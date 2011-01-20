« previous next »
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Today at 08:08:15 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 01:37:53 am
He's gOt PacE.
I've heard he's a Hale of a player.
Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:09:55 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:15:50 am
Right now I think we'd all take a Naby-style deal, a shiny new toy that we're just waiting to become available at a later date. A bit like a PS5.

And the Mbappe discussion is like Star Citizen.
67CherryRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:10:05 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:58:14 am
He's not in the squad only because clubs are interested in him. Nat would have been in the against Burnley or do you think 2 keepers on the bench is the in thing?
Then there'd have been 3 centre halves on the bench instead, which is utter madness as well.
HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:13:19 am
Divock Origis future is very much still up in the air, though his place in Liverpool folklore is set in stone

By James Pearce 3h ago

The setting was the plush Embassy Suites in South Bend at the start of Liverpools 2019 pre-season tour of America.

Divock Origi hadnt long stepped off a transatlantic flight but he was engaging company as he reflected on a whirlwind transformation in his fortunes.

In the space of six months he had made the leap from Anfield outcast to Kop icon  his reward was a lucrative new five-year contract.

For me, it was a logical decision, he told The Athletic. The club always showed faith. We had some good conversations and everything just clicked. You have to listen to your instinct. I felt appreciated and I felt like I could make further steps at this club. I still have a lot to give and to show here.

Origis time off that summer had been divided between Los Angeles and Miami. People kept coming up to me on holiday and saying: Arent you that guy who scored in the Champions League final? It was funny. I got a lot of love and respect which comes from achieving good things.

That magical night in Madrid  which followed Origis two-goal haul in the historic semi-final fightback against Barcelona at Anfield  was supposed to act as a launchpad for a striker whose progress at Liverpool had previously been hampered by a lack of self-belief.

It proved to be a false dawn. Instead of kicking on, he regressed. Since the start of the 2019-20 season he has scored just four Premier League goals and seven across all competitions. He only found the net once in 536 minutes of action in 2020-21  Liverpools seventh in a League Cup rout of Lincoln City.

A lack of both game time and goals at club level has seen him cast aside by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez. Origi, who earned the last of his 29 caps in a friendly against Ivory Coast nearly a year ago, didnt even make the standby list for this summers Euros and has been overlooked once again for Septembers internationals.

The impact of Diogo Jota last season saw Origi drop further down the pecking order at Liverpool and a parting of the ways looked inevitable this summer.

However, with Tuesdays transfer deadline on the horizon, the 26-year-olds future remains uncertain. An unused substitute against Norwich City on the opening weekend, he wasnt part of the squad for last weeks win over Burnley.

The Athletic understands that, despite a number of European clubs registering their interest in Origi, there have so far been no concrete bids worth considering for a player who is valued at around £12 million to £15 million. His wages have also proved prohibitive for some of his suitors.

Liverpool have no intention of sanctioning a loan move and Jurgen Klopp is happy for him to stay put if no suitable permanent offers are forthcoming.

The situation could progress but it would need to be both a bid that wed accept and also a club hed want to go to, one senior club source tells The Athletic.

The latter point is important. Origi hasnt been agitating for a transfer this summer. Thats not in his nature. Yes, he would like to play more regularly and will consider whatever options are put in front of him but he isnt prepared to just accept anything. Hes settled on Merseyside and knows leaving Liverpool would be a step down career-wise. He doesnt want to drop too far.

Some have questioned his ambition given he only played a total of 181 minutes of Premier League football in 2020-21, but contracts work both ways and Liverpool respect that given hes still got three years left on his deal. There have been no complaints from staff about either his attitude or commitment since he reported for pre-season training this summer.

Certainly, the idea that Origis perceived reluctance to leave is somehow stopping Klopp from adding another attacking signing to his ranks following the sale of Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon is grossly unfair. The reality is that hes still at Liverpool because they havent received anything close to a suitable offer and club sources have indicated they dont currently see a suitable replacement out there who is available at an acceptable cost prior to the deadline.

The Athletic revealed last month that West Hams Jarrod Bowen was on a shortlist of potential targets and his progress will continue to be monitored.

Having opted to start the season with a front three of Sadio Mane, Jota and Mohamed Salah, Klopp currently has Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino as attacking back-up on the bench. If Origi stays he will compete with them for minutes.

Its been a tale of glorious highs and crushing lows for the Ostend-born striker since Liverpool secured a £10 million deal with Lille in the summer of 2014. Under the terms of the transfer, he remained on loan at the French club for a further season.

