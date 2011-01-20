« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4320 on: Today at 10:15:06 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:12:44 am
Would we sell one if he comes in ?

Hes class

Could not use Milner as a midfielder but maybe a trent back up? Ox can be considered an attacker i suppose.

Bissouma would be a great signing, decent fee, lowish wages. Reckon he'd be a regular starter by the end of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4321 on: Today at 10:18:41 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:52:16 am
It's bizarre. Either we want him or we don't. Klopp isn't someone who just keeps players around for the sake of it.



Feels like that's exactly what we've done for the last two years- a huge amount of column inches / podcast minutes are taken up on Keita and AOC's fitness problems and lack of availability - Origi's been available and never plays.
We've got stuck with a contract we don't want which happens, no squad can be perfectly run, but it should have zero impact on your incoming choices
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4322 on: Today at 10:19:25 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:15:06 am
Could not use Milner as a midfielder but maybe a trent back up? Ox can be considered an attacker i suppose.

Bissouma would be a great signing, decent fee, lowish wages. Reckon he'd be a regular starter by the end of the season.

Hes honestly so good.

I live near Brighton so watch them regularly as mates support them and I like Potter.

Hes developing so well and would be a great signing as you would consider 5 of them strong starters for three positions (Henderson, Keita, Thiago, Bissouma and Fab).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4323 on: Today at 10:19:35 am
Possibly if they're looking at Bissouma now a tough CL group has shaped the thinking, as 6 difficult games Sep-Dec (in addition to the international headaches) makes the schedule tougher.

Add Bissouma as well and it helps with the rotation and eases the burden on Henderson and Fabinho and mitigates any Keita injury.

While we lack to keep a solid core in defence and attack, Klopp likes to rotate the midfield. Not being able to do that hurt the energy of the side last season. Gini was basically a waste of a shirt from January onwards, but he started every game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4324 on: Today at 10:20:37 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:19:25 am
Hes honestly so good.

I live near Brighton so watch them regularly as mates support them and I like Potter.

Hes developing so well and would be a great signing as you would consider 5 of them strong starters for three positions (Henderson, Keita, Thiago, Bissouma and Fab).

He comes in and won't take him long to make an impact and with the fitness issues of a couple in that list it wouldn't take him long to get his chance. I don't think it happens though, sadly. 

£30m and Nat Phillips?  :-X
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4325 on: Today at 10:22:07 am
Well, you all appear to have convinced yourselves very convincingly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4326 on: Today at 10:22:53 am
What sources are linking us with him ?

I know we can really rely on things now though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4327 on: Today at 10:23:01 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:22:07 am
Well, you all appear to have convinced yourselves very convincingly.

Tony Banks has spoken, Roy. It's done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4328 on: Today at 10:24:25 am


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4329 on: Today at 10:25:15 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:24:25 am




Naylor is pretty reliable.

Broke the Lallana story
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4330 on: Today at 10:26:00 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:24:25 am


Read between the lines. We might not be making an opening move, but a closing move!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4331 on: Today at 10:26:04 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:18:41 am
Feels like that's exactly what we've done for the last two years- a huge amount of column inches / podcast minutes are taken up on Keita and AOC's fitness problems and lack of availability - Origi's been available and never plays.
We've got stuck with a contract we don't want which happens, no squad can be perfectly run, but it should have zero impact on your incoming choices

If we don't want him then you just loan him out if it comes to it. Like we've done before with him. I've said through the summer the same that it shouldn't determine whether we sign anyone.

Ox has the homegrown thing on his side (and by all accounts is a great trainer) and Keita is highly valued for his ability (same with Matip). What is Origi but a number at this point?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4332 on: Today at 10:26:55 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:24:25 am


That's that then. Back to the land of dreams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4333 on: Today at 10:28:00 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:24:25 am


Very coy, sounds like it's a done deal to me. Bissouma wrapped up, now, onto attackers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4334 on: Today at 10:28:27 am
I think we aren't signing anyone.

Whether that comes back to bite us on the arse - we will see. Just hope we stay relatively injury free and we'll be challenging.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4335 on: Today at 10:30:27 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:26:00 am
Read between the lines. We might not be making an opening move, but a closing move!

The likes of Andy Naylor and James Pearce are just pawns in the chess game that is the transfer window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4336 on: Today at 10:31:24 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:26:04 am
If we don't want him then you just loan him out if it comes to it. Like we've done before with him. I've said through the summer the same that it shouldn't determine whether we sign anyone.

Ox has the homegrown thing on his side (and by all accounts is a great trainer) and Keita is highly valued for his ability (same with Matip). What is Origi but a number at this point?

But if the issue is more an 'Origi not wanting to leave' problem, than a 'no-one wants Origi' problem, then a loan is just as likely as a permanent move. And there's seemingly been enough concrete interest in him, judging by the more reliable journos, over the las 2/3 years that it really does seem to be Origi digging his heels in. Even a loan, we still need the player to agree.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4337 on: Today at 10:31:37 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:30:27 am
The likes of Andy Naylor and James Pearce are just pawns in the chess game that is the transfer window.

