LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8040 on: Yesterday at 08:20:38 pm
Made it over 200 pages

Well done all
A win for the Liverpool country

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8041 on: Yesterday at 08:46:28 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:20:18 pm
Also, you can coach a good defence out of some pretty basic players, especially if you're a top coach and have the attacking players to rely on. Stones and Otamendi under City for example, we went on a great run with Phillips and Williams. Don't think we win the games we did with Van Dijk and say Matip but Origi and two acadmey players up front

Yeah, agree. You can compensate for a lack of individual quality at centre back a bit by having a world class goalkeeper, a top quality holding midfielder and even if you're without them you can just be a cohesive unit. You can't compensate for having nobody to score.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8042 on: Yesterday at 09:18:33 pm
after 202 pages , you have to ask was a thread even needed? 

i thought people used to get banned on message boards for making pointless threads. where are the moderators?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8043 on: Yesterday at 09:55:55 pm
They are out collecting the Infinity Stones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8044 on: Yesterday at 10:12:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:49:10 pm
We may have one of the next stars already in Harvey Elliott.
No, that's impossible, Samie. I've heard too many times that the 2019 summer window was a disaster because we didn't sign anyone. Harvey Elliott doesn't exist.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8045 on: Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:35:49 am
I like how you're talking  8)

I do think it's still up in the air and Mbappe will see how this season pans out whilst keeping his options open. Real Madrid, regardless of what people say, are at present a dying side that hasn't reinforced well at all and is relying on multiple players across key positions that are 32+ or older. Kroos, Benzema and Modric are massive to them, (Hazard a massive millstone at present and 31 by the time Mbappe is able to negotiate), it's madness to think they will easily transition into a new era of excellence when they are in such a bad situation financially. We're in a world now with the cost of football that I don't think there's any deal to be done with the Spanish government that could recover their situation in any small window of time.

Camavinga is a cracking signing albeit maybe 3 to 4 years too soon, they have a lot of work to do. A hell of a lot and they're in a position of weakness in a league that's getting worse, it would seem. Lost their major star, being outspent by the oil clubs and hawking players left and right in order to stay afloat.

It won't be Chelsea because they've just spent £100m on Lukaku, but there will be 4 or 5 other clubs who'll throw their hat in the ring and I do think we will at least be one of those that holds a conversation to see just how feasible it might be.
Madrid legit has like 4 of top 10 or 20 under 21 players in there ranks right now. I knw they replying a lot on some older guys but they very set up 2023 and longer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8046 on: Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:23:52 pm
Through my life though the club have constantly had this dilemma and always did it, St John, Hunt, Keegan, Dalglish, Rush, Fowler,Owen,Torres,Suarez. We'll probably pull someone in that is under everyones radar.

Maybe he is already here in Jota? His numbers are already very impressive.
Jota is kinda Salah replacement unless somehow they got Mbappe. Jota can play more central more constantly then Salah as the striker(he just better attacking inside right btw cb and lb). He turns 25 in Dec, he about 4.5 years younger then Salah.
Even if Extending salah till 2025, it very possible if Salah does decline Jota can take over his role. I would expect Salah to age pretty well but it could the side could evolve to where Salah may not be starting every game in a 2 years or so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8047 on: Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:18:36 pm
The only thing I can think is a 'lack' of top level data. He has the stats, he has the productivity, he has the right profile and age, just only really has a solid 18 months worth of data to go at, when it typically seems we like two seasons in a top league as an absolute minimum for any player coming in over a certain value.

On the face of it, you'd be hard pushed to find another 22 year old as mobile, creative, productive and experienced as him for that price. So the only rationale I can just about understand for not pursuing is that he simply has not played enough for us to make a fully informed decision.

