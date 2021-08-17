« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP  (Read 189149 times)

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,367
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 08:42:07 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:23:27 am
Unless he moves to City then I cant see anyone who gives him that. If he wanted the money hed likely stay at PSG seems they have seemingly been offering him all the monies but hes been turning it down.
This is still very much a possibility IMO. It's Real or PSG.
It could very well be that he wants to stay, and that all this is a way to squeeze even more money from PSG.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,493
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 08:42:21 am »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,493
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 08:46:34 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:42:07 am
This is still very much a possibility IMO. It's Real or PSG.
It could very well be that he wants to stay, and that all this is a way to squeeze even more money from PSG.
No, hes had multiple contract offers and turned them down. Can only imagine the insane financial terms.

Id say its 50% hell sign a pre-contract with Madrid in January

25% hell win the CL with Messi and Neymar and pull a Stevie G how can I leave Paris?

And 25% that with the aid of John Henrys private jet, Jurgen will take him up the Big One in Blackpool and get his signature ;D
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,759
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 08:49:50 am »
Quote from: JasonF on August 17, 2021, 07:06:19 pm
Same, but Google tells me he's from Guinea so I choose to believe he's a Titi Camara / Naby Keita hybrid who's destined to play for the reds.

But apparently De Jong is trying to convince him to stay. I can't reveal my sources but Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it".

Someone has just stolen your joke on the Athletic comments section on an article about this Moriba lad. Criminal!
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 08:51:16 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:22:20 am
None in but reckon we loan Phillips and Henderson and Salah new contracts maybe.

Yeah, if we're not signing someone then I imagine we'll be keen to announce those new contracts within the transfer window (or within a day or two of it ending). I think Henderson's is probably imminent, and hopefully Salah next week.

I think Phillips will definitely go, although it might be a loan with an option to buy.

We'll surely get loan offers for Origi too, but I hope we turn them down unless we plan on replacing him - we need depth in attack for handling the cup games so moving on Shaqiri and Origi with only Elliott (who seems more of a midfielder) coming in would be a bad move, IMO.
Logged

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,421
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 08:52:38 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:08:29 am
Pointless question

No, theres definitely a point to it.  I think you mean you dont want to consider it.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,494
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 08:53:15 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm
To get a ballon d'or quality player who is 22/23 who fits the system, is 100% something the owners would it. They went out signed the best CB and GK in the world. To sign of the best Attackers in the world at that age is 100% something they would do.

They might but the question is, who would we have to sell first?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,493
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 08:55:02 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 08:52:38 am
No, theres definitely a point to it.  I think you mean you dont want to consider it.
It always makes me question my sanity when agreeing with Fordy, but in this case hes right. Its a moot point, the suggestion Salah would be sold for any price at this point in the window, never mind anytime soon, is laughable.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,801
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3728 on: Today at 08:55:36 am »
Psg sell mbappe to real for c 300million.
 3 days later real announce a massive sponsorship deal from some dodgy link with psg owners.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,494
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 08:57:42 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:42:07 am
This is still very much a possibility IMO. It's Real or PSG.
It could very well be that he wants to stay, and that all this is a way to squeeze even more money from PSG.

He's wasting his career staying in France and won't develop. If he signs a new long term deal there he's stuck there through most of his 20's as PSG won't sell him.

At least Neymar had already experienced a few years at Barca and won the lot there and is content seeing out the rest of his peak in France (although it'll probably cost him the coveted ballon d'or, which was part of why he left Messi's shadow at Barca).

Mbappe needs a move to England or Spain to fulfill his potential.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,493
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 08:59:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:55:36 am
Psg sell mbappe to real for c 300million.
 3 days later real announce a massive sponsorship deal from some dodgy link with psg owners.
Who benefits from that in this tin foil hat scenario?

So PSG lose Mbappe, receive 300m as compensation and then give it back to Real through sponsorship? Even to balance the books (FFP is dead, or at least in a coma) it doesnt make any sense.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,099
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3731 on: Today at 09:00:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:55:36 am
Psg sell mbappe to real for c 300million.
 3 days later real announce a massive sponsorship deal from some dodgy link with psg owners.

Not sure why theyd do that. Only benefits Madrid as FFP isnt even a thing anymore.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,493
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3732 on: Today at 09:04:35 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:57:42 am
He's wasting his career staying in France and won't develop.

Mbappe needs a move to England or Spain to fulfill his potential.
Id say hes developed pretty ok in the French (farmers) league, hes hardly a raw diamond and already has a World Cup winners medal.

As for success, if were talking Ballon DOr, hes already talked of in those terms, its a French-based award and if PSG win the CL this season (Messi aside, this is the primary marker for winners) then hell be fulfilling that potential soon enough.

Agree though in that he fancies testing himself in England and Spain. Hopefully in that order ;)
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3733 on: Today at 09:10:06 am »
We're trying to get £5m for Sheyi Ojo, according to Neil Jones. Interest from overseas - price feels excessive to me considering he's very clearly not in our plans, didn't even get to join the pre-season camp and trained with the U23s instead.
Logged

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,966
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3734 on: Today at 09:11:05 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:10:06 am
We're trying to get £5m for Sheyi Ojo, according to Neil Jones. Interest from overseas - price feels excessive to me considering he's very clearly not in our plans, didn't even get to join the pre-season camp and trained with the U23s instead.

