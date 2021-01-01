The only thing I can think is a 'lack' of top level data. He has the stats, he has the productivity, he has the right profile and age, just only really has a solid 18 months worth of data to go at, when it typically seems we like two seasons in a top league as an absolute minimum for any player coming in over a certain value.



On the face of it, you'd be hard pushed to find another 22 year old as mobile, creative, productive and experienced as him for that price. So the only rationale I can just about understand for not pursuing is that he simply has not played enough for us to make a fully informed decision.



He certainly someone a few have spoken about and myself included have said for a while looks like he could be a very capable Firmino understudy and eventual replacement.



This why I dont think they went and got Cunha.Also When Kagawa left Dortmund, his replacement was more Blaszczykowski with Gotze(even at age 19-20) moving behind the striker. Klopp is leaving at the end of 2023-2024 season but it wont shock me to see Jones/Elliott/Keita/Ox type be Firmino type replacement instead of more of a like for like. Possible Attacking Line in Klopp Last season Salah up front and more central, Elliott behind and Kaide on the right(assuming he good enough and makes the step up). Jota on the left or even Jota taking over for Salah and it more rotation up front and ? on the left.I do think Salah with how well he takes care of his body along with seeing multiple striker type perform well in their early 30s he ages well.