Bought by Brendan Rodgers, Origi flourished under Klopp. There was a League Cup hat-trick against Southampton and he scored in both legs of the 2015-16 Europa League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund.

However, his exciting development was derailed by an ankle injury inflicted by a dreadful challenge from Evertons Ramiro Funes Mori. On his return both the physical and mental scars lingered. When you get a bad injury, you lose some explosiveness and sharpness, Origi told The Athletic.

Out of favour at Anfield, he spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Wolfsburg where his form was publicly criticised by sporting director Olaf Rebbe. Liverpool agreed a £22 million fee with Wolverhampton Wanderers that summer but he wasnt keen on moving to Molineux and Dortmund had a loan offer rejected.

I had respect for Wolves and the official offer they made, but for me it was more a gut feeling. I felt like I had to stay and fight for my place, Origi explained.

His opportunities were once again limited in the first half of the 2018-19 season but shortly before the January window opened, the tide turned for him in spectacular fashion.

He came off the bench to nod home a dramatic late winner against Everton after a blunder by Jordan Pickford. It was his first Premier League goal for 19 months.

Further vital contributions followed, including the late header at Newcastle that took the Premier League title race to the last day and  three days later  the double against Barcelona to complete a miraculous fightback in the semi-final of the Champions League.

With the visitors napping, Origi was alert to sweep home Alexander-Arnolds quickly taken corner in front of the Kop to spark scenes of delirium. More euphoria followed in Madrid when the substitute rifled home the killer second goal against Tottenham.

Speak to team-mates and coaches who have worked with Origi and they will tell you his laidback nature can be both a blessing and a curse. It means hes able to coolly deal with high-pressure situations like those iconic Champions League moments, but there are times when they want to see more aggression and see him impose himself on defenders more.

There was interest from Roma, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen before Origi penned that new contract in July 2019. He did a job for Klopp as an impact sub in 2019-20, making 28 of his 42 appearances in all competitions off the bench but last season his role dwindled, with six starts and 11 cameo outings.

Origi found himself in a vicious cycle where a lack of game time meant that when he did play he looked horribly rusty and devoid of rhythm and confidence. Yet he never merited the run in the team he needed to gain those things as his touch let him down and his movement was sluggish.

Liverpool were open to selling him in January but the absence of a satisfactory offer meant that Origi ended up staying and Minamino was loaned out to Southampton instead. His prospects havent improved since with Minamino now ahead of him in the pecking order.

Origis place in Anfield folklore is secure. If he never kicks a ball for Liverpool again he will always be welcomed back with open arms.

At the age of 26, a man who started a World Cup quarter-final against Argentina when still a teenager, should be entering his prime. Instead he finds himself right on the fringes of Klopps squad.

Origi has come back from the brink previously at Liverpool and proved his worth. That will be the challenge facing him once again barring an attractive late offer that appeals both to him and the club.

https://theathletic.co.uk/2785444/2021/08/26/divock-origis-future-is-very-much-still-up-in-the-air-though-his-place-in-liverpool-folklore-is-set-in-stone/?redirected=1
royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:16:21 am
The last few days of the window are gonna be surreal really aren't they?
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:29:55 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:39:44 pm
the CL group does heighten the need for a 5th forward.


I mean, we have 6
Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:32:30 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:16:21 am
The last few days of the window are gonna be surreal really aren't they?

Yes, the ambitious teams across Europe will make some serious moves, the ones trying to cling on will try to weather the storm

The summer transfer review thread (if there is one) will be fascinating, perception of how well weve strengthened and how capable we are of competing can change quickly
Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:33:52 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:29:55 am
I mean, we have 6

Who are you including in your 6?
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:36:42 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:04:22 am
Waiting for Tepid to come in and say were not signing Yves Bissouma.
Who knows.

I could see it happen or not happen really. 
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:38:14 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:33:52 am
Who are you including in your 6?

The obvious four, plus Minamino and Origi I assume (if he stays then we may as well use him).
Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:38:54 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:09:55 am
And the Mbappe discussion is like Star Citizen.

Fucking hell man, that's low.
67CherryRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:41:19 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:38:14 am
The obvious four, plus Minamino and Origi I assume (if he stays then we may as well use him).
But why use him? It's like deciding to sleep in your loft every now and again just because it's part of your house.
chromed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:43:33 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:36:42 am
Who knows.

I could see it happen or not happen really. 

