Squad depth means two things to me and the club seems to be at odds:



1) You can absorb an injury or two in a long season



2) When struggling for a goal against a deep-lying team (say a Chelsea!) you have something different and attacking on the bench





If Klopp can manage without both, he's an even bigger genius then we think he is!



Well this is it - the proof we have thus far is that he does manage it and he doesn't.The year that ends in Kiev - it's our first back in the CL and we're managing the palaver around Barca/Coutinho. We left ourselves short in that role and relied on a change in structure, and we did well, but we could have won the thing arguably if we'd done it differently. The cost, though, may have been the ability to sign Fabinho and Allison. We waited.The next season, we went to within a VAR decision of the league and won the CL. We still had depth issues up front but somehow we beat Barca in the 2nd leg with a makeshift side of relatively rag tag options on the park. Transfer wise, we waited. It was Werner predominately, but we waited.Then we won the league and World Club Cup. Arguably we should have done better in the CL, but we suffered maybe from a lack of depth in our goalkeeping position, but that's about it. Werner and Thiago were now in the holding pattern being brought into land at some point in the future. But then on Werner, COVID bit us on the arse and it fell through. So we went for our 2nd option, and we landed Thiago, after having waited.Then we had an unprecedented injury crisis and came 3rd. We were almost at Jan 31st having waited for centre back cover, but we were waiting cos we wanted Konate. And we got Konate.We wait and take risks. It's the pattern, but it's how he wants to build it.