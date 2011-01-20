Re Man Utd, two things: 1. Cavani and Rashford are both wondering what the f**k is going on, James has left, and you can bet your bile duct Ronaldo will make waves if the set up isn't built around him, and 2. Solskjaer's authority (or lack of it) has been laid bare - Ferguson and Rio Ferdinand stepped in and influenced the outcome (and we're led to believe Solskjaer is delighted about it). Things might all sound rosy in their garden, but the seeds of a clusterfuck have been sewn.
The mindbending at Man City isn't a million miles off it really - they're trying to make themselves significant - the whole 'Mo Salah wears new hat' thing is the most revealing thing in recent years. It doesn't matter how their football set up works. And Tuchel might well deliver this year, but with Tuchel, it always goes tits up - like Mourinho but with half the staying power.