Im with Tepid on this. Not claiming to be ITK or anything but itll definitely be one of these scenarios.
FowlerLegend

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:46:59 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:51:30 am
Bissouma as a replacement for Gini (the version of Gini we mostly saw playing for Liverpool anyway) makes so much sense. I dont think we particularly need another midfielder when you see our wide forward options but if were convinced we need a Gini replacement Id like it to be Bissouma.
I think he would be terrific. He could play in a 3, allow us to rest Fabinho or play alongside Fabinho and allow us to play a midfielder with more licence to roam. A longer term replacement for Hendo.
Not saying he is the same class yet but his defensive side of the game reminds me of Mascherano. Super quick across the first couple of yards, nicks the ball, does the horrible stuff, complementing a class player (Alonso/Fabinho) who is not so quick over the 1st few yards.
You could let your 3rd midfielder just create - suiting Thiago, The Ox and Elliott most I think.
His presence would also keep the midfielders on their toes, bit like Jota has done for the front 3. If he is affordable don't see any downsides personally
AmanShah21

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:48:56 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:01:21 am
Why wouldn't they? If we offered them enough money they would sell as clearly City will be looking to free up space.

City are now all guns out for the Champions League it seems not the PL that isn't saying they are taking the PL lightly.

They won't. No team challenging for trophy will sell to a direct rival. They'll take less money and sell him to anyone else for a little less than the asking price. Especially city, they dont care about the money. Unless we are offering stupid money, by which I mean 75million or more, it just can't happen because atleast with that they can pretend we paid over the odds. Selling him back to us at cost (circa 50m) would just be dumb business in all aspects and we dont get along with City, with all the password thingy etc, in case you dont remember. This is a non-starter. A bit like the Heinze deal, where Fergie would rather he rots in reserves than sell to us (luckily Real Madrid came up with an offer).
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:50:02 am
Bissoumas deal runs out in 2023, he wont sign another so theres the leverage for anyone who wants him. £40m seems excessive in light of this given the talk was him being available at a significant amount less than this, though Brightons stance may have changed given the massive fee they got for White.

Everton are after Maupay (would be a good signing maybe also signalling Richarlisons intent) but currently being stopped by FFP believe it or not. That would be another £30m or so that might keep Bissouma in Brighton.
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 08:52:09 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:41:19 am
But why use him? It's like deciding to sleep in your loft every now and again just because it's part of your house.

Im just answering the question!

If he stays then I assume we wont freeze him out completely and hed probably get some minutes here and there. Not saying its ideal but if we have an injury or two it would make sense to include him in the squad.
Gray Hamster

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:00:49 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:50:02 am
Bissoumas deal runs out in 2023, he wont sign another so theres the leverage for anyone who wants him. £40m seems excessive in light of this given the talk was him being available at a significant amount less than this, though Brightons stance may have changed given the massive fee they got for White.

Everton are after Maupay (would be a good signing maybe also signalling Richarlisons intent) but currently being stopped by FFP believe it or not. That would be another £30m or so that might keep Bissouma in Brighton.
For me £40 mil is dirt cheap for Bissouma.  Hes an incredible player.....In the last year or two hes massively improved. Gini levels of ball retention but more pace and great going forward. The guy will be £80 - £90m player over the next year
harleydanger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:01:46 am
I think Bissouma is great, but Bellingham won't be that much more and he is English, which will save us money in the long run.
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:01:52 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:33:52 am
Who are you including in your 6?

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:38:14 am
The obvious four, plus Minamino and Origi I assume (if he stays then we may as well use him).

Yep

Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:41:19 am
But why use him? It's like deciding to sleep in your loft every now and again just because it's part of your house.

He'll be 6th choice.

I'd have loved to have sold Shaq + Origi + Minamino and gotten another striker in, but it's difficult to find someone who's be A) good enough to be much better than those three + B) be available within our budget + C) convince them to come here knowing they'd be 5th choice.
Ipcress

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:02:47 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:41:19 am
But why use him? It's like deciding to sleep in your loft every now and again just because it's part of your house.

4-0 up with half an hour to go, rest one of your front 3.
MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:02:48 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:29:55 am
I mean, we have 6
we have 4 great options.

Minamino & Origi are not good enough.

Southampton went to the championship for Armstrong & got a Chelsea player loaned in they had no interest in keeping Minamino.
Southampton even had a playing style suited for Minamino but he was poor at them.
He had some good pre season performances  but he isnt good enough physically.

Id rather see Eliott or even Gordon play ahead Minamino or Origi. Both have no long term future imo.
Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:03:03 am
Bissouma would be great, I think. I've gone back and forth on the type of midfielder we need, but Elliott being used in an advanced midfield role has me thinking someone who can play deeper would be better.

My feeling, though, is that it's bollocks and we won't go for him.

