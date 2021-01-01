Through my life though the club have constantly had this dilemma and always did it, St John, Hunt, Keegan, Dalglish, Rush, Fowler,Owen,Torres,Suarez. We'll probably pull someone in that is under everyones radar.



Maybe he is already here in Jota? His numbers are already very impressive.



Those players were going through my mind as I was typing, but the difference now is that it's way, way harder to get a free run at emerging top-tier talent. We got a bizarrely free run at Torres (although at the time his fee was big), Coutinho was a steal, Suarez had question marks over his personality as much as his footballing ability. Even Salah, with his great and improving numbers at Roma, was largely overlooked because of his 'flop' at Chelsea. We've seen in the past few years how players like Mbappe at Monaco, Dembele at Dortmund, even Haaland at Salzburg had us looking around at a very crowded line of admirers.We (well, largely Edwards and the transfer team) fine-tuned the moneyball principle to apply to football transfers to great success, but many other clubs have followed (even the stinking rich ones who have previously focused more on status/proven top players) so it's far less likely we can unearth a gem at a reasonable price.I'll add that if we do manage to sign another couple of amazing-but-undervalued-and-overlooked forwards, then it's way more satisfying than signing the proven article for 2x/3x/4x the price.