Naylor is a pretty reliable Reporter to be fair.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4338 on: Today at 10:33:19 am
Who are Brighton playing this weekend? Everton at home.

Where are Everton based? Liverpool.

We're clearly waiting for the game to be played so Bissouma can hitch a lift up to Liverpool with Rafa's blessing, saving us ££ in travel costs. Michael Edwards is a genius.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4339 on: Today at 10:34:44 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:31:24 am
But if the issue is more an 'Origi not wanting to leave' problem, than a 'no-one wants Origi' problem, then a loan is just as likely as a permanent move. And there's seemingly been enough concrete interest in him, judging by the more reliable journos, over the las 2/3 years that it really does seem to be Origi digging his heels in. Even a loan, we still need the player to agree.

Definitely feels like him not making the bench against Burnley, despite two keepers being named on it, was a pointed message from the club to him. Don't think there's been any reports of a knock, as was the case with Milner, or personal reasons, as with Fabinho and Ox - so looks like it was a decision made by Klopp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4340 on: Today at 10:36:59 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:31:24 am
But if the issue is more an 'Origi not wanting to leave' problem, than a 'no-one wants Origi' problem, then a loan is just as likely as a permanent move. And there's seemingly been enough concrete interest in him, judging by the more reliable journos, over the las 2/3 years that it really does seem to be Origi digging his heels in. Even a loan, we still need the player to agree.

The thing is, even apart from the prestige, all his career highlights so far have been with Liverpool. Despite us thinking that he's not good enough for Liverpool, that's where his greatest successes have been. Combined with these peaks coming after unsuccessful loan spells abroad, I don't blame him for thinking that his best chance will come here rather than elsewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4341 on: Today at 10:40:45 am
Would Brighton want Origi?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4342 on: Today at 10:41:30 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:40:45 am
Would Brighton want Origi?

Doubtful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4343 on: Today at 10:42:16 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:41:30 am
Doubtful.

Maupay is linked with a move away.

If Origi got his head right then he would be decent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4344 on: Today at 10:42:39 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:36:59 am
The thing is, even apart from the prestige, all his career highlights so far have been with Liverpool. Despite us thinking that he's not good enough for Liverpool, that's where his greatest successes have been. Combined with these peaks coming after unsuccessful loan spells abroad, I don't blame him for thinking that his best chance will come here rather than elsewhere.

Yep. Plus all it takes is one injury to a forward line player and he may very well be back in the squad. He will get some time on the field between now and Christmas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4345 on: Today at 10:43:13 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:36:59 am
The thing is, even apart from the prestige, all his career highlights so far have been with Liverpool. Despite us thinking that he's not good enough for Liverpool, that's where his greatest successes have been. Combined with these peaks coming after unsuccessful loan spells abroad, I don't blame him for thinking that his best chance will come here rather than elsewhere.
That's because he's spent most of his career at Liverpool. He'd just turned 19 when we signed him in 2014 and loaned him back to Lille. If he wants to be forever known as Liverpool's Divock Origi then that's fine, but it'll mean he's absolutely wasted most of his career sat on the bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4346 on: Today at 10:43:49 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:34:44 am
Definitely feels like him not making the bench against Burnley, despite two keepers being named on it, was a pointed message from the club to him. Don't think there's been any reports of a knock, as was the case with Milner, or personal reasons, as with Fabinho and Ox - so looks like it was a decision made by Klopp.

Pearce stresses in the piece that it's not the case that Origi refusing to leave is stopping us buying a forward though. He says the club won't loan him and this valuation hasn't been met despite interest in him.

The irony is if that was the case then signing another forward may have convinced him to leave and not signing one gives him cause to fight for a place.

I think with Shaq we've compromised on a fee because he asked to leave. As Origi is content to stay, there's less willingness to compromise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4347 on: Today at 10:43:55 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:42:16 am
Maupay is linked with a move away.

If Origi got his head right then he would be decent.

Its too big a gamble for clubs like that to take and unfortunately that end of the market, where some smaller clubs take the risk, has fallen away during this pandemic. There was talk of us raising 70-80m by the end of this window and it doesn't look like that will materialise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Reply #4348 on: Today at 10:43:58 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:36:59 am
The thing is, even apart from the prestige, all his career highlights so far have been with Liverpool. Despite us thinking that he's not good enough for Liverpool, that's where his greatest successes have been. Combined with these peaks coming after unsuccessful loan spells abroad, I don't blame him for thinking that his best chance will come here rather than elsewhere.

Well yeah exactly.

And if we cast our minds back to Pickfords greatest moment....Origi hadn't even sniffed the pitch for us in the league for about a year. He was absolutely nowhere, found himself on the bench (I think cos Hendo was suspended) and the rest is history. 8 months later he's scored important goals for us in our closest title chase (at that point), inspired us to the greatest comeback in CL history, scored the clincher in the final and signed a new long term contract.

Considering the AFCON in Jan/Feb, maybe he's thinking he'll still get a chance in the cups and can get some games around then with the same sort of result.
