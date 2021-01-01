« previous next »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:46:28 am

But you can't play your first choice in every game (without a fall-off in performance) and the replacements need to provide a similar level of quality so we don't suffer a drop-off in team effectiveness. If Ox and Keita stay fit, and Jones continues his evolution (with Elliot getting some time, and Milner obviously contributing) then I agree we aren't particularly weaker. It's the 'ifs' that worry me, though.

Where do you stop with covering players who are our back-ups....but get injured a fair bit? Genuinely.

Our first choice midfield is Hendo, Fab and Thiago I assume we're all agreed. We've then got Keita, Ox, Milner, Jones and Elliott plus another couple who I imagine could play there in an absolute emergency. That should be plenty. So do we sign ANOTHER CM like Bissouma 'because Keita and Ox are probably going to get injured' or do we hope they're finally over the major injury issues? Do we do the same at CB with Matip, Gomez and Konate all historically injured a fair bit?

Logically we can't just sign a new CM but also keep everyone we've currently got.....its too many for the first team. We'd almost end up needing players to be injured so we could use them all.
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

I mean we all pretty much know that Mbappe isn't coming to us, but that story reads like a huge hint to Real to make a bid.

It says Real need to bid and PSG agree for Mbappe to get his dream move, Real are considering and interested in a bid, but haven't yet. Then warns "Well someone in England is interested" not saying who, basically to say "Hey Madrid make a bid before it's too late"
Saul looks to available on loan with an option to buy according to Goal

Chelsea interested.

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:56:00 am
Show your workings. Or did you just pull that out of your arse?  ;D
Just speculating that all 4 players are unlikely to have had more than £100k per week increase each. If they all had £100k it works out at £20.8m (excluding agent fees).
Doesn't seem a massive amount in the grand scheme of things.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:07:39 pm
I mean we all pretty much know that Mbappe isn't coming to us, but that story reads like a huge hint to Real to make a bid.

It says Real need to bid and PSG agree for Mbappe to get his dream move, Real are considering and interested in a bid, but haven't yet. Then warns "Well someone in England is interested" not saying who, basically to say "Hey Madrid make a bid before it's too late"
How dare you!
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:02:54 pm
Where do you stop with covering players who are our back-ups....but get injured a fair bit? Genuinely.

Our first choice midfield is Hendo, Fab and Thiago I assume we're all agreed. We've then got Keita, Ox, Milner, Jones and Elliott plus another couple who I imagine could play there in an absolute emergency. That should be plenty. So do we sign ANOTHER CM like Bissouma 'because Keita and Ox are probably going to get injured' or do we hope they're finally over the major injury issues? Do we do the same at CB with Matip, Gomez and Konate all historically injured a fair bit?

Logically we can't just sign a new CM but also keep everyone we've currently got.....its too many for the first team. We'd almost end up needing players to be injured so we could use them all.

Don't think anyone would disagree that Fab, Hendo and Thiago is the first choice midfield. It was the first choice midfield last season too, and yet Wijnaldum played more than any one of them.

So for me the worry is that we need one of the other options to really step up to fill that void and make a tangible contribution across a significant number of games. That may very well happen, and I think Keita is the obvious candidate to make the jump from squad player to important member of the 14/15 players Klopp tends to really rely on each season. But of course, it's equally likely, if not more so, that he continues to get injured.

It's been said many times, but we are absolutely fine for midfield numbers. We're arguably over-capacity. Last season we had eight (Fab, Hendo, Gini, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Ox, Jones) but that felt ok because Fab was also earmarked to be the fourth choice CB. Now, we have eight again with Elliott in for Gini, with the difference being that Fab shouldn't have to drop back. So we might be fine, but on the flip side we have a midfield who tend to pick up injuries.

I don't think we'll strengthen in midfield this summer, which I'm broadly fine with. I expect we have big plans there for next summer, for a few reasons. The first is that Milner, who continues to get plenty of gametime, will almost certainly leave. We'll also be using this season to make a decision on Keita and Ox, both of whom enter the last year of their contracts next summer. My feeling is Ox certainly won't get a renewal, so that means there's a big possibility he leaves next year. With Keita, I think he can still get a new deal but it will depend entirely on how he gets on this year. So until we know the answers to that question, it's probably tricky to figure out which midfielder you try to bring in (or indeed how many midfielders you bring in).

