit on the bench held true for several seasons, until we got one right in Jota. It's not like we formed the trio and immediately in the next window we were able to get Jota/another attacker in to suit our needs. So, that point DID hold true.Now, the new player we get, should be better than 2 of the four good attackers we have now, as well as be a good fit for the team in terms of style of play, which is a bigger challenge in terms of finding, and then getting the player to sign. So, yeah. We can come with arguments one after another, but getting a suitable younger player who can usurp two of our attacking four in future by not spending very big is a tight criteria, not as easy as many think. If we go on to sign such a player in the next season, it would very well be worth the wait. However, if we did buy now for the sake of buying and then it went wrong, it would take a few more windows to correct, we are not Man City to throw money window after window, if a signing for a position fails.2) In CB, we got stop gap options, but did they really succeed more than just managing the situation at that time? I would say no. That's why FSG and Klopp are averse to stop gap signings. They want to get their signings right. So, we got Konate in defense and and that was it? How does it show continuous recruitment? Take Man City, they sign a defender or two every window for huge amounts and they took several windows to get it somewhat right. Our main CBs are Matip, Van Dijk and Gomez - all of whom we got several windows earlier.We are not continuously recruiting for defense. We still rely more on the CBs we got back from injury than Konate, so in that sense that signing was more for the future, than for now. We have good options in CB, also because we Phillips and Williams (sent on loan) for future, we tied those two for long term contracts too.As for midfield, we signed Thiago and that's it? I still think Thiago was Wijnaldum's replacement that we got one season earlier, for him to settle and when we had the opportunity. So, how does that indicate continuous recruitment and building through signings? We got Fabinho because there was a hole in the middle and that was quite some time ago. Our biggest development in midfield would be those of Jones and Elliot from the academy into the first team and the fitness of Keita who can play a good part if he is available.Those points don't speak a lot about continuous recruitment or major developments through recruitment. That's just not the way we work.