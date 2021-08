I think we should win the group, but it’s the hardest group draw we’ve had - on paper anyway - under Klopp IMO. Most comparable one was probably PSG, Napoli and Red Star.



Just don’t think there’s huge scope, for example, to play Origi like we did in both the Midtjylland games last season.



Maybe. I know little about Milan and think their name makes the group seem harder than it is. Maybe Porto have improved since we put 5 past them in consecutive seasons, but I'm not certain. Think it's recognisable names that makes it seem hard? That may do a dis-service to others who are more aware though.I don't think I'd be stunned if Minamino got two starts vs Porto as an Origi replacement in your example though.