But I think not adding is a risk, simply because we're hoping someone steps up to replace a midfielder we know could be relied on. However, have said it time and time again - we make these kind of gambles every summer. And most of the time it works out. Last year, it was not getting a fourth CB - it backfired. The summer before, it was probably not adding a fullback or attacking depth - we won the league. So it may well work out, and hopefully it does. But it's still a risk.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:02:54 pm
Where do you stop with covering players who are our back-ups....but get injured a fair bit? Genuinely.

Our first choice midfield is Hendo, Fab and Thiago I assume we're all agreed. We've then got Keita, Ox, Milner, Jones and Elliott plus another couple who I imagine could play there in an absolute emergency. That should be plenty. So do we sign ANOTHER CM like Bissouma 'because Keita and Ox are probably going to get injured' or do we hope they're finally over the major injury issues? Do we do the same at CB with Matip, Gomez and Konate all historically injured a fair bit?

Logically we can't just sign a new CM but also keep everyone we've currently got.....its too many for the first team. We'd almost end up needing players to be injured so we could use them all.


I agree, it's a quandary.

If Keita, Ox and even Hendo and Thiago stay mostly injury-free, we'll all be saying "why did we worry?"; but if we get the worst possible outcome (like we did with our CB's last year) and we end up having to flog Fabinho into the ground for game after game with, say, a still-developing Jones, the ageing Milner and inexperienced Elliot having to rotate in the two more advanced MF positions, we're going to be fecked.

It's the injury history of Ox, Keita, Hendo & Thiago, coupled with the CB shitfest of last season that scares people.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:07:39 pm
I mean we all pretty much know that Mbappe isn't coming to us



Fuck you, mizzo.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:39:56 am
Remember when we would shit ourselves worrying about our best players having their heads turned and leaving? Feels great not having to worry about that at all these days. Sure weve only signed one player but there is plenty to be optimistic about isnt there? Our stars are signing long term deals with us, injured players are back, the lads are playing well (I know I know its only against shit teams and wins against them dont count) the crowds are back and Mbappe is looking for houses in Liverpool (saw his search engine, he prefers Right Move). Great time to be a Red aint it :)

To be fair no one really loses their best players these days, even to get a player off Spurs Arsenal or Leicester takes much doing.
We just had Eliott deliver a near Motm performance againt Burnley.
Jones will kick on as well. As long as we dont have 4 midfield players injured at once we are fine in that area.
Lets say for example Ox & Keita both are out for the next 4 weeks. We would still be fine in CM.

Adding Saul on huge wages wouldnt be a good idea. We do need to leave some space for our younger players.

A  5th forward is what is ideally what we need. Eliott is more so a creater although he could do well on the right I would think.
Minamino & Origi are not good enough. Gordon still too young at 16.

So i think a young fast 5th forward should be a priority.
The first choice midfield is Elliot, Elliot and Elliot.

Cloning and a really solid youth policy saves so much money its unreal.
Damn that Mane's good!

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:07:39 pm
I mean we all pretty much know that Mbappe isn't coming to us, but that story reads like a huge hint to Real to make a bid.

It says Real need to bid and PSG agree for Mbappe to get his dream move, Real are considering and interested in a bid, but haven't yet. Then warns "Well someone in England is interested" not saying who, basically to say "Hey Madrid make a bid before it's too late"

Ronaldo looks like he could be headed back there, using the money they got from Varane. It sounds like it is one or the other at the moment, not sure they can afford both.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:17:56 pm
Don't think anyone would disagree that Fab, Hendo and Thiago is the first choice midfield. It was the first choice midfield last season too, and yet Wijnaldum played more than any one of them.

So for me the worry is that we need one of the other options to really step up to fill that void and make a tangible contribution across a significant number of games. That may very well happen, and I think Keita is the obvious candidate to make the jump from squad player to important member of the 14/15 players Klopp tends to really rely on each season. But of course, it's equally likely, if not more so, that he continues to get injured.

