Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:40:47 pm
I do wonder if fsg are keeping their powder dry to see what the market looks like post pandemic. Obviously lots of clubs struggled badly. If player values outside the marquee signings are going to continue to remain depressed that might alter our valuations .

Ps . Just read on some trash site we might soon be getting  29m add ons for coutiniho. Would this be true or did we sell the right to that too?

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:36:39 am
What's Wirtz worth?

Dunno what you mean, but he has been quoted as saying "The child is father of the man". 
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:40:47 pm
Ps . Just read on some trash site we might soon be getting  29m add ons for coutiniho. Would this be true or did we sell the right to that too?
All residual payments owed by Barcelona were sold on a while ago.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:35:01 pm
I honestly don't rate Curtis Jones that much to be honest with you, he's a decent and capable footballer, but he's been in the first team squad about 18 months and hasn't really set the world alight, he's a good squad player.

Having said all of that I'm not a scout or a coach, and I don't see him in training, so, my opinion isn't worth shit.
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones
His stats are comparable to De Jong. He one of the best young passing midfielders in the world and very good at carrying the ball also. If Jones was playing every week for Dortmund his probably worth 50-60 mil
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:13:51 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones
His stats are comparable to De Jong. He one of the best young passing midfielders in the world and very good at carrying the ball also. If Jones was playing every week for Dortmund his probably worth 50-60 mil
But he isn't playing every week, for either Liverpool or Dortmund, so it's a moot point, and why would he be worth £50m?
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 12:10:31 pm
Yeah we just don't seem to go for the wonderkid players in the 17-21 age group under FSG,certainly have not for big money after Markovic.
 
Right or wrong,don't know but i'm not expecting a change there under current ownership.

We typically go for the slightly older,22-26 y/o players with more seasons under their belt and then 15-16 y/o for a few million who our scouts deem talented.
I do wonder if they would go for a 20 or 21 year old which that much data. Reyna is 18, he played most of last season going to have most of this year data, get one more year he 20 they should be able to have enough if the money right for it.
I think the 22-26 with the data and the 15-16 yo on the cheap is very smart path. I think if there the right wonderkid age wise with enough data,fit and price. I think they go for it but more on the 20 or 21 age then 18 or 19
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:16:06 pm
But he isn't playing every week, for either Liverpool or Dortmund, so it's a moot point, and why would he be worth £50m?
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/curtis-jones/profil/spieler/433188 They have at 27 mil pounds right now. Playing more generally helps your value.
He is very good
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:13:51 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones
His stats are comparable to De Jong. He one of the best young passing midfielders in the world and very good at carrying the ball also. If Jones was playing every week for Dortmund his probably worth 50-60 mil
That would be Frenkie de Jong who, prior to joining Barcelona for 86m, was the midfield lynchpin of an exciting young Ajax side that came within a whisker of a Champions League Final?

And just like that, were back to that previous post about fans natural tendency to hugely overrate their own players, especially if theyre local.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:23:58 pm
That would be Frenkie de Jong who, prior to joining Barcelona for 86m, was the midfield lynchpin of an exciting young Ajax side that came within a whisker of a Champions League Final?

And just like that, were back to that previous post about fans natural tendency to hugely overrate their own players, especially if theyre local.

It also shows that you cant compare players with a few events stats. Its far too basic and limited in a game that is always moving and full of interactions. Clubs will, hopefully, be looking at more advanced analysis of patterns and interactions between players, efficiency of actions, pitch locations etc.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:23:58 pm
That would be Frenkie de Jong who, prior to joining Barcelona for 86m, was the midfield lynchpin of an exciting young Ajax side that came within a whisker of a Champions League Final?

And just like that, were back to that previous post about fans natural tendency to hugely overrate their own players, especially if theyre local.
I think what the stats tell you is that in terms of output he is doing really well, there are obviously intangibles that cannot be measured and you can only really get from watching the player. However, it does mean that Curtis is doing really well and if he gets enough game time to develop it is not impossible for him to reach similar heights
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:38:41 pm
;D

Im such a dick missing that joke with a well, actually.... Soz Hazell.  :-[

ha ha no worries :)
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:23:58 pm
That would be Frenkie de Jong who, prior to joining Barcelona for 86m, was the midfield lynchpin of an exciting young Ajax side that came within a whisker of a Champions League Final?

