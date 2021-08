But you can't play your first choice in every game (without a fall-off in performance) and the replacements need to provide a similar level of quality so we don't suffer a drop-off in team effectiveness. If Ox and Keita stay fit, and Jones continues his evolution (with Elliot getting some time, and Milner obviously contributing) then I agree we aren't particularly weaker. It's the 'ifs' that worry me, though.



Where do you stop with covering players who are our back-ups....but get injured a fair bit? Genuinely.Our first choice midfield is Hendo, Fab and Thiago I assume we're all agreed. We've then got Keita, Ox, Milner, Jones and Elliott plus another couple who I imagine could play there in an absolute emergency. That should be plenty. So do we sign ANOTHER CM like Bissouma 'because Keita and Ox are probably going to get injured' or do we hope they're finally over the major injury issues? Do we do the same at CB with Matip, Gomez and Konate all historically injured a fair bit?Logically we can't just sign a new CM but also keep everyone we've currently got.....its too many for the first team. We'd almost end up needing players to be injured so we could use them all.