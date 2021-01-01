Where do you stop with covering players who are our back-ups....but get injured a fair bit? Genuinely.



Our first choice midfield is Hendo, Fab and Thiago I assume we're all agreed. We've then got Keita, Ox, Milner, Jones and Elliott plus another couple who I imagine could play there in an absolute emergency. That should be plenty. So do we sign ANOTHER CM like Bissouma 'because Keita and Ox are probably going to get injured' or do we hope they're finally over the major injury issues? Do we do the same at CB with Matip, Gomez and Konate all historically injured a fair bit?



Logically we can't just sign a new CM but also keep everyone we've currently got.....its too many for the first team. We'd almost end up needing players to be injured so we could use them all.



Don't think anyone would disagree that Fab, Hendo and Thiago is the first choice midfield. It was the first choice midfield last season too, and yet Wijnaldum played more than any one of them.So for me the worry is that we need one of the other options to really step up to fill that void and make a tangible contribution across a significant number of games. That may very well happen, and I think Keita is the obvious candidate to make the jump from squad player to important member of the 14/15 players Klopp tends to really rely on each season. But of course, it's equally likely, if not more so, that he continues to get injured.It's been said many times, but we are absolutely fine for midfield numbers. We're arguably over-capacity. Last season we had eight (Fab, Hendo, Gini, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Ox, Jones) but that felt ok because Fab was also earmarked to be the fourth choice CB. Now, we have eight again with Elliott in for Gini, with the difference being that Fab shouldn't have to drop back. So we might be fine, but on the flip side we have a midfield who tend to pick up injuries.I don't think we'll strengthen in midfield this summer, which I'm broadly fine with. I expect we have big plans there for next summer, for a few reasons. The first is that Milner, who continues to get plenty of gametime, will almost certainly leave. We'll also be using this season to make a decision on Keita and Ox, both of whom enter the last year of their contracts next summer. My feeling is Ox certainly won't get a renewal, so that means there's a big possibility he leaves next year. With Keita, I think he can still get a new deal but it will depend entirely on how he gets on this year. So until we know the answers to that question, it's probably tricky to figure out which midfielder you try to bring in (or indeed how many midfielders you bring in).But I think not adding is a risk, simply because we're hoping someone steps up to replace a midfielder we know could be relied on. However, have said it time and time again - we make these kind of gambles every summer. And most of the time it works out. Last year, it was not getting a fourth CB - it backfired. The summer before, it was probably not adding a fullback or attacking depth - we won the league. So it may well work out, and hopefully it does. But it's still a risk.