And just like that, were back to that previous post about fans natural tendency to hugely overrate their own players, especially if theyre local.
Stats wise he fits that profile. He  needs more time but he did have 1174 minutes in the PL last season. He has a profile somebody to be able to replace Thiago by the time Thiago contract is up.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:13:51 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones
His stats are comparable to De Jong. He one of the best young passing midfielders in the world and very good at carrying the ball also. If Jones was playing every week for Dortmund his probably worth 50-60 mil

Bloodyhell, some statements in there. Hes okay, keeps things ticking along but hasn't pulled up any trees.
Curtis Jones will be a top player dont get how people fail to see his huge potential.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:38:29 am
Curtis Jones will be a top player dont get how people fail to see his huge potential.
Comparing him to De Jong doesnt do him any favours though. He was pulling to strings at Ajax at 21/22 that season and glorious CL run. Jones is nowhere near that level of impact or consistency yet.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:53:26 am
Comparing him to De Jong doesnt do him any favours though. He was pulling to strings at Ajax at 21/22 that season and glorious CL run. Jones is nowhere near that level of impact or consistency yet.
I mean it's just his statistical profile from some basics stats of a player he currently resembles. He's very good at moving the ball up the field, he also plays on a top team so will look similar to other players in teams who dominate posession in possession stats.

If you want to argue against that comparison you can email their website or something.

I think some fans also take a while to realise how good some academy players are when they're very good. Saw it with Trent, seeing it with Jones.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:09:50 am
I mean it's just his statistical profile from some basics stats of a player he currently resembles. He's very good at moving the ball up the field, he also plays on a top team so will look similar to other players in teams who dominate posession in possession stats.

If you want to argue against that comparison you can email their website or something.

I think some fans also take a while to realise how good some academy players are when they're very good. Saw it with Trent, seeing it with Jones.
^^^ This. He fits very well into the side and the coaching staff is clearly grooming him to earn more playing time with the goal that be can be a consistent  starter at the Club.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:53:26 am
Comparing him to De Jong doesnt do him any favours though. He was pulling to strings at Ajax at 21/22 that season and glorious CL run. Jones is nowhere near that level of impact or consistency yet.

Play completely different roles as well. Don't think you'd see de Jong playing in as many different positions as Jones can but I guess that also means Jones needs a go in his preferred position to make his own.
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:21:03 am
Play completely different roles as well. Don't think you'd see de Jong playing in as many different positions as Jones can but I guess that also means Jones needs a go in his preferred position to make his own.

Ones 20 and the other is 24 as well.

I think the original poster was saying that statistically, with a relatively narrow range of outputs, Jones compares to De Jong. I'm not sure that means he's necessarily as a good a player or will even be as good a player. It doesn't mean their respective roles are similar within the different tactical systems, though there's likely some overlap given the how certain stats compare.

I don't think there's anyone who would argue Jones is a comparable player to De Jong at this point. I'm not sure there's many people who would project Jones to be a better player when he's 24 compared to De Jong now.

It is worth noting though that Curtis Jones got over a 1000 minutes playing in a Top 5 league for one of the better clubs in the league in the season he started as a 19 year old and ended as a 20 year old. He also got over 400 minutes in the CL.

Have a guess how many minutes Frenkie De Jong played for Ajax in the season he started as a 19 year old and finished the season as a 20 year old? 48 minutes in the Europa League and 148 minutes in Eredivisie. Whether he bossed it in those 198 minutes in weaker competitions or not, I don't know.

