Or he's seen the state of Barca and thinks he can swap a 1 team league for a 'competitive' league that secretly isn't



Quite possibly. If he just wants to be almost guaranteed to win the league every year and have a chance at the CL then Madrid will be the obvious choice , but that’s what he has got at PSG. I know Abu Dhabi are trying to create the same situation here with the billions they are spending but as yet there is still a chance of other clubs challenging them. So at the moment England is the only major league in Europe where Mbappe could get a serious challenge.