Reports from John Richardson in The Mirror he wants 500k a week.



Terrible source though.



I do think with Mbappe leaving next summer unless PSG get Haaland that Salah will be their #1 target as a big name signing



If we lost Salah and got Haaland next year I would be okay with that given ages and our position in the financial pecking order i.e. we are effectively reliant on sales proceeds. Haaland looks perfect for our league and is already one of the best players in the world.Sadly I can’t see us getting him even if Salah does go for crazy money. Now that FFP is dead and buried it’s practically impossible for us to get the very best players. We have to try and do what we did with Salah and Mane and get someone on the cusp of greatness.