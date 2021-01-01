On a more serious note (away from all this fantasy football 😀) it will surely be a busy week ahead for the club, with decisions to be made with several players.

Karius is still here, Ojo too. What do they plan to do with Rhys Williams? (Under 23s?) Nat Phillips?





Any ok offer for Karius and Ojo and I'd assume they're off?Nat probably wants first-team football somewhere, so I would think we'd try to work something out. He's obviously great for depth, but he probably wouldn't want to be 4th/5th choice and banking on injuries and cup games.Rhys is young enough that he can probably stick with the first-team squad to develop and play the odd cup game. While he's not at the highest level yet, he's at least shown he can play alongside some more experienced defenders, so him being the 5th CB makes sense. Even if he doesn't feature in games this season, he's still got time on his side, and a year training with the first-team could be good for him.All quiet on the Divock front for now.Think Klopp will want to use this squad and have this year be the year for the likes of Minamino, Ox, Keita, etc to fight for their place in the squad. Given the injuries and the COVID year last year, Klopp would most certainly want to evaluate most of the squad before making decisions. Looks like Ox and Keita's contracts are up in 2023 and Minamino's in 2024? Big year for them to establish (or re-establish) themselves as a key part of the squad going forward. Don't think we'll move any of them unless we get a crazy offer (and definitely not Keita given the promising start to the season he's had).