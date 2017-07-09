Play completely different roles as well. Don't think you'd see de Jong playing in as many different positions as Jones can but I guess that also means Jones needs a go in his preferred position to make his own.



Ones 20 and the other is 24 as well.I think the original poster was saying that statistically, with a relatively narrow range of outputs, Jones compares to De Jong. I'm not sure that means he's necessarily as a good a player or will even be as good a player. It doesn't mean their respective roles are similar within the different tactical systems, though there's likely some overlap given the how certain stats compare.I don't think there's anyone who would argue Jones is a comparable player to De Jong at this point. I'm not sure there's many people who would project Jones to be a better player when he's 24 compared to De Jong now.It is worth noting though that Curtis Jones got over a 1000 minutes playing in a Top 5 league for one of the better clubs in the league in the season he started as a 19 year old and ended as a 20 year old. He also got over 400 minutes in the CL.Have a guess how many minutes Frenkie De Jong played for Ajax in the season he started as a 19 year old and finished the season as a 20 year old? 48 minutes in the Europa League and 148 minutes in Eredivisie. Whether he bossed it in those 198 minutes in weaker competitions or not, I don't know.So while I think there's flaws in the statistical comparison of Jones and De Jong, it's also a falsehood to say De Jong was bossing things in Europe at the age Jones is now. He wasn't though De Jong made a big leap in the next few seasons. A bigger leap than Jones would currently need to make in terms of experience and the quality he'd shown in top level football at that point (i,.e entering the season as a 20 year old). The big advantage De Jong had was his pathway to 1st team minutes was almost certainly easier than it will be for Jones this season. The expectation was probably also less by the virtue of the league and club De Jong was playing for.