So while I think there's flaws in the statistical comparison of Jones and De Jong, it's also a falsehood to say De Jong was bossing things in Europe at the age Jones is now. He wasn't though De Jong made a big leap in the next few seasons. A bigger leap than Jones would currently need to make in terms of experience and the quality he'd shown in top level football at that point (i,.e entering the season as a 20 year old). The big advantage De Jong had was his pathway to 1st team minutes was almost certainly easier than it will be for Jones this season. The expectation was probably also less by the virtue of the league and club De Jong was playing for.
People struggle to assess players fairly in every position on the pitch but I reckon CM above all, at least in our system. Our fullbacks are often doing eye catching things and our forwards either score or don't and on that basis we judge them (which is to some extent fair because we rely on the front 3 scoring more than some teams). Our centre backs can be relied upon to look excellent as can Allison. But our CMs... what do they do, what does Klopp want them to do, what counts as a 'good' performance from one of them? You've seen it with Keita for his whole time here. Consistently excellent when he's been on the pitch but most people don't see it and tend to judge him on the basis of the few poor performances. The good performances just don't seem to impact people. Jones appears to be getting the same treatment from some on here. At 19/20 he was putting in very assured CM performances last year, but apparently he's nothing special?
Neil Jones has an article today ahead of the Leeds game, talking about how much Klopp likes Patrick Bamford - mentions that we tentatively explored a deal for him this summer, but he had his new deal lined up at Elland Road and didn't fancy being a backup here.

More interestingly, he says that Leeds tried to get Curtis Jones on loan this summer.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/what-a-player-why-liverpool-boss-klopp-considered-signing/q48nn1hqeel91oo2unk5gw9od
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:51:30 am
People struggle to assess players fairly in every position on the pitch but I reckon CM above all, at least in our system. Our fullbacks are often doing eye catching things and our forwards either score or don't and on that basis we judge them (which is to some extent fair because we rely on the front 3 scoring more than some teams). Our centre backs can be relied upon to look excellent as can Allison. But our CMs... what do they do, what does Klopp want them to do, what counts as a 'good' performance from one of them? You've seen it with Keita for his whole time here. Consistently excellent when he's been on the pitch but most people don't see it and tend to judge him on the basis of the few poor performances. The good performances just don't seem to impact people. Jones appears to be getting the same treatment from some on here. At 19/20 he was putting in very assured CM performances last year, but apparently he's nothing special?
The 6 in the system clear. But I think with it being a mix of 433 when pressing and a lopsided 4231 attacking wise that the CM next the 6 is the 8 with the Cm of helping prevent the counter and progress the ball to the attacker though dribbling and passing. the 10 is technically Bobby but the inside right behind Salah is more of the 4th attack and the penetration  player who is more of a creator and supposed help create for the 3 forwards.
Now Keita, Jones,Thiago and Hendo all fit in the role next to Fabinho. All can could play the 10 role also more ideal if it was Keita or Thiago. however the inside right 10 role is the main one for Ox and Elliott. Creative player who are final 3rd players.
Gundogan was the main 8 for Klopp at Dortmund with the most success so that type of player is the 8, they not going score or assist much but are huge for starting the attack.
Gotze playing wider is probably what Elliott and Ox are more of then the other role.
Keita just doesnt join the attack to score(Gini didnt either for the role) but he huge for the build play at Liverpool and very good presser also.
Jones is going to be an incredible player. All you need is eyes.
Has Paul Joyce just joined the FSG out crew?
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:09:50 am
I think some fans also take a while to realise how good some academy players are when they're very good. Saw it with Trent, seeing it with Jones.
We do the opposite too, and overhype our youngsters.
Many academy kids, fail to make the big step to the first team (for many clubs). And often that's because they need experience at the top level, but they don't yet have it. Combined with the fact that more or less every game is a must win. There's no room to grow into the role. Also the right player for the right role when they are needed is had to find.
For Jones or any other youngsters even making the bench. It's a huge achievement in itself.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:03:58 pm
We do the opposite too, and overhype our youngsters.
Many academy kids, fail to make the big step to the first team (for many clubs). And often that's because they need experience at the top level, but they don't yet have it. Combined with the fact that more or less every game is a must win. There's no room to grow into the role. Also the right player for the right role when they are needed is had to find.
For Jones or any other youngsters even making the bench. It's a huge achievement in itself.
I mean we do, as it's a very big fan base with lots of different opinions, but it's a lot less odd to be excited by acadmey players than to downplay them

Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:39:25 pm
Has Paul Joyce just joined the FSG out crew?
Not really, it's a pretty nothing article that basically just sums up what Swiss Ramble posted on twitter.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:09:50 am
I mean it's just his statistical profile from some basics stats of a player he currently resembles. He's very good at moving the ball up the field, he also plays on a top team so will look similar to other players in teams who dominate posession in possession stats.

