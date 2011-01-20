The thing is, even apart from the prestige, all his career highlights so far have been with Liverpool. Despite us thinking that he's not good enough for Liverpool, that's where his greatest successes have been. Combined with these peaks coming after unsuccessful loan spells abroad, I don't blame him for thinking that his best chance will come here rather than elsewhere.



Well yeah exactly.And if we cast our minds back to Pickfords greatest moment....Origi hadn't even sniffed the pitch for us in the league for about a year. He was absolutely nowhere, found himself on the bench (I think cos Hendo was suspended) and the rest is history. 8 months later he's scored important goals for us in our closest title chase (at that point), inspired us to the greatest comeback in CL history, scored the clincher in the final and signed a new long term contract.Considering the AFCON in Jan/Feb, maybe he's thinking he'll still get a chance in the cups and can get some games around then with the same sort of result.