« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 303999 times)

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,236
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8000 on: Today at 03:30:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:23:52 pm
Through my life though the club have constantly had this dilemma and always did it, St John, Hunt, Keegan, Dalglish, Rush, Fowler,Owen,Torres,Suarez. We'll probably pull someone in that is under everyones radar.

Maybe he is already here in Jota? His numbers are already very impressive.



I think there's only been that period between 2005 (Owen leaving) & 2007 (Torres joining) when we haven't had an elite forward at our disposal.

Won a CL and FA Cup in that time too!
« Last Edit: Today at 03:33:20 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,919
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8001 on: Today at 03:44:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:23:52 pm
Through my life though the club have constantly had this dilemma and always did it, St John, Hunt, Keegan, Dalglish, Rush, Fowler,Owen,Torres,Suarez. We'll probably pull someone in that is under everyones radar.

Maybe he is already here in Jota? His numbers are already very impressive.


Those players were going through my mind as I was typing, but the difference now is that it's way, way harder to get a free run at emerging top-tier talent. We got a bizarrely free run at Torres (although at the time his fee was big), Coutinho was a steal, Suarez had question marks over his personality as much as his footballing ability. Even Salah, with his great and improving numbers at Roma, was largely overlooked because of his 'flop' at Chelsea. We've seen in the past few years how players like Mbappe at Monaco, Dembele at Dortmund, even Haaland at Salzburg had us looking around at a very crowded line of admirers.

We (well, largely Edwards and the transfer team) fine-tuned the moneyball principle to apply to football transfers to great success, but many other clubs have followed (even the stinking rich ones who have previously focused more on status/proven top players) so it's far less likely we can unearth a gem at a reasonable price.

I'll add that if we do manage to sign another couple of amazing-but-undervalued-and-overlooked forwards, then it's way more satisfying than signing the proven article for 2x/3x/4x the price.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:49:04 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,717
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8002 on: Today at 03:49:10 pm »
We may have one of the next stars already in Harvey Elliott.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Up
« previous next »
 