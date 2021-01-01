« previous next »
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8280 on: Today at 08:01:13 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 05:43:14 pm
Im choosing to believe all those on here who are telling me were waiting for the golden ticket before signing someone.

The golden ticket would be the owners putting in the money themselves or a sale of a big player. The SR thread illustrated that in terms of income, we dont have the money for such transfers.
Chip Evans

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8281 on: Today at 08:01:35 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:19:51 pm
I know age shouldnt come into it, but written by a 19 year old, who wouldnt have any sort of real life inkling and experience of this club just 10 years ago. Sure, she may well have read up on it, but good grief, to be like this when shes only seen the good, just pathetic.  Spoilt, childish, entitled brat.

This article got the usual tedious top reds fsgout brigade, with no inbetween reaction on Twitter as you can imagine. And the site that published it, allowed only their followers to comment on it  ::)

Has done ages 13 to 19 in Klopp era. Pity the author can't remember the Poulson and Konchesky summer.  Or the season we had after spending all the Suarez money on Balotelli and Lazar.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8282 on: Today at 08:57:52 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:06:22 pm
I don't get the joke?

What I was meaning was in reply to that poster, who said FSG should put their money in (and I presume it not get paid back as a loan) in structural projects as it increases the value of their asset. But the counter argument might be that a lot of things they do, even signing players, can do that to some extent so its difficult to argue one thing over another.

I presume the poster wants FSG to invest in the club their own money and not get it back until we are sold?

You were being typically obtuse, spending on the squad is a transient investment that won't increase their overall investment significantly in the long run, unlike stuff such as the new training grounds, stands etc that would increase the overall value of the club.

I do want them to invest their own money on stuff like that, it isn't limited by ffp and they still get the benefit from their spending.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8283 on: Today at 09:13:08 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:21:42 pm
Is this being discussed elsewhere?
https://the.anfieldtalk.co.uk/its-time-to-go-fsg-you-have-promised-so-much-but-kept-to-so-little

Dreadful stuff and very disheartening. To be clear, this is not what the vast majority on here want I will wager.

Um... Why should it be discussed at all? No mark writes terrible article with terrible point of view backed up with mildly insane logic. Doesn't sound like the sort of material worth even paying the slightest bit of attention to.
bornandbRED

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8284 on: Today at 09:28:51 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:01:13 pm
The golden ticket would be the owners putting in the money themselves or a sale of a big player. The SR thread illustrated that in terms of income, we dont have the money for such transfers.

The SR thread is a load of bollocks that means nothing/can be used to infer anything.

Hes good at chucking a load of repackaged numbers at people in a nice format though.
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8285 on: Today at 09:28:57 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 09:13:08 pm
Um... Why should it be discussed at all? No mark writes terrible article with terrible point of view backed up with mildly insane logic. Doesn't sound like the sort of material worth even paying the slightest bit of attention to.
Yep. Why was it even linked? The net is full of shite articles, why do we need to discuss them?
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8286 on: Today at 09:58:26 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:01:13 pm
The golden ticket would be the owners putting in the money themselves or a sale of a big player. The SR thread illustrated that in terms of income, we dont have the money for such transfers.

I mean thats not strictly true. Without COVID hitting we prob would have been in a position to fund such a move.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8287 on: Today at 10:09:48 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:58:26 pm
I mean thats not strictly true. Without COVID hitting we prob would have been in a position to fund such a move.

Yep but that doesnt seem to be the case post COVID as per the SR thread.
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8288 on: Today at 10:18:18 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 08:01:35 pm
Has done ages 13 to 19 in Klopp era. Pity the author can't remember the Poulson and Konchesky summer.  Or the season we had after spending all the Suarez money on Balotelli and Lazar.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8289 on: Today at 10:20:16 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:09:48 pm
Yep but that doesnt seem to be the case post COVID as per the SR thread.

I mean it remains to be seen how finances recover. In 12 months time things could look very different.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8290 on: Today at 10:54:11 pm
It's interesting trying to work out our spending and transfer strategy but it's easy to forget that most of the time we're just chasing shadows. How long did this place spend obsessed with the idea of "moneyball" transfers like Coutinho and Sturridge, only for us to never pursue that type again?

The accounting side of things is far, far too complex to boil it down to "sell to buy". With Covid looking less likely to impact this season, no big fees to pay for contract extensions hopefully, and debt/amortisation changes, it's entirely possible we'll be able to spend just fine without selling. We also don't know what kind of salable assets we'll have a year from now. Did anyone expect we'd be looking for £15 million for Nat last summer?

I do think questions will have to be asked if we don't spend next summer however, nothing about our finances looks particularly worrisome compared to other clubs.
