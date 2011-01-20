« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6320 on: Today at 10:58:38 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:38:04 am
The problem with Haaland is you're dealing with Raiola. The club aren't going to go near that with the costs involved. It'll be the usual Manchester or Madrid (doubt he'd go to France but PSG will make a play if Mbappe goes). They might try for Mbappe but Madrid seem to have had that one as their major signing for years now with Perez going all out.

We would have made it a lot easier on ourselves getting a forward in this summer (and ideally a Wijnaldum replacement like Bissouma) and we'd have a refreshed squad and wouldn't be desperate next year to have to do x, y and z and could take a backseat. Especially with Edwards future up in the air. I don't see what they're waiting for.





Can someone explain why Haaland  (or any player for that matter) would choose to deal with Raiola? Obviously he gets a shed load of cash for you, but if I knew some f*cker was demanding 50million himself for my services I'd be asking questions.

If he was putting off clubs I'd like to play for with his own financial demands, I'd cut ties.

How do these agents fees work? Club pays agent and agent convinces player to then sign for X club? What happened to having a mind of your own? Does Raiola have dirt on some of these players or what?

Supposedly the deal with Chelsea fell through due to Raiolas demand for his own income stream from Chelsea? Is Haaland working for Raiola or vice versa?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6321 on: Today at 10:59:28 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:54:42 am
This remains a fundamental concern for me. Were told Edwards and Klopp plan 3 windows in advance but, COVID notwithstanding, there seems little evidence of that.

There's plenty of evidence for that, but people would rather build fantasies in their own mind about what we should be doing. We've essentially replaced Mignolet with Kelleher, Lovren with Konate, Moreno with Tsimikas, Wijnaldum with Thiago, Shaqiri with Elliott, Lallana with Jones and Sturridge with Jota in the last two years.

We should probably try and get another attacker if we can, but the doom mongering over the last few days really has been something to behold.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6322 on: Today at 11:00:09 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:51:01 am
Fashion innit? Tuchel is being painted as the next big thing, but what happens is Tuchel is Tuchel. Eventually the relationships break down, the wheels come off, and performance tails off. The big question is how long that'll take to happen. I think Man City's gonna have a weird season - can't shake that. Man Utd will be mad and decent but still badly coached, and that'll bite them. We'll be in the mix because our baseline is in that points total range with these players, this manager, and supporters in grounds.

Agreed on City. Think their squad is actually weaker this season than last, which is mad considering they spent £100m. But while Grealish is good, they've seen Aguero leave and not replaced him. And they've also lost Garcia from their first team squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6323 on: Today at 11:00:13 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:50:35 am
One of the problems is that we're a bit light on forwards in our youth teams too. I'd be fairly confident in our midfielders, defenders and goalkeeper from the next line stepping up. Who've we got in the attack in our youth teams whom you can see getting minutes this season?
Gordon I think is the one who will step up.

We had more numbers like Millar,Woodburn but they are not good enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6324 on: Today at 11:01:07 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:47:51 am
Quite.

And its amazing how blind people are to other squads weaknesses.

City have one striker.  Chelsea play three at the back and are short on centre backs, Manchester United have a very workmanlike midfield and a poor right back, Tottenham .well, theyve issues galore.

The one club that have slashed the cash? Arsenal. And who wants their signings?

City: Jesus, Mahrez, Sterling, F. Torres, B.Silva, Grealish

Chelsea: Likely to buy Kounde today.

Man utd: have stacked attack, good defense maybe they need 1 DM and they are sorted.

We have the worst attacking depth among all top 4 clubs. Minamino failed to impress at Southampton, Origi is finished and OX isn't even a forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6325 on: Today at 11:01:42 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:59:28 am
We've essentially replaced Mignolet with Kelleher, Lovren with Konate, Moreno with Tsimikas, Wijnaldum with Thiago, Shaqiri with Elliott, Lallana with Jones and Sturridge with Jota in the last two years.

It's very nicely put this sentence. Found myself nodding along.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6326 on: Today at 11:02:04 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:54:45 am
I will say that even if we sign no one else that we've had a better summer than arsenal, who have signed absolute garbage for massive sums of money.

I still want a forward though.

Arsenal's summer brought back some real painful memories of the 6 months period where we chucked away the best part of 60 million on British potential. This at a time when the money used to get you two world class players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6327 on: Today at 11:02:27 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:41:49 am
How would yous rate this transfer window?

New centre half was priority after last season and we've done that.

