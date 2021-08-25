« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3680 on: Today at 01:36:04 am »
Hah, I think I was shouted down maybe 1 or 2 weeks ago going over our midfield health or lack thereof.  Good luck with that line of reasoning....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3681 on: Today at 02:45:58 am »
I dunno but Mbappe is a luxury player for us the way I see it. His off the ball numbers are as terrible as his on the ball numbers are brilliant. I am sure Klopp likes him but Edwards' team will probably see his numbers against the price, and it doesn't look like great business. On a free, sure, why not, but for a price tag, it just doesn't look very sensible for us. If you take out any of our front 3 and put Mbappe in, you'll need someone to do the off the ball work for him.
Mbappe will be fantastic for a team that is built around him but I dont want us to build around a single player anymore. I like how we've built a team wherein every player has a genuine importance and if we do lose someone, we'll not be in jeopardy. I like Mbappe and I think he's great to watch. I just dont think we are the right team for him or he the right player for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3682 on: Today at 03:00:57 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:15:32 pm
Nobody genuinely thinks it, its just been a very boring window.

Theres someone a few posts up from this who thinks it, keeps things amusing at least, the naivety is sweet.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3683 on: Today at 06:00:50 am »
Paris Saint-Germain reject Real Madrids 160m bid for Kylian Mbappe

https://theathletic.com/news/real-madrid-make-160m-kylian-mbappe-bid/1jJ8Zdytiqw0
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3684 on: Today at 06:32:03 am »
Ridiculous amount of money to bid and ridiculous amount of money to turn down for a player in their final year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 06:37:50 am »
Madrids relief is palpable...
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 07:04:40 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:32:03 am
Ridiculous amount of money to bid and ridiculous amount of money to turn down for a player in their final year.

If I was Mbappé, I'd say to RM my signing on fee next year is EUR 160m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 07:08:50 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:59:50 pm
Methinks this is Perez swinging his shrivelled member about, after the ESL humbling, the need to keep the socios from revolting, and also sending a message to the player, reassuring him hes wanted there. The continued rival interest from Klopp/LFC clearly has him a bit spooked. I think hes banking on PSG rejecting it.
Predictable outcome really, Mbappe was always staying this one last season and PSG publicly said same and their pride > money.

Its interesting though, as it shows Perez hand a little. Slightly insecure about us and our long-standing courtship of the player. Only 180 days until January 1st.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 07:24:20 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:32:03 am
Ridiculous amount of money to bid and ridiculous amount of money to turn down for a player in their final year.

Pérez knew PSG will reject it. 160 million is like 1 to them.
I think people underestimate how rich PSG and Man City owners are especially Sheikh Mansour the media keep reporting that his net worth is $30 Billion when it's much much bigger not even close. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 07:26:11 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 07:04:40 am
If I was Mbappé, I'd say to RM my signing on fee next year is EUR 160m.
Or more, seeing as it was rejected 😄
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 07:32:06 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 07:26:11 am
Or more, seeing as it was rejected 😄
Logic being? Worth is only the amount someone is willing to pay. And that 160m figure was for an under-contract Mbappe to be a Real Madrid player on 1st Sept 2021 and playing for them this season (and not having a crack at the CL alongside Messi and Neymar) not released on 1st July 2022.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 07:32:28 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:32:03 am
Ridiculous amount of money to bid and ridiculous amount of money to turn down for a player in their final year.
It's only ridiculous to reject it if they don't return with a higher offer. The Athletic say they are very likely to return with a bid of closer to £200m not Euros! Clearly RM think they can make the numbers work and if he stays there for the bulk of his career they most probably can!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3692 on: Today at 07:40:15 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 07:32:28 am
It's only ridiculous to reject it if they don't return with a higher offer. The Athletic say they are very likely to return with a bid of closer to £200m not Euros! Clearly RM think they can make the numbers work and if he stays there for the bulk of his career they most probably can!
Believe that when I see it. Theyre on the hook for 800m for the Bernabeu refurbishment.

Perez would have to be desperate and risk looking like he attended the Bartomeu School of Financial Management to go there when he can sign a pre-contract with the player in January.

Put simply, PSG paid 160m for him in the first place, and have no need or intention of selling him when this season they are the closest theyll ever be to their dream of the CL, led by Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. Oh and as the former knows only too well, Gini might make a contribution too ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 07:42:49 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:32:06 am
Logic being? Worth is only the amount someone is willing to pay. And that 160m figure was for an under-contract Mbappe to be a Real Madrid player on 1st Sept 2021 and playing for them this season (and not having a crack at the CL alongside Messi and Neymar) not released on 1st July 2022.
The logic being that he has a value, usually when a player has a year left on his contract you are not paying his real value. The fact that he is worth more than £160m even with a year left attests to that. Hence the joke about not accepting a sign on fee of that value.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 07:45:26 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 07:42:49 am
The logic being that he has a value, usually when a player has a year left on his contract you are not paying his real value. The fact that he is worth more than £160m even with a year left attests to that. Hence the joke about not accepting a sign on fee of that value.
Obviously, except that ordinarily doesnt really apply or equate to a signing on fee as part of a Bosman transfer.

Sure, hell get a lump sum or payment possibly spread over the course of his next contract, but its not going to be north of 100m IMO.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 07:46:42 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:40:15 am
Believe that when I see it. Theyre on the hook for 800m for the Bernabeu refurbishment.