The price quoted in the media is always more than we end up getting. If we're saying £5m, we'll probably end up flogging him for £2.5-£3m I'd guess.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,554
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3735 on: Today at 09:14:11 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:10:06 am
We're trying to get £5m for Sheyi Ojo, according to Neil Jones. Interest from overseas - price feels excessive to me considering he's very clearly not in our plans, didn't even get to join the pre-season camp and trained with the U23s instead.

I dont think it is particularly. He had a relatively good season in the Championship last time around, still only 24, English and seems to have a good clean injury record. I think we would be banking on him going abroad though, only 5 or 6 clubs in the Championship have spent any money at all and only a couple have spent as much as £5 million. I wonder if we might do similar to Wilson and accept either a loan with a guarantee to buy next summer, or a permanent transfer but only receiving the fee next summer.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3736 on: Today at 09:14:34 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 08:07:55 am
Lots of places, just google it.

I am so sick of this response to ANY question.

If you say something and someone asks you where you read or heard that, tell them where. I don't want to google it and maybe find a different source. I want to know YOUR source.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 09:19:32 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:15:24 am
Because he only wants to come to LFC. A Klopp hug is all it takes. I do wounder though with the main core of the team signing on long term does this mean that Klopp will hopefully sign an extension to stay here longer?
Klopp is signed though 2024. Im sure they will want him to stay if he so choose otherwise they I doubt they wont have a plan on how they would want to replace Klopp with.
Will say he seems to want coach though his contact then figure it out what he wants to do. He seems he would be very happy coaching though the contract and retiring.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,367
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3738 on: Today at 09:24:12 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:57:42 am
He's wasting his career staying in France and won't develop. If he signs a new long term deal there he's stuck there through most of his 20's as PSG won't sell him.

At least Neymar had already experienced a few years at Barca and won the lot there and is content seeing out the rest of his peak in France (although it'll probably cost him the coveted ballon d'or, which was part of why he left Messi's shadow at Barca).

Mbappe needs a move to England or Spain to fulfill his potential.
People said the same about Gerrard. Maybe Mbappe doesn't feel stuck, it's his home after all. Also, money, lots of money.

Not saying that he will stay, but it's definitely possible. If I had to put my money on which club Mbappe plays in next season, it would be PSG.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3739 on: Today at 09:26:13 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:04:35 am
Id say hes developed pretty ok in the French (farmers) league, hes hardly a raw diamond and already has a World Cup winners medal.

As for success, if were talking Ballon DOr, hes already talked of in those terms, its a French-based award and if PSG win the CL this season (Messi aside, this is the primary marker for winners) then hell be fulfilling that potential soon enough.

Agree though in that he fancies testing himself in England and Spain. Hopefully in that order ;)
He has no doubt progressed well in France. I really dont see him staying there tho. There just isnt the challenge in France for him to improve to the best of his ability. The only places for him is England or Spain. Unless hes happy just picking up millions without much of a challenge, I dont get that impression tho.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,897
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3740 on: Today at 09:28:30 am »
I dont know whats madder.

Offering 200m in this climate. Or turning down 200m in this climate

The worlds gone bonkers.  And people wonder why Spanish clubs has got themselves into finical trouble.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3741 on: Today at 09:31:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:28:30 am
I dont know whats madder.

Offering 200m in this climate. Or turning down 200m in this climate

The worlds gone bonkers.  And people wonder why Spanish clubs has got themselves into finical trouble.
Did they up their bid to 200m and it got rejected again?

The guy has one year left on his deal. Madness.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3742 on: Today at 09:34:36 am »
Completely speculative here, but just saw that Marcus Thuram has an injury and as a result is unlikely to leave Gladbach this summer - he was tipped to go to Inter.

With things so difficult financially for everyone, I wonder if they might be willing to deal on another player to make up for missing out on money for Thuram. That might leave an opening for them to sell Neuhaus, although it seems the reality is that we'd prefer to wait until next summer to make any midfield moves.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,010
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3743 on: Today at 09:37:52 am »
Could the dream of signing someone who we could never sign finally be over? Can we find a story of Haaland playing as Liverpool on Fifa?
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3744 on: Today at 09:39:47 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:11:56 am
With six days left of the window, does anyone think well make any additions? I know the club is capable of keeping moves under wraps, but personally feel its looking like well go with what weve got. Not convinced Origi is going to get a move either.
Looks very unlikely.
Im not sure we have enough goals in the squad to win the league.
If Jota starts we dont really have a player good off the bench to come on & score. Firmino did score against Norwich but we know his finishing has been poor.

We do have Eliott who I think can be a big help to create.

But with Salah & Mane off at the Nation Cup in January after a very busy December it wont be much of a surprise if there forms dips when they are back.

Any injury to the front 4 & we could be in trouble. Origi & Minamino both have little interest says it all.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 