Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP  (Read 194547 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 03:23:13 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:30:08 pm
Your secret's safe with us Mel.

 ;D ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 03:24:14 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 03:18:58 pm
On a more serious note (away from all this fantasy football ) it will surely be a busy week ahead for the club, with decisions to be made with several players.
Karius is still here, Ojo too. What do they plan to do with Rhys Williams? (Under 23s?) Nat Phillips?


Doesn’t seem like anyone wants Karius, unsurprisingly. I am a bit surprised that we haven’t had proper bids for Phillips but at the same time all he has is 3 months of decent level football for a expensive fee for many smaller clubs. Some more around us wanting to move Origi on.

It’s no real big deal however if they don’t go as we stand because we don’t know at all if we are signing a player even if we sell them. At least we have a break glass option if we get numerous centreback injuries again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 03:26:34 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 03:18:58 pm
On a more serious note (away from all this fantasy football 😀) it will surely be a busy week ahead for the club, with decisions to be made with several players.
Karius is still here, Ojo too. What do they plan to do with Rhys Williams? (Under 23s?) Nat Phillips?

At a guess.

Karius gets a loan somewhere where we cover most of his wages, probably Bundesliga 2.

Ojo we'll either sell for £3-4 million, or loan for the season with a guaranteed purchase

Phillips we'll sell maybe on deadline day to someone like Burnley or Brighton, probably £10-15 million plus add-ons.

Williams I think we'll keep and use in the cups maybe as well as back-up for the first team

Origi we probably keep at this point, but maybe we'll get a good offer for him

Then wouldnt be surprised if we end up with some cheeky loan bid for a good youngster abroad with an option to purchase like we did with Kabak

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 03:29:58 pm »
Leonardo saying that they won't sell for less than they paid as they still owe money to Monaco sounds like they're setting a price to Real Madrid.

But it's a bit contradictory - on the one hand he says Mbappe has told them he wants to leave and has rejected all of their attempts to negotiate a new contract, then on the other he says Mbappe has promised them all along that he won't leave on a free. So he won't walk for nothing at the end of his contract, but he also won't sign an extension and has made it clear he wants out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 03:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:29:58 pm
Leonardo saying that they won't sell for less than they paid as they still owe money to Monaco sounds like they're setting a price to Real Madrid.

But it's a bit contradictory - on the one hand he says Mbappe has told them he wants to leave and has rejected all of their attempts to negotiate a new contract, then on the other he says Mbappe has promised them all along that he won't leave on a free. So he won't walk for nothing at the end of his contract, but he also won't sign an extension and has made it clear he wants out.

Cut price deal to us in January is the only solution
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 03:31:54 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:26:34 pm
At a guess.

Karius gets a loan somewhere where we cover most of his wages, probably Bundesliga 2.

Ojo we'll either sell for £3-4 million, or loan for the season with a guaranteed purchase

Phillips we'll sell maybe on deadline day to someone like Burnley or Brighton, probably £10-15 million plus add-ons.

Williams I think we'll keep and use in the cups maybe as well as back-up for the first team

Origi we probably keep at this point, but maybe we'll get a good offer for him

Then wouldnt be surprised if we end up with some cheeky loan bid for a good youngster abroad with an option to purchase like we did with Kabak

The interesting one for me is whether we see any late interest in Minamino or even Chamberlain.

At this point I'd probably prefer that none of the first team squad are subject to offers as I'm not convinced we'd replace them at this late stage.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 03:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:31:54 pm
The interesting one for me is whether we see any late interest in Minamino or even Chamberlain.

At this point I'd probably prefer that none of the first team squad are subject to offers as I'm not convinced we'd replace them at this late stage.

Absolutely no chance I'd have thought.

Taki and Ox will be in the 'hierarchy' for the attacking positions, and both seem ahead of Origi in that respect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 03:34:25 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:31:15 pm
Cut price deal to us in January is the only solution

You heard it here folks, straight from the keyboard of Mel Reddy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 03:39:05 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 03:18:58 pm
On a more serious note (away from all this fantasy football 😀) it will surely be a busy week ahead for the club, with decisions to be made with several players.
Karius is still here, Ojo too. What do they plan to do with Rhys Williams? (Under 23s?) Nat Phillips?


Any ok offer for Karius and Ojo and I'd assume they're off?

Nat probably wants first-team football somewhere, so I would think we'd try to work something out.  He's obviously great for depth, but he probably wouldn't want to be 4th/5th choice and banking on injuries and cup games.

Rhys is young enough that he can probably stick with the first-team squad to develop and play the odd cup game.  While he's not at the highest level yet, he's at least shown he can play alongside some more experienced defenders, so him being the 5th CB makes sense.  Even if he doesn't feature in games this season, he's still got time on his side, and a year training with the first-team could be good for him.