I do reckon there might be a twist or two yet before the end of the window, but more when it comes to outgoings. Who knows though, maybe we'll wake up on deadline day to backpage headlines like this one from four years ago. I remember the excitement that we were going to get Lemar and Virgil in addition to Ox - who was basically done at that point - and then, just, nothing.

Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:03:31 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:01:46 am
I think Bissouma is great, but Bellingham won't be that much more and he is English, which will save us money in the long run.

At least twice the price, IMO.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:05:51 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:01:46 am
I think Bissouma is great, but Bellingham won't be that much more and he is English, which will save us money in the long run.

Bellingham would be a shit ton more, and is currently unobtainable.

Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:32:30 am
Yes, the ambitious teams across Europe will make some serious moves, the ones trying to cling on will try to weather the storm

The summer transfer review thread (if there is one) will be fascinating, perception of how well weve strengthened and how capable we are of competing can change quickly

Ambitious or desperate?
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:06:06 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:02:48 am
we have 4 great options.

Minamino & Origi are not good enough.

Southampton went to the championship for Armstrong & got a Chelsea player loaned in they had no interest in keeping Minamino.
Southampton even had a playing style suited for Minamino but he was poor at them.
He had some good pre season performances  but he isnt good enough physically.

Id rather see Eliott or even Gordon play ahead Minamino or Origi. Both have no long term future imo.

I agree they're not ideal but they're still part of the squad unless somehow we manage to shift them this week. By which time it'll be too late to get someone in unless we've been doing negotiations in the background already.
Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:07:06 am
That James Pearce article on Origi reads like the club pleading for a half decent offer, and for him to choose to take it.

'We love you, but sometimes when you love something you've got to let them go'
MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:07:11 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:03:03 am
Bissouma would be great, I think. I've gone back and forth on the type of midfielder we need, but Elliott being used in an advanced midfield role has me thinking someone who can play deeper would be better.

My feeling, though, is that it's bollocks and we won't go for him.

I do reckon there might be a twist or two yet before the end of the window, but more when it comes to outgoings. Who knows though, maybe we'll wake up on deadline day to backpage headlines like this one from four years ago. I remember the excitement that we were going to get Lemar and Virgil in addition to Ox - who was basically done at that point - and then, just, nothing.


I think Bissouma is a superb player.
Bt we dont really need him atm.
Maybe next summer when Milner leaves or possibly Ox or Keita depending on how the season goes for them.

We really dodged a bullet with Lemar. Always thought he was massively overated.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:07:12 am
Bissouma would be a great signing.
fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:08:14 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:01:46 am
I think Bissouma is great, but Bellingham won't be that much more and he is English, which will save us money in the long run.

If Bellingham wouldnt cost much more than Bissouma, I reckon he'd be at one of a number of clubs already. I imagine he'll be pretty close to £100 million when he does move.
MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:10:40 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:06:06 am
I agree they're not ideal but they're still part of the squad unless somehow we manage to shift them this week. By which time it'll be too late to get someone in unless we've been doing negotiations in the background already.
I think one of them should be loaned.
If we cant get decent offers now.

How are we going to when barring an injury crisis up front both will receive little game time.
The CL group basically confirms both will very rarely start apart from the LC.

We had 2 keepers on the bench last week rather than having Origi on the bench.
Redman78

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:12:04 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:03:31 am
At least twice the price, IMO.

Yep!
fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:12:54 am
I was gonna write a bit of a rant about how some people need to try and realise what we've got, and be happy with it, and then I turned on Sky Sports this morning and they were showing 'Best United Vs Liverpool goals. And the first one I saw was the Mata goal.....and the four players closest to him when he scored were Alberto Moreno, Mamadou Sakho, Martin Skrtel and Emre Can. And it made the point far better than any words could!
Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS
Today at 09:14:23 am
I think the reality is that our attack is weaker than it was last season, even if only slightly.

Now, that absolutely doesn't mean we can't win the league, or the Champions League. I just think if we could add one more player, even someone who is more of a squad player, our chances of success would increase.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:07:11 am
I think Bissouma is a superb player.
Bt we dont really need him atm.
Maybe next summer when Milner leaves or possibly Ox or Keita depending on how the season goes for them.

We really dodged a bullet with Lemar. Always thought he was massively overated.

Don't disagree on Bissouma, but if you like a player you need to strike at the right time. As Drinks said, he has two years left which is usually the opportune moment. If we really like him, maybe we can convince him to stay at Brighton another year and then get him when his deal only has 12 months' left. But there's always the risk of another club coming in, or Brighton dangling an extension under his nose.

Just on Ox, I have a feeling there will be interest in him before Tuesday's deadline - the club may have a decision to make in that case.
