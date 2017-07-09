« previous next »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:21:30 pm
Thats just the Guardian making assumptions from the investment. For all we know, that money remains with FSG.
It was a bit more than that. According to Paul Gorst at the Echo, insiders at the club were briefing that position.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:45:29 pm
Exactly. Not sure why he's struggling to get this  ;D. It's what FSG are about, this is how they make their money. If they want to invest gains or keep some as group dividends that's up to them. They won't take money directly from the club. They will I'm sure take it from things like RedBird's investments and so they should.

Not sure why you're being so hostile clinical :D It was just a genuine question, you seemed particularly clued up on the finances involved and what money was involved.

Peabee has managed to answer the question though  :wave
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:53:34 pm
Not sure why you're being so hostile clinical :D It was just a genuine question, you seemed particularly clued up on the finances involved and what money was involved.

Peabee has managed to answer the question though  :wave

Haha I've known you long enough on here to know what you were trying to get at. But anyway, I'm glad he could help explain how FSG work to you  :wave
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 04:51:40 pm
Woodburn loan deal confirmed

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/441508-ben-woodburn-makes-loan-switch-to-hearts

No suggestion of a contract extension - I understand he is in his last year.  Presumably if we so wish we will offer a new contract and seek compensation if he goes elsewhere
So with the Shaqiri deal now official, we have space to add a non-homegrown player to the squad.

Origi and Phillips the big question marks, you'd assume, in terms of outgoings. Karius and Ojo still around too, but you'd expect both will be shuffled off somewhere.

Maybe also a chance of a late offer for Minamino?
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 04:58:02 pm
No suggestion of a contract extension - I understand he is in his last year.  Presumably if we so wish we will offer a new contract and seek compensation if he goes elsewhere

Its a strange one as the Hearts manager said they wanted to sign him in a permanent deal but we wouldnt allow it. I wonder if his contract contains an option for an additional 12 months
So whats the lastest scores on the doors, how much have Liverpool sold/bought this window?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:06:17 pm
So with the Shaqiri deal now official, we have space to add a non-homegrown player to the squad.

Origi and Phillips the big question marks, you'd assume, in terms of outgoings. Karius and Ojo still around too, but you'd expect both will be shuffled off somewhere.

Maybe also a chance of a late offer for Minamino?

Realistic non-homegrown options, in the form of a poem:

Maybe Leeds United winger Raphinha
Bayern Munich's former Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches
Adama Traore, anyone?
Pulisic, now Chelsea have several forward options
Possibly Ismaila Sarr?
Eventually we're bound to sign someone
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:06:17 pm
So with the Shaqiri deal now official, we have space to add a non-homegrown player to the squad.

Origi and Phillips the big question marks, you'd assume, in terms of outgoings. Karius and Ojo still around too, but you'd expect both will be shuffled off somewhere.

Maybe also a chance of a late offer for Minamino?

;)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:06:17 pm
So with the Shaqiri deal now official, we have space to add a non-homegrown player to the squad.

Origi and Phillips the big question marks, you'd assume, in terms of outgoings. Karius and Ojo still around too, but you'd expect both will be shuffled off somewhere.

Maybe also a chance of a late offer for Minamino?

Philips I think will definitely have a market, and he wants to leave. Origi I think will probably sit it out here until the end of his contract. Minamino I think will stay unless if we get a large offer for him, as it feels like Chamberlain is ahead of him in the pecking order. But depth wise I think he can still be a valuable contributor unless if we bring in another forward.

Karius is the odd one, hes failed basically everywhere hes been on loan, even in Turkey. I dont think we can shift him even if we wanted to, not even on loan. Unless if he agrees to join lower league opposition somewhere, but that will probably mean we have to subsidise his wages.
Lots of people think Origi will go this window but has there even been any solid links to any other club for him?

I think he stays and we don't sign anyone else which will cause 2/3 of RAWK and 100% of LFC Twitter to have a meltdown. 
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1429835916768591878

Quote
Xherdan Shaqiri has today completed a permanent transfer to Lyon after three years with the Reds.

Everybody at #LFC thanks @XS_11official
 for his contributions to the club and wishes him the very best for the rest of his career
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:21:22 pm
Lots of people think Origi will go this window but has there even been any solid links to any other club for him?

