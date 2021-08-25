It is a total obsession for Florentino, insisted a source close to Madrid.
Madrids finances have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic the loss of ticketing, sponsorship and matchday revenue cost 300 million in the 2020-21 season. This compounded the substantial burden of 600 million of building work on the Bernabeu stadium.
Perez immediately made clear to Ancelotti that he must do without Madrids long-serving central defensive pair of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane
Madrid open to offers for Isco, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.
PSG expect Madrid to return with a second offer before the transfer window closes on August 31 and will seek to test PSGs resolve with a deal closer to 200m
It has been remarkable in recent months to speak to senior sources both in Paris, where they insisted Mbappe would remain, and Madrid, where they insisted Mbappe would be leaving
Reliable French publications have reported he has now rejected two contract offers.
For PSG, there is a question of pride and ego, given Al-Khelaifi has previously pledged to keep Mbappe, while the club, intrinsically linked to the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, would love to enter the showpiece event with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all on their books