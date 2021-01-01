It's the drop in quality from our first team to our 2nd string so to speak that I'd say is not in the same league as the other top 4 clubs. Especially with a few injuries thrown in

Keep our best 15-16 first team players fit all season then no problem but with the amount of games we play that's not going to happen.

Gini will be a big loss as the season goes on especially in the big games



That's always been the case though under Klopp. It's always United, City and Chelsea in the domestic cup semi finals and finals. Yeah we get shit draws but these are often the sides knocking us out.We've never had deep quality depth. Partly that's because Klopp inherited a squad with the likes of Lallana, Clyne, Moreno, Sturridge, Mignolet and Lovren all on first XI wages who whether for injury or form weren't offering much and were significantly upgraded on. Therefore, we weren't always getting the full bang for our buck with the wage bill. As these players have one by one all departed we've been slow to replace them to boost the quality depth. We still haven't replaced Clyne, it took a year to bring another forward in after Sturridge, a left back after Moreno and a CB after Lovren. We get there in the end, but it's all done a bit too slow to ever really feel the benefit of the squad depth our rivals enjoy because we're always left plugging gaps down the line.