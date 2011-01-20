One thing I'd like to see us do over the next couple of windows is add a couple of homegrown players to the squad - not to help the homegrown numbers necessarily, but Klopp has spoken before about how he likes to have an English/British core, and thinks it's important to the club from a cultural perspective.



We're obviously likely to lose Milner, who has been a massive part of that, and I think we'll probably see Ox go too in the near future. Lallana was, I think, quite important in that regard too. Obviously still have Henderson, Robertson, Gomez and Trent as senior British players tied down for the long term, but I think they'll want to build on that in the coming years.



Bellingham, I think, would be my number one target next summer although I think we'll likely be priced out. But there's plenty of other exciting English talent we should be looking at - Madueke is breaking through and looks like he could explode. And obviously some exciting players coming through the ranks here, with Jones and Elliott in the first team already and hopefully more youth breaking through like Gordon.