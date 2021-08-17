With six days left of the window, does anyone think well make any additions? I know the club is capable of keeping moves under wraps, but personally feel its looking like well go with what weve got. Not convinced Origi is going to get a move either.



Looks very unlikely.Im not sure we have enough goals in the squad to win the league.If Jota starts we dont really have a player good off the bench to come on & score. Firmino did score against Norwich but we know his finishing has been poor.We do have Eliott who I think can be a big help to create.But with Salah & Mane off at the Nation Cup in January after a very busy December it wont be much of a surprise if there forms dips when they are back.Any injury to the front 4 & we could be in trouble. Origi & Minamino both have little interest says it all.