He certainly someone a few have spoken about and myself included have said for a while looks like he could be a very capable Firmino understudy and eventual replacement.
This why I dont think they went and got Cunha.
Also When Kagawa left Dortmund, his replacement was more Blaszczykowski with Gotze(even at age 19-20) moving behind the striker. Klopp is leaving at the end of 2023-2024 season but it wont shock me to see Jones/Elliott/Keita/Ox type be Firmino type replacement instead of more of a like for like. Possible Attacking Line in Klopp Last season Salah up front and more central, Elliott behind and Kaide on the right(assuming he good enough and makes the step up). Jota on the left or even Jota taking over for Salah and it more rotation up front and ? on the left.
I do think Salah with how well he takes care of his body along with seeing multiple striker type perform well in their early 30s he ages well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8048 on: Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm
Nkunku and Isak will do nicely next summer, please and thank you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8049 on: Yesterday at 11:46:13 pm
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 03:53:48 am
I'm fairly relaxed at the end of the day.

I think there are two ways to look at it.

If Jota continues the way he's been going, and Mane and Firmino return to something like their pre-2020/21 form, our forward line still looks strong. In fact, it's stronger than our title and CL winning seasons because we now have 4 strong forwards instead of 3.

If Keita manages to finally have a relatively lucky season with his fitness (knock on wood, all appendages crossed), we're actually stronger in midfield than those seasons as well. Fit Keita is better than Milner from a couple of seasons ago, easily, and Thiago is at least as good as Gini (the major outgoing).

If Harvey continues as he's started, he's as good as an option as Shaqiri (albeit, different).

We now also have 4 top class CBs, and 2 top class LBs. Kelleher is also better than Adrian.

That's what we need to have notionally a better squad than the squad that won the CL and got 97 points, and won the PL and got 99 points in successive seasons.

In addition to those, we still have a couple of wildcards in backpocket in Ox and Minamino, whom I don't think Jurgen has written off. If they don't come good, we don't necessarily need it if we don't have big problems.

Of course, we need some luck in terms of a few of these going our way. We were particularly unlucky last year, and we'll need to be net positive in the luck stakes this year.

That said, if Sadio and Bobby are never going to recover their best form because they're already past their best, then we've got bigger problems because we've still go them on our books and offloading them at a good enough price to re-invest will be harder. If Keita doesn't beat his stretch of injuries, that will be a problem as well for similar reasons etc.

So I think we've taken a bet on players that have been frankly, mostly excellent for us, to stay excellent for another season, or in Naby's case, have some luck with his injuries.

Our depth is entirely fine, unless you start to compare with the likes of United and Chelsea.

And that's the other way to look at it, and I think a lot of the angst really comes from. I don't think it's as much that our squad is poor as it is that they've really gone crazy broadway style like there's no FFP (lol).

We still have a strong squad, but some of our rivals have strengthened above and beyond where their resources probably allow them to.

Two seasons ago, we were facing one contender for the title. Now we're facing potentially 3. But just because they're stronger, it doesn't mean we're weaker.

That is exactly as I see, plus we also have January available to us if we need it, we do some of our best business in January

Let the cash rich enjoy their spending, including Arsenal, let's concentrate on football now

I also take the line that there are some things I do not know, how the fitness of the players is regarded currently, young un's coming through, who they may have tried to sell or sign, what their plans are not the next two windows etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8050 on: Today at 12:46:37 am
I think long story short, its fair to say its been a window overtly and outstandingly (in comparison to the rest under Klopp) driven by financial prudence rather than footballing ambition. Which leaves you scratching your head a bit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8051 on: Today at 01:36:17 am
Hey Though!

We gave Harvey Elliot a contract too. If we actually close Mo and Mane, that'd be like running the table in Billiards. pop pop pop pop pop pop pop Oh hey all the world class we got is on board LT. Allotta Fagina level world class on board LT.

 ;D

Mbappe in January Motherfuckers! 179 million not taken My Arse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8052 on: Today at 03:21:37 am
200 pages per signing.  We'll have to up our game next transfer window. 