All quiet on the Divock front for now.

Think Klopp will want to use this squad and have this year be the year for the likes of Minamino, Ox, Keita, etc to fight for their place in the squad.  Given the injuries and the COVID year last year, Klopp would most certainly want to evaluate most of the squad before making decisions.  Looks like Ox and Keita's contracts are up in 2023 and Minamino's in 2024?  Big year for them to establish (or re-establish) themselves as a key part of the squad going forward.  Don't think we'll move any of them unless we get a crazy offer (and definitely not Keita given the promising start to the season he's had).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 03:45:38 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:33:31 pm
Absolutely no chance I'd have thought.

Taki and Ox will be in the 'hierarchy' for the attacking positions, and both seem ahead of Origi in that respect.

Not saying we'll necessarily sell, just wondering whether any interest will be shown. Although I don't think it would take much for us to consider selling Taki, at the start of the summer I think the club maybe expected him to move on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 03:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:45:38 pm
Not saying we'll necessarily sell, just wondering whether any interest will be shown. Although I don't think it would take much for us to consider selling Taki, at the start of the summer I think the club maybe expected him to move on.

Doubtful, it’s that market that’s dried up a little bit. Previously we probably could have sold those players on but now it’s a bit more difficult. I agree though that we probably would sell all three if a good offer came along previously but I don’t think we would want to sell more first team squad members. Not really sure looking at the money in the bank is what the average fan wants to see now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 03:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:16:52 pm
He's by far the biggest star in the Premier League. That may be due to domestic concerns, but the Premier League is practically the global football market.
Sorry but  :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 03:59:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:19:19 pm
He's not hugely bigger than the likes of Salah who also does plenty of good off the pitch as well.
Mos appeal is truly global (Pepsi ads with Messi) and hes a genuine hero across the Middle East/Muslim world transcending borders. Even people who dont follow football know who he is.

Rashford with his Trent-like copycat mural on some terrace in Manchester (defaced after Euro 2020 final) doesnt even come close. Outside of the UK, nobody really knows or frankly gives a fuck who he is.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 03:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:29:58 pm
Leonardo saying that they won't sell for less than they paid as they still owe money to Monaco
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3934 on: Today at 03:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:45:38 pm
Not saying we'll necessarily sell, just wondering whether any interest will be shown. Although I don't think it would take much for us to consider selling Taki, at the start of the summer I think the club maybe expected him to move on.

The ones who seem completely on the outside right now are Nat and Origi.

It seems we're pretty happy with the squad, without those two. I can't imagine we'd even consider offers for anyone else unless they're very good ones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3935 on: Today at 04:02:02 pm »
Neil Jones reckons we've got interest in Ojo from Belgium and Greece, with our aspirational price around £5m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3936 on: Today at 04:02:54 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:59:49 pm
The ones who seem completely on the outside right now are Nat and Origi.



Are they looking in?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3937 on: Today at 04:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:59:48 pm

Ah, loved John Candy. Just what the thread needed 😄
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3938 on: Today at 04:17:23 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:02:02 pm
Neil Jones reckons we've got interest in Ojo from Belgium and Greece, with our aspirational price around £5m.

No way we get that much in this market.  And Origi is never leaving, he'll still somehow be here years after his contract has expired.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 04:21:37 pm »
Only 200 million Euros or so. Bargain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 04:23:45 pm »
Just out of interest, when did this become a kink-shaming site? I feel like people are using the phrase "pissing on chips" as a negative thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 04:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 04:23:45 pm
Just out of interest, when did this become a kink-shaming site? I feel like people are using the phrase "pissing on chips" as a negative thing.

In my mind they're pissing on 2 butch policemen sat astride big throbbing 1000cc motorbikes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3942 on: Today at 05:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 04:23:45 pm
Just out of interest, when did this become a kink-shaming site? I feel like people are using the phrase "pissing on chips" as a negative thing.
We tend to piss on cornflakes rather than chips here in Paddy land, which is ironic, given our love of the spud, or maybe that's why it's cornflakes and not chips, out of pure respect for the potato, I digress
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3943 on: Today at 05:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 04:23:45 pm
Just out of interest, when did this become a kink-shaming site? I feel like people are using the phrase "pissing on chips" as a negative thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3944 on: Today at 05:19:08 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:59:32 pm
Mos appeal is truly global (Pepsi ads with Messi) and hes a genuine hero across the Middle East/Muslim world transcending borders. Even people who dont follow football know who he is.

Rashford with his Trent-like copycat mural on some terrace in Manchester (defaced after Euro 2020 final) doesnt even come close. Outside of the UK, nobody really knows or frankly gives a fuck who he is.

I don't think that's true either his work in the political arena is getting him a lot of attention abroad. While I agree Mo is more of a global football star Rashford is getting plenty of publicity and not just in the UK.
