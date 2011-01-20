I am genuin curious. What does Saul bring to a team? Why does Atl Madrid want to get rid of him? And is he good enough to be an automatic starter for us? I have not seen much of him lately, so I do not know that much about him



He's broadly been an absolutely outstanding midfielder for Atletico, and the definition of the Klopp style hard working midfield cog, hence why they ludicrously gave him a 9 year contract a few years ago.However, I haven't seen much of him the last couple of years thanks to La Liga hiding their games away on QVC+1 or wherever it is now, and apparently his form wasn't the best last season (sound familiar?) Atletico want to cut costs and I think the player wants a new challenge. His wages are supposedly huge, which is probably where the barrier is for us.For me, there are enough red flags to say let's not bother, especially with Elliott seemingly a real option rather than an emergency one. But now our rivals are being linked with him, so the uncontrollable child in me wants us to get him first just so they can't play with him.