It's been said many times, but we are absolutely fine for midfield numbers. We're arguably over-capacity. Last season we had eight (Fab, Hendo, Gini, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Ox, Jones) but that felt ok because Fab was also earmarked to be the fourth choice CB. Now, we have eight again with Elliott in for Gini, with the difference being that Fab shouldn't have to drop back. So we might be fine, but on the flip side we have a midfield who tend to pick up injuries.

I don't think we'll strengthen in midfield this summer, which I'm broadly fine with. I expect we have big plans there for next summer, for a few reasons. The first is that Milner, who continues to get plenty of gametime, will almost certainly leave. We'll also be using this season to make a decision on Keita and Ox, both of whom enter the last year of their contracts next summer. My feeling is Ox certainly won't get a renewal, so that means there's a big possibility he leaves next year. With Keita, I think he can still get a new deal but it will depend entirely on how he gets on this year. So until we know the answers to that question, it's probably tricky to figure out which midfielder you try to bring in (or indeed how many midfielders you bring in).

But I think not adding is a risk, simply because we're hoping someone steps up to replace a midfielder we know could be relied on. However, have said it time and time again - we make these kind of gambles every summer. And most of the time it works out. Last year, it was not getting a fourth CB - it backfired. The summer before, it was probably not adding a fullback or attacking depth - we won the league. So it may well work out, and hopefully it does. But it's still a risk.

Good post. You make a lot of sense as does Fucking Appalled to be fair.

I also agree that I don't think we will sign a midfielder this summer now. I reckon it'll be a forward if we do make a late signing.
Saul's agent must be the Del Boy of European football.

He'll be turning up at someone's funeral dressed as Batman next.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:20:51 pm

I agree, it's a quandary.

If Keita, Ox and even Hendo and Thiago stay mostly injury-free, we'll all be saying "why did we worry?"; but if we get the worst possible outcome (like we did with our CB's last year) and we end up having to flog Fabinho into the ground for game after game with, say, a still-developing Jones, the ageing Milner and inexperienced Elliot having to rotate in the two more advanced MF positions, we're going to be fecked.

It's the injury history of Ox, Keita, Hendo & Thiago, coupled with the CB shitfest of last season that scares people.

I honestly don't think there's a huge amount more we could do to be properly prepared for the worst case scenario (sensibly anyway).

We've got three first team GKs and some good kids

We've got an amazing RB, who we'll want to play every game. People want a top class back-up, but that really is difficult. However....we have Gomez, Henderson, Milner and Neco who can play there (and Bradley potentially)

We've got four senior CBs plus (at the moment) Phillips, Williams and then Fab and Hendo in an emergency

We've got two senior LBs plus Milner can play there

We've got 7 senior CMs plus Harvey Elliott. We've then got another couple elsewhere who can play at the tip (Taki, Bobby)

We've got six senior attacking options plus the likes of Elliott and Ox as well as kids like Gordon

Its not sustainable to have three great options in each position. There's plenty of panic about what happened last season happening again....but in reality it really shouldn't. If Origi and Phillips go as expected, along with Shaq, I think we probably need one more body. Whether that's an attacker or a midfielder. But certainly won't be worrying if we don't. At the weekend we had two CMs on the bench and another three CMs not even in the squad so I just don't see the clamour for another CM being necessary away from 'what if loads of midfielders get injured', in which case we're probably going to be struggling anyway (as would any of our rivals).
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:12:09 am
Gotta say I'm looking forward to the window shutting this time around. It's been a bit of a drag hasn't it?

Still looking forward to this next week on here. The Last of the Summer Whine.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

In a perfect world we wouldnt have Ox or Keita (assuming theyre not suddenly going to sort form/ fitness issues) but would have a durable, quality 4th midfield option. But given were not in a perfect world its pretty obvious that the issue is up top where theres a chasm in quality after the 4 first choices and where we know we need to find long term replacements anyway. Theres both a present day need and a need down the line. The club obviously know this and its telling that theres no real chat around nee contracts for Firmino and perhaps even Mane at the moment. Perhaps the targets weve got lined up arent available this summer, perhaps theyre not quite ready yet. Back to the midfield, weve got younger players who seem like theyll be able to step up in time so Im pretty chilled about succession planning there.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:44:32 pm
Still looking forward to this next week on here. The Last of the Summer Whine.