If you want to argue against that comparison you can email their website or something.

I think some fans also take a while to realise how good some academy players are when they're very good. Saw it with Trent, seeing it with Jones.

Its too basic a comparison though. If the level of player analysis the club is doing is PHD level, then using events stats like passing numbers is GCSE level. Theres not enough information. Its just X and Y data. What about patterns of play, interactions between players relative to the X and Y data, pitch locations, etc.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:35:44 pm
Its too basic a comparison though. If the level of player analysis the club is doing is PHD level, then using events stats like passing numbers is GCSE level. Theres not enough information. Its just X and Y data. What about patterns of play, interactions between players relative to the X and Y data, pitch locations, etc.
I know? I said they were some basic stats and some are influenced by team effects, but it's still better to be high on these then not. Even just playing decent minutes at a side of our level at 19/20 is a pretty good achievement and shows that player must have something about them.
Melissa Reddy repeating our interest in Raphinha this afternoon with a full article on it.
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 01:55:41 pm
Melissa Reddy repeating our interest in Raphinha this afternoon with a full article on it.

I read that but I would like to know what metric compares him to Salah before we got him? Sometimes I feel that people think Salah was getting small goalscoring numbers and he was an unearthed gem. He was arguably one of the best attackers in Europe when at Roma.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:01:32 pm
I read that but I would like to know what metric compares him to Salah before we got him? Sometimes I feel that people think Salah was getting small goalscoring numbers and he was an unearthed gem. He was arguably one of the best attackers in Europe when at Roma.

He wasn't getting small numbers but he wasn't the focus of many clubs across Europe at the time. He played brilliantly, but he also took it up another level once he got here. his role changed as well. He scored 34 goals in 80 some matches for Roma, but he was also providing assists and had a brilliant understanding with Dzeko.

Raphina on the other hand has never scored more than 7 goals a season anywhere in Europe that he's played.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:01:32 pm
I read that but I would like to know what metric compares him to Salah before we got him? Sometimes I feel that people think Salah was getting small goalscoring numbers and he was an unearthed gem. He was arguably one of the best attackers in Europe when at Roma.
Every time I have watched Raphina he seems more like Mahrez than Salah in terms of playing style that is more of a creator than a goal-getter. For the money, he would cost we could likely get a player with a better goal instinct but then again maybe there is some underlying quality that they see which we are blind to at the moment
Its true that Raphina doesnt carry the goal threat Salah and Mane do but were not tied into always playing with the same structure and therefore signing players that are facsimiles of what we have
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:22:44 pm
Its true that Raphina doesnt carry the goal threat Salah and Mane do but were not tied into always playing with the same structure and therefore signing players that are facsimiles of what we have
This is true, but most of the attacking players we sign or pursue generally fit a profile and I think that is the basis of our comments. For example, I would say, Bowen, Werner, and Jota are closer to Salah and Mane in terms of playing style than Raphina. It's not impossible that we may look to evolve or style but even now most reliable sources have linked us to Adeyemi who is another player that fits that profile we generally go for.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:22:44 pm
Its true that Raphina doesnt carry the goal threat Salah and Mane do but were not tied into always playing with the same structure and therefore signing players that are facsimiles of what we have

Also, we dont have access to the analytics the club uses. I doubt the club have used goals and assists to judge a player in the last decade. Even the scouts at Everton recognised they were using GCSE level tools in 2013. Goals, assists, chances and other events stats are probably infant school level now.
Does this thread just stay open all year now then?
