By3h agoThe setting was the plush Embassy Suites in South Bend at the start of Liverpools 2019 pre-season tour of America.Divock Origi hadnt long stepped off a transatlantic flight but he was engaging company as he reflected on a whirlwind transformation in his fortunes.In the space of six months he had made the leap from Anfield outcast to Kop icon  his reward was a lucrative new five-year contract.For me, it was a logical decision, he told The Athletic. The club always showed faith. We had some good conversations and everything just clicked. You have to listen to your instinct. I felt appreciated and I felt like I could make further steps at this club. I still have a lot to give and to show here.Origis time off that summer had been divided between Los Angeles and Miami. People kept coming up to me on holiday and saying: Arent you that guy who scored in the Champions League final? It was funny. I got a lot of love and respect which comes from achieving good things.That magical night in Madrid  which followed Origis two-goal haul in the historic semi-final fightback against Barcelona at Anfield  was supposed to act as a launchpad for a striker whose progress at Liverpool had previously been hampered by a lack of self-belief.It proved to be a false dawn. Instead of kicking on, he regressed. Since the start of the 2019-20 season he has scored just four Premier League goals and seven across all competitions. He only found the net once in 536 minutes of action in 2020-21  Liverpools seventh in a League Cup rout of Lincoln City.A lack of both game time and goals at club level has seen him cast aside by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez. Origi, who earned the last of his 29 caps in a friendly against Ivory Coast nearly a year ago, didnt even make the standby list for this summers Euros and has been overlooked once again for Septembers internationals.The impact of Diogo Jota last season saw Origi drop further down the pecking order at Liverpool and a parting of the ways looked inevitable this summer.However, with Tuesdays transfer deadline on the horizon, the 26-year-olds future remains uncertain. An unused substitute against Norwich City on the opening weekend, he wasnt part of the squad for last weeks win over Burnley.Having opted to start the season with a front three of Sadio Mane, Jota and Mohamed Salah, Klopp currently has Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino as attacking back-up on the bench. If Origi stays he will compete with them for minutes.Its been a tale of glorious highs and crushing lows for the Ostend-born striker since Liverpool secured a £10 million deal with Lille in the summer of 2014. Under the terms of the transfer, he remained on loan at the French club for a further season.Bought by Brendan Rodgers, Origi flourished under Klopp. There was a League Cup hat-trick against Southampton and he scored in both legs of the 2015-16 Europa League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund.However, his exciting development was derailed by an ankle injury inflicted by a dreadful challenge from Evertons Ramiro Funes Mori. On his return both the physical and mental scars lingered. When you get a bad injury, you lose some explosiveness and sharpness, Origi told The Athletic.Out of favour at Anfield, he spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Wolfsburg where his form was publicly criticised by sporting director Olaf Rebbe. Liverpool agreed a £22 million fee with Wolverhampton Wanderers that summer but he wasnt keen on moving to Molineux and Dortmund had a loan offer rejected.I had respect for Wolves and the official offer they made, but for me it was more a gut feeling. I felt like I had to stay and fight for my place, Origi explained.His opportunities were once again limited in the first half of the 2018-19 season but shortly before the January window opened, the tide turned for him in spectacular fashion.He came off the bench to nod home a dramatic late winner against Everton after a blunder by Jordan Pickford. It was his first Premier League goal for 19 months.Further vital contributions followed, including the late header at Newcastle that took the Premier League title race to the last day and  three days later  the double against Barcelona to complete a miraculous fightback in the semi-final of the Champions League.With the visitors napping, Origi was alert to sweep home Alexander-Arnolds quickly taken corner in front of the Kop to spark scenes of delirium. More euphoria followed in Madrid when the substitute rifled home the killer second goal against Tottenham.Speak to team-mates and coaches who have worked with Origi and they will tell you his laidback nature can be both a blessing and a curse. It means hes able to coolly deal with high-pressure situations like those iconic Champions League moments, but there are times when they want to see more aggression and see him impose himself on defenders more.There was interest from Roma, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen before Origi penned that new contract in July 2019. He did a job for Klopp as an impact sub in 2019-20, making 28 of his 42 appearances in all competitions off the bench but last season his role dwindled, with six starts and 11 cameo outings.Origi found himself in a vicious cycle where a lack of game time meant that when he did play he looked horribly rusty and devoid of rhythm and confidence. Yet he never merited the run in the team he needed to gain those things as his touch let him down and his movement was sluggish.Liverpool were open to selling him in January but the absence of a satisfactory offer meant that Origi ended up staying and Minamino was loaned out to Southampton instead. His prospects havent improved since with Minamino now ahead of him in the pecking order.Origis place in Anfield folklore is secure. If he never kicks a ball for Liverpool again he will always be welcomed back with open arms.At the age of 26, a man who started a World Cup quarter-final against Argentina when still a teenager, should be entering his prime. Instead he finds himself right on the fringes of Klopps squad.Origi has come back from the brink previously at Liverpool and proved his worth. That will be the challenge facing him once again barring an attractive late offer that appeals both to him and the club.