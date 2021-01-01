« previous next »
In the past our net spend has always been modest because we have sold very well. I've agreed with people in the past that using a low net spend to beat the club with is illlgocal.

However, since winning the CL in 2019, we've been outspent by 15 PL clubs both gross and net. The gross element is a completely different kettle of fish to the net for me.

Clearly, we have prioritised keeping a brilliant squad together, as indicated by the mass contract renewals, but this has had a tangible negative impact on our ability - or will, to put it more frankly - to sign new players.

Our wage bill remains very high (bafflingly so, to be honest, considering we don't pay top end wages and our squad is thinner than our three main rivals), which is generally a more reliable marker of a team's aspirations than transfer spend.

However, to have such low transfer expenditure over a 30-month period is pretty inexcusable. COVID was a fair excuse last year due to the uncertainty of everything, but not this time around. Others are spending and we should be able to, too, without having to sell a major asset like the last period of time we actually spent some serious dough.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:48:28 am
Squad depth means two things to me and the club seems to be at odds:

1) You can absorb an injury or two in a long season

2) When struggling for a goal against a deep-lying team (say a Chelsea!) you have something different and attacking on the bench


If Klopp can manage without both, he's an even bigger genius then we think he is!

Well this is it - the proof we have thus far is that he does manage it and he doesn't.

The year that ends in Kiev - it's our first back in the CL and we're managing the palaver around Barca/Coutinho. We left ourselves short in that role and relied on a change in structure, and we did well, but we could have won the thing arguably if we'd done it differently. The cost, though, may have been the ability to sign Fabinho and Allison. We waited.

The next season, we went to within a VAR decision of the league and won the CL. We still had depth issues up front but somehow we beat Barca in the 2nd leg with a makeshift side of relatively rag tag options on the park. Transfer wise, we waited. It was Werner predominately, but we waited.

Then we won the league and World Club Cup. Arguably we should have done better in the CL, but we suffered maybe from a lack of depth in our goalkeeping position, but that's about it. Werner and Thiago were now in the holding pattern being brought into land at some point in the future. But then on Werner, COVID bit us on the arse and it fell through. So we went for our 2nd option, and we landed Thiago, after having waited.

Then we had an unprecedented injury crisis and came 3rd. We were almost at Jan 31st having waited for centre back cover, but we were waiting cos we wanted Konate. And we got Konate.

We wait and take risks. It's the pattern, but it's how he wants to build it.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:02:34 pm
Well this is it - the proof we have thus far is that he does manage it and he doesn't.

The year that ends in Kiev - it's our first back in the CL and we're managing the palaver around Barca/Coutinho. We left ourselves short in that role and relied on a change in structure, and we did well, but we could have won the thing arguably if we'd done it differently. The cost, though, may have been the ability to sign Fabinho and Allison. We waited.

The next season, we went to within a VAR decision of the league and won the CL. We still had depth issues up front but somehow we beat Barca in the 2nd leg with a makeshift side of relatively rag tag options on the park. Transfer wise, we waited. It was Werner predominately, but we waited.

Then we won the league and World Club Cup. Arguably we should have done better in the CL, but we suffered maybe from a lack of depth in our goalkeeping position, but that's about it. Werner and Thiago were now in the holding pattern being brought into land at some point in the future. But then on Werner, COVID bit us on the arse and it fell through. So we went for our 2nd option, and we landed Thiago, after having waited.

Then we had an unprecedented injury crisis and came 3rd. We were almost at Jan 31st having waited for centre back cover, but we were waiting cos we wanted Konate. And we got Konate.

We wait and take risks. It's the pattern, but it's how he wants to build it.

It's interesting isn't it, because as you say that is a risky strategy - but we arguably do it that way to minimise risk. In fact I'd argue that our fundamental strategy in terms of recruitment is to reduce risk at every turn. It's why we don't spend considerable money on players under the age of 21, it's why we largely don't sign people outwith the top four or five leagues...
