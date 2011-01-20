How would yous rate this transfer window?



New centre half was priority after last season and we've done that.Seeing one of your first team regulars move on with no replacement isn't great, however last season was a freak one in terms of injuries and we've now got depth in midfield. Barring any long term injuries you'd put the midfielders as Fabinho, Henderson and either Thiago or Keita, with Milner, Elliott, Jones and Ox in reserve. Then there's the option to play Gomez or Tsimikas at RB and have Trent as a midfielder too - we didn't have the option to play around with defensive structure last season as it was literally just a case of playing whoever was fit.However with Shaqiri leaving and Minamino/Origi not seeming like crucial pieces of the jigsaw I would have thought we'd have brought in a forward, there's still time but it would be unusual for us not to.Not going to start whinging about our multiple trophy winning squad because we haven't added a shiny new Saul or Mbappe, but I still think there's potential for us to be adding another forward.