LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4120 on: Today at 05:10:17 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:02:43 pm
They can either be good enough now or have the potential to be good enough ... but if the world could spare us the Ocampos, Bowen, Traore shuffle and give us someone with a hint of credibility

What's wrong with a cheeky Nkunku link or a 'Liverpool are aggressively monitoring Aouar's contract situation' or a 'Have Liverpool turned Lautaro's head' ... come on people

At the moment it's like the spods making this shit up think they're generating rumours for Newcastle
 

We have had the third day of the Mirror promoting the time that Mbappe met John Henry on a plane story. Its slim pickings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4121 on: Today at 05:29:31 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:52:17 pm
Be cool if we were linked with some players that were actually good enough to play for us......


what about ronaldo? :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4122 on: Today at 05:29:34 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:10:17 pm
We have had the third day of the Mirror promoting the time that Mbappe met John Henry on a plane story. Its slim pickings.

Was Mbappe wearing a Stetson and riding a bomb?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4123 on: Today at 05:34:55 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 05:29:31 pm
what about ronaldo? :P

Forgot about the David Marshall and that Damsgaard rumour. But deals being put off until next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4124 on: Today at 05:48:00 pm
Reading about the Papa Sarr transfer for Tottenham.  Surprised more teams aren't trying to do similar, especially us.  Buying up young talent on the cheap and stashing them for a year or two due to the current market conditions seems like a no brainer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4125 on: Today at 05:52:52 pm
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 01:50:23 am
If he was 19 in 2004, there is no chance anybody spends 200m on him.

Ah. I thought they made it to the final. Fine, carried them to the Semis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4126 on: Today at 06:13:39 pm
Tough CL group. No absolute cannon fodder there where youd feel you can rotate heavily and still get a result. Wonder whether that has any impact on our transfer thinking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4127 on: Today at 06:16:57 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:13:39 pm
Tough CL group. No absolute cannon fodder there where youd feel you can rotate heavily and still get a result. Wonder whether that has any impact on our transfer thinking.

Is it really though? I've no idea who plays for Milan and Porto so maybe they're stacked with some unknown but brilliant players, but I'd still be completely comfortable with us giving Tsimikas, Konate, Jones, Elliott (as examples) starts in those games. I'd also think we're, at worst, taking 7 points from the home games and quite likely going into a dead rubber in game 6 where we can, if we want, rest whoever the hell we want.

Still, be nice to add a forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4128 on: Today at 06:22:26 pm
Quick question... but is our squad currently 'full'?

Transfermarkt has our squad listed at 29.

I count 4 U-21 players. The Williams boys, Harvey and Curtis.

So that makes 25. We can't register anymore as it stands then?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4129 on: Today at 06:22:37 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 06:16:57 pm
Is it really though? I've no idea who plays for Milan and Porto so maybe they're stacked with some unknown but brilliant players, but I'd still be completely comfortable with us giving Tsimikas, Konate, Jones, Elliott (as examples) starts in those games. I'd also think we're, at worst, taking 7 points from the home games and quite likely going into a dead rubber in game 6 where we can, if we want, rest whoever the hell we want.

Still, be nice to add a forward.

I think we should win the group, but its the hardest group draw weve had - on paper anyway - under Klopp IMO. Most comparable one was probably PSG, Napoli and Red Star.

Just dont think theres huge scope, for example, to play Origi like we did in both the Midtjylland games last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4130 on: Today at 06:25:15 pm
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 06:22:26 pm
Quick question... but is our squad currently 'full'?

Transfermarkt has our squad listed at 29.

I count 4 U-21 players. The Williams boys, Harvey and Curtis.

So that makes 25. We can't register anymore as it stands then?

Does it include Karius?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4131 on: Today at 06:29:14 pm
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 06:22:26 pm
Quick question... but is our squad currently 'full'?

Transfermarkt has our squad listed at 29.

I count 4 U-21 players. The Williams boys, Harvey and Curtis.

So that makes 25. We can't register anymore as it stands then?

Yeah its probably including Karius, maybe Ojo too.

The short answer is that we have space to make a signing or two. Shaqiri leaving created room, although theres the likes of Karius still around who could theoretically take a place but in truth simply will not be registered. So were fine to make additions, were just seemingly choosing not to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4132 on: Today at 06:32:24 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:22:37 pm
I think we should win the group, but its the hardest group draw weve had - on paper anyway - under Klopp IMO. Most comparable one was probably PSG, Napoli and Red Star.

Just dont think theres huge scope, for example, to play Origi like we did in both the Midtjylland games last season.

Maybe. I know little about Milan and think their name makes the group seem harder than it is. Maybe Porto have improved since we put 5 past them in consecutive seasons, but I'm not certain. Think it's recognisable names that makes it seem hard? That may do a dis-service to others who are more aware though.

I don't think I'd be stunned if Minamino got two starts vs Porto as an Origi replacement in your example though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4133 on: Today at 06:57:44 pm
I'm still surprised nobody has gone in for Bissouma. City and United could both do with a decent DM/CM. Would love him here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
Reply #4134 on: Today at 07:12:16 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:29:14 pm
Yeah its probably including Karius, maybe Ojo too.

The short answer is that we have space to make a signing or two. Shaqiri leaving created room, although theres the likes of Karius still around who could theoretically take a place but in truth simply will not be registered. So were fine to make additions, were just seemingly choosing not to.

Yeah it includes Karius and Ojo and I would be suprised if they are still here come the window closing.

Just wanted to make sure I was understanding the rules correctly.
