Mel Reddy has a piece today talking about Diogo Jota, and how the research team (that's the one led by Ian Graham) are staggered that Liverpool had a free run at him because his underlying numbers were elite.



Let's hope there's another Jota out there who we have a free run for in the next few days?



And it has to be said again, while the club hate briefing media on targets, they sure do love briefing them on how brilliant the recruitment team is.