You in the Nora Batty role, bollocking anyone having a moan in your lumpy tights?  :lickin
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:44:32 pm
Still looking forward to this next week on here. The Last of the Summer Whine.

Off topic this, but apparently when they were doing The Day Today, the writers had an office next door to the writers of Last Of The Summer Wine, Peter Baynham used to break in and leave post-its on their ideas wall (already covered in post-its) with things like "Compo finds body of child in burnt out car". Fills me with hope that story. ;D
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:09:41 pm
You in the Nora Batty role, bollocking anyone having a moan in your lumpy tights?  :lickin

;D

Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:17:02 pm
Off topic this, but apparently when they were doing The Day Today, the writers had an office next door to the writers of Last Of The Summer Wine, Peter Baynham used to break in and leave post-its on their ideas wall (already covered in post-its) with things like "Compo finds body of child in burnt out car". Fills me with hope that story. ;D

Ha ha that's brilliant!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:39:43 pm
I honestly don't think there's a huge amount more we could do to be properly prepared for the worst case scenario (sensibly anyway).

We've got three first team GKs and some good kids

We've got an amazing RB, who we'll want to play every game. People want a top class back-up, but that really is difficult. However....we have Gomez, Henderson, Milner and Neco who can play there (and Bradley potentially)

We've got four senior CBs plus (at the moment) Phillips, Williams and then Fab and Hendo in an emergency

We've got two senior LBs plus Milner can play there

We've got 7 senior CMs plus Harvey Elliott. We've then got another couple elsewhere who can play at the tip (Taki, Bobby)

We've got six senior attacking options plus the likes of Elliott and Ox as well as kids like Gordon

Its not sustainable to have three great options in each position. There's plenty of panic about what happened last season happening again....but in reality it really shouldn't. If Origi and Phillips go as expected, along with Shaq, I think we probably need one more body. Whether that's an attacker or a midfielder. But certainly won't be worrying if we don't. At the weekend we had two CMs on the bench and another three CMs not even in the squad so I just don't see the clamour for another CM being necessary away from 'what if loads of midfielders get injured', in which case we're probably going to be struggling anyway (as would any of our rivals).
What if the whole first XI get injured tho?
We were seriously unfortunate with injuries/assaults last season. Hopefully it wont happen again
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:17:02 pm
Off topic this, but apparently when they were doing The Day Today, the writers had an office next door to the writers of Last Of The Summer Wine, Peter Baynham used to break in and leave post-its on their ideas wall (already covered in post-its) with things like "Compo finds body of child in burnt out car". Fills me with hope that story. ;D

:lmao

Compo rides down the hill in a bathtub but is unable to brake and crashes head long into an articulated lorry driven by rob1966 on his way up to Scotland. His carrier bag of shite is thrown out of the window, splattering into the faces of Compo and chums.
I know people hate the 'next summer' argument but I think that's what will happen. We've got no money and Klopp will most likely use this season to see if the younger midfielders can make the step up and to see where Ox and Keita are in terms of form and fitness. Milner will leave and then we will probably bring in a replacement.

Same with the forwards. See where Mane and Firmino are form wise and give Minamino another chance to make an impression. We can then make the decision to try and go big next summer for a striker or get a younger player like Doku who will have another season of first team football under his belt.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:17:02 pm
Off topic this, but apparently when they were doing The Day Today, the writers had an office next door to the writers of Last Of The Summer Wine, Peter Baynham used to break in and leave post-its on their ideas wall (already covered in post-its) with things like "Compo finds body of child in burnt out car". Fills me with hope that story. ;D

They did the post for brass eye at my old company. Ch4 had a stooge in the edit suite to monitor Chris Morris and make sure he towed the line. Morris waited till the stooge went off for a shite and then made the edit assistant type out the classic message that got his show thrown off telly, and got the editor to stick it in for 1 frame. he then made sure they finished the edit late so there was no time to view it before transmission...

The rest is history

Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:08:08 pm
In a perfect world we wouldnt have Ox or Keita (assuming theyre not suddenly going to sort form/ fitness issues) but would have a durable, quality 4th midfield option.

What an odd thing to say.
Surely in a perfect world those players would not have had their injury problems and would have kept the good form they have, at times, both shown.