Perez would have to be desperate and risk looking like he attended the Bartomeu School of Financial Management to go there when he can sign a pre-contract with the player in January.

Put simply, PSG paid 160m for him in the first place, and have no need or intention of selling him when this season they are the closest theyll ever be to their dream of the CL, led by Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. Oh and as the former knows only too well, Gini might make a contribution too ;D
Well, like you say, we will have to wait and see.
The Athletic seem pretty confident he is going back and finish their article with the quote from Ferguson about why they chose to pay £80m for Ronaldo in cash. "Because they are Madrid and they want everyone to know they are the biggest of the lot".
It's a political statement as much as anything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3696 on: Today at 07:49:35 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:45:26 am
Obviously, except that ordinarily doesnt really apply or equate to a signing on fee as part of a Bosman transfer.
Clearly, but then neither does the comment about 160m Euros as a sign on fee. That was the joke!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 07:50:37 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:14:10 pm
Arguably VVD was the Mbappe of central defenders. Alisson was the Mbappe of keepers.
Before them we had the likes of Lovren and Mignolet though, so there was a massive improvement which made it worthwhile.
We already have top players in the positions that Mbappe could play.

Mbappe will probably get a contract worth around 50M per year - 5 times what Salah makes now.
This is a bidding war between two clubs now, Real and PSG.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:54:33 am by jepovic »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3698 on: Today at 07:50:41 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 07:46:42 am
Well, like you say, we will have to wait and see.
The Athletic seem pretty confident he is going back and finish their article with the quote from Ferguson about why they chose to pay £80m for Ronaldo in cash. "Because they are Madrid and they want everyone to know they are the biggest of the lot".
It's a political statement as much as anything.
Firstly, The Athletic are not exactly copper-bottomed credible these days, churning out some proper shite.

Secondly, the notion of it being a political statement by Madrid is moot, as PSG have an even bigger statement to make and sovereign wealth fund to back it up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3699 on: Today at 07:53:07 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 07:49:35 am
Clearly, but then neither does the comment about 160m Euros as a sign on fee. That was the joke!
Ive seen many posts suggesting Mbappe and Haaland (definitely the more mercenary of the two although he has a release clause) will command 9 figure signing bonuses. I think thats ludicrous myself but hey.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3700 on: Today at 07:55:37 am »
Suggestions that Salah would be PSG preferred replacement and we could receive a BIG offer.  Is there a risk he leaves in the next week?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3701 on: Today at 07:57:04 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 07:55:37 am
Suggestions that Salah would be PSG preferred replacement and we could receive a BIG offer.  Is there a risk he leaves in the next week?
Where? Pure unadulterated clickbait shite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3702 on: Today at 07:58:52 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 07:55:37 am
Suggestions that Salah would be PSG preferred replacement and we could receive a BIG offer.  Is there a risk he leaves in the next week?

Simply put NO
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3703 on: Today at 08:07:55 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:57:04 am
Where? Pure unadulterated clickbait shite.

Lots of places, just google it.  Might be just noise, but in the light of the contract extension negotiations, I suspect this may be a dynamic impacting at some level
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3704 on: Today at 08:08:29 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 07:55:37 am
Suggestions that Salah would be PSG preferred replacement and we could receive a BIG offer.  Is there a risk he leaves in the next week?

Pointless question
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3705 on: Today at 08:08:37 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:50:41 am
Firstly, The Athletic are not exactly copper-bottomed credible these days, churning out some proper shite.

Secondly, the notion of it being a political statement by Madrid is moot, as PSG have an even bigger statement to make and sovereign wealth fund to back it up.
Agree that they do some dodgy articles but they are pretty good on transfer offers
Re Madrid. don't see PSG's position having any impact on Madrid desire to make a political point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3706 on: Today at 08:08:59 am »
It is a total obsession for Florentino, insisted a source close to Madrid.
Madrids finances have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic  the loss of ticketing, sponsorship and matchday revenue cost 300 million in the 2020-21 season. This compounded the substantial burden of 600 million of building work on the Bernabeu stadium.
Perez immediately made clear to Ancelotti that he must do without Madrids long-serving central defensive pair of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane
Madrid open to offers for Isco, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.
PSG expect Madrid to return with a second offer before the transfer window closes on August 31 and will seek to test PSGs resolve with a deal closer to 200m
It has been remarkable in recent months to speak to senior sources both in Paris, where they insisted Mbappe would remain, and Madrid, where they insisted Mbappe would be leaving
Reliable French publications have reported he has now rejected two contract offers.
For PSG, there is a question of pride and ego, given Al-Khelaifi has previously pledged to keep Mbappe, while the club, intrinsically linked to the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, would love to enter the showpiece event with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all on their books

https://theathletic.com/2787933/2021/08/25/explained-real-madrids-obsession-with-kylian-mbappe-why-theyll-bid-again-and-psgs-delicate-dilemma/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - M-BAP, BADOOBADA-BA-DOO-BAP, BIBBIDA-BA-BOO-BAP
« Reply #3707 on: Today at 08:09:31 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:53:07 am
Ive seen many posts suggesting Mbappe and Haaland (definitely the more mercenary of the two although he has a release clause) will command 9 figure signing bonuses. I think thats ludicrous myself but hey.
Wow! Didn't know that. Ridiculous if so!