Seeing one of your first team regulars move on with no replacement isn't great, however last season was a freak one in terms of injuries and we've now got depth in midfield. Barring any long term injuries you'd put the midfielders as Fabinho, Henderson and either Thiago or Keita, with Milner, Elliott, Jones and Ox in reserve. Then there's the option to play Gomez or Tsimikas at RB and have Trent as a midfielder too - we didn't have the option to play around with defensive structure last season as it was literally just a case of playing whoever was fit.

However with Shaqiri leaving and Minamino/Origi not seeming like crucial pieces of the jigsaw I would have thought we'd have brought in a forward, there's still time but it would be unusual for us not to.

Not going to start whinging about our multiple trophy winning squad because we haven't added a shiny new Saul or Mbappe, but I still think there's potential for us to be adding another forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6328 on: Today at 11:03:02 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:59:28 am

We should probably try and get another attacker if we can, but the doom mongering over the last few days really has been something to behold.

That is definitely true.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6329 on: Today at 11:04:06 am
I don't get this talk of "rebuild" we could do with 1 more better forward option of the bench that's about it, people are so quick to write this team off  :butt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6330 on: Today at 11:04:50 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:01:07 am
City: Jesus, Mahrez, Sterling, F. Torres, B.Silva, Grealish

Chelsea: Likely to buy Kounde today.

Man utd: have stacked attack, good defense maybe they need 1 DM and they are sorted.

We have the worst attacking depth among all top 4 clubs. Minamino failed to impress at Southampton, Origi is finished and OX isn't even a forward.

But you're looking at that list entirely without context around the club's spending potential and funding. I'd also say a club like Utd and Chelsea had a much lower base than ourselves or City (who you conveniently left out only signed one player). Are you fully expecting Chelsea to spend on 3-5 players next year? What about United?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6331 on: Today at 11:05:05 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:41:49 am
How would yous rate this transfer window?

2/10 and thats being very generous. We needed at the bare minimum another forward player not far off the level that jota was at when we signed him last summer and that would have pushed it to a 6/10. Replacing gini too would have brought it to a 8/10 and finally a back up right back in the tsimikas role would have been a 10/10.

Weve actually got so many holes in the squad now. If Trent is injured or needs a breather Williams cant be relied upon to step up and joe Gomez is pretty useless going forwards. Youve got the gini role which will hopefully be filled by Elliott/keita/Jones but we could have done with another body in there then youve got the front line where we have 4 players who klopp seems to trust for 3 positions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6332 on: Today at 11:05:07 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:11:29 am
I pity the poor twat from Sky Sports who's standing outside Anfield today, hoping to see someone rolling up and freezing his bullox off. Hope its Bryan Swanson

Swanson's moved on from Sky I think. Director of Media Relations at FIFA no less. Didn't see that transfer coming.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6333 on: Today at 11:05:32 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:54:42 am
This remains a fundamental concern for me. Were told Edwards and Klopp plan 3 windows in advance but, COVID notwithstanding, there seems little evidence of that.

Yeah, i've never understood that. A lot of the signings we make are to address a problem from the previous season (which is often caused by not making the signing the previous season). Waiting till next year to sign a forward and midfielder (and perhaps another right back) is just the latest example.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6334 on: Today at 11:07:01 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:59:28 am
There's plenty of evidence for that, but people would rather build fantasies in their own mind about what we should be doing. We've essentially replaced Mignolet with Kelleher, Lovren with Konate, Moreno with Tsimikas, Wijnaldum with Thiago, Shaqiri with Elliott, Lallana with Jones and Sturridge with Jota in the last two years.
Riiight, because all of those swaps were planned meticulously in advance. Convenient mental gymnastics and not at all what I was talking about.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:59:28 am
We should probably try and get another attacker if we can, but the doom mongering over the last few days really has been something to behold.
Probably? Definitely more like. And the doom mongering youre sneering at could just be legitimate concern given recent history and issues with 2 of our front 3 and a lack of depth in the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6335 on: Today at 11:08:18 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:01:07 am
City: Jesus, Mahrez, Sterling, F. Torres, B.Silva, Grealish

Chelsea: Likely to buy Kounde today.

Man utd: have stacked attack, good defense maybe they need 1 DM and they are sorted.

We have the worst attacking depth among all top 4 clubs. Minamino failed to impress at Southampton, Origi is finished and OX isn't even a forward.

Its all about whether you want to spin things positively or negatively, isn't it?

Our depth at CB is better than anyone elses, I'd say by a distance. Our CM depth compared to United and City is far, far better. And our first team is better than anyone else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6336 on: Today at 11:09:50 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:07:01 am
Riiight, because all of those swaps were planned meticulously in advance. Convenient mental gymnastics and not at all what I was talking about.
Probably? Definitely more like. And the doom mongering youre sneering at could just be legitimate concern given recent history and issues with 2 of our front 3 and a lack of depth in the squad.

