No one has ever said that.



Not explicitly but that’s what those suggesting we are fine with the squad as it is are conveying. Particularly when they criticise those suggesting we should make signings.It’s just plain odd - high level football is all about putting yourself in the best position to win. It’s clear we should be perpetually strengthening the squad and if for some reason we can’t, then it’s a form of negligence (without getting into another debate about the owners).