I think Konate/Lovren, Lallana/Jones and Wijnaldum/Thiago could very well be. Not so sure about the others, maybe Elliott/Shaqiri was more clear once Elliott came back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6337 on: Today at 11:11:57 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:07:01 am
Riiight, because all of those swaps were planned meticulously in advance. Convenient mental gymnastics and not at all what I was talking about.

You said there was no evidence we plan '3 windows in advance'. What evidence could you possibly need away from the evidence of how the squad has evolved in three transfer windows? Or do you want us to start making deals 18 months in advance? Announce Nkunku now for when he arrives in January 2023?

Quote
Probably? Definitely more like. And the doom mongering youre sneering at could just be legitimate concern given recent history and issues with 2 of our front 3 and a lack of depth in the squad.

I'm very happy to stick with doom mongering  :wave There's a good amount of well reasoned talk from posters about what we should do, whether I agree or not. There's also a thick chunk of doom mongering, woe is us, we've had a terrible window, the club are only announcing contracts because they've betrayed us etc etc etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6338 on: Today at 11:11:57 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:05:32 am
Yeah, i've never understood that. A lot of the signings we make are to address a problem from the previous season (which is often caused by not making the signing the previous season). Waiting till next year to sign a forward and midfielder (and perhaps another right back) is just the latest example.

Exactly, big difference between waiting 3 years to fix a problem position and planning 3 years in anticipation of what is needed.

Someone mentioned replacing Moreno with Tsimikas. What happens in the intervening period? Likewise the intervening period between when Lovren left and Konate signed?

Original poster made nice sound bite in very simplistic way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6339 on: Today at 11:13:09 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:08:18 am
Its all about whether you want to spin things positively or negatively, isn't it?

Our depth at CB is better than anyone elses, I'd say by a distance. Our CM depth compared to United and City is far, far better. And our first team is better than anyone else.

I don't think anyone is complaining about defence, and I've not seen any complaints about midfield for a while. It's attack where we're light, and it's an area where we can't look to the youths either. The only name I've seen suggested as an option is Kaide Gordon, and he's 16.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6340 on: Today at 11:14:12 am
Re Man Utd, two things: 1. Cavani and Rashford are both wondering what the f**k is going on, James has left, and you can bet your bile duct Ronaldo will make waves if the set up isn't built around him, and 2. Solskjaer's authority (or lack of it) has been laid bare - Ferguson and Rio Ferdinand stepped in and influenced the outcome (and we're led to believe Solskjaer is delighted about it). Things might all sound rosy in their garden, but the seeds of a clusterfuck have been sewn.

The mindbending at Man City isn't a million miles off it really - they're trying to make themselves significant - the whole 'Mo Salah wears new hat' thing is the most revealing thing in recent years. It doesn't matter how their football set up works. And Tuchel might well deliver this year, but with Tuchel, it always goes tits up - like Mourinho but with half the staying power.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6341 on: Today at 11:14:16 am
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 11:04:06 am
I don't get this talk of "rebuild" we could do with 1 more better forward option of the bench that's about it, people are so quick to write this team off  :butt

We have to contend with a long season ahead, pretty much every single poster who defends how strong the squad is also caveats their post by saying they want another signing or two, so there is pretty much consensus that we do need someone and its not looking like it will happen

I would rather be sat here at the end of the season saying I got it wrong and the new signings were in un necessary rather than complaining that we walked into oncoming traffic knowing we would have a spell which with injuries or fatigue that will cost any chance of winning the major trophies

As it stands we need to have everything go right for us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6342 on: Today at 11:14:38 am
Quote from: Stubbins on Today at 11:05:07 am
Swanson's moved on from Sky I think. Director of Media Relations at FIFA no less. Didn't see that transfer coming.

What ! How the hell did he land that. He always struck me as someone who worked at Sky from day 1 and they gave him an odd slot on TV instead of a Christmas bonus. Seemed absolutely useless too. Fair play to him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #6343 on: Today at 11:15:07 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 11:11:57 am
Exactly, big difference between waiting 3 years to fix a problem position and planning 3 years in anticipation of what is needed.

Someone mentioned replacing Moreno with Tsimikas. What happens in the intervening period? Likewise the intervening period between when Lovren left and Konate signed?

Original poster made nice sound bite in very simplistic way.
Covid kinda hit last summer with finances and I think the target was probably always Konate unless there was another target last summer, needing more data and cash waiting made sense, very hard to see losing all 3 cbs by Jan, Obv Gomez and Matip health always had concerns.