I think he stays and we don't sign anyone else which will cause 2/3 of RAWK and 100% of LFC Twitter to have a meltdown. 

Origi will be here until his contract runs out
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:21:22 pm
Lots of people think Origi will go this window but has there even been any solid links to any other club for him?

I think he stays and we don't sign anyone else which will cause 2/3 of RAWK and 100% of LFC Twitter to have a meltdown.

Mike McGrath in the Telegraph is reliable when it comes to transfers and he's said recently that Palace, Wolves and West Ham are all interested. Remains to be seen whether it goes any further than that before the deadline, though.
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 05:11:39 pm
Bayern Munich's former Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches
What nationality is he now?  ???
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 05:23:15 pm
Mike McGrath in the Telegraph is reliable when it comes to transfers and he's said recently that Palace, Wolves and West Ham are all interested. Remains to be seen whether it goes any further than that before the deadline, though.

Unless if theyre really desperate, but I cant see it. Id like to think theyre mugs but probably not even they will go for someone with a profile like Origi. Wolves I think will probably pluck an unknown player somewhere from the Americas, Palace are rumoured to get Nketiah, and West Ham may sell Declan Rice. The latter probably wont invest the windfall on someone like Origi, theyll probably go all in on some young up and coming talent from the continent.
We've had bid(s) accepted for Origi before.  He didn't want to go then and I won't believe he wants to go now until the club actually releases a statement confirming the sale.

I'd still focus more on a midfielder than a forward.  I get that Elliot is now playing there but long term he looks to me still more of an out and out attacker than a Klopp type midfielder and I'd rather give Elliot minutes there spelling Salah than taking minutes away from Jones or Keita or whoever.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:31:46 pm
Unless if theyre really desperate, but I cant see it. Id like to think theyre mugs but probably not even they will go for someone with a profile like Origi. Wolves I think will probably pluck an unknown player somewhere from the Americas, Palace are rumoured to get Nketiah, and West Ham may sell Declan Rice. The latter probably wont invest the windfall on someone like Origi, theyll probably go all in on some young up and coming talent from the continent.
We don't really know what the club are up to do we?
The echo saying now that we may not buy even if we sell Origi.
Struggle to believe we won't be active. May well be wrong but if we have really accepted  £5m upfront for Shaqiri that smacks of a desperation to get rid of him. Surely you only do that of you are trying to get someone in.
We could offer Origi for a similar price and then surely he is very attractive to any of those clubs.
Divock Origi can hold key to next Liverpool transfer after Xherdan Shaqiri departure
Liverpool are not compelled to replace departed Xherdan Shaqiri - but a new forward could still arrive this summer

By Ian Doyle Chief Liverpool writer
16:26, 23 AUG 2021 UPDATED 17:05, 23 AUG 2021

Xherdan Shaqiri knew exactly what he was letting himself in for when he signed for Liverpool.

For me, nothing is impossible, he said ahead of his competitive debut in August 2018. We can be everything we want to be. I think we can win everything in the world.

It has to be our ambition to compete with the best and to go on the field against whoever we play trying to win the game and dominate the game. Our aim is to win as many titles as possible."

Within two years, Shaqiri was proven right as he picked up winners' medals in the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Now, though, after accruing just 10 starts in the last two seasons, the Switzerland international has headed for pastures new after completing a £9.5million transfer to French side Lyon.

And he could unwittingly prove the key to unlocking the Reds' next generation - and next signing.

Shaqiri's desire to leave was granted partly because Liverpool don't want to block the route to the first team for Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool had initially intended to keep Elliott as part of the senior squad last season until it became clear Shaqiri was staying put having turned down the opportunity to leave before the October deadline.

Instead, Elliott spent the majority of the campaign on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, where he became battle-hardened in gaining regular first-team experience.

Pre-season saw a shift to a midfield role in which Shaqiri was often utilised in his final Liverpool outings. And it was from there the 18-year-old shone on his first Premier League start against Burnley on Saturday, most notably when playing a major role in the build-up to Sadio Mane's match-clinching second goal.

Kaide Gordon's impressive summer means Liverpool plan on giving the 16-year-old the chances Elliott was afforded two years ago in the League Cup and FA Cup.

And, as such, there is no real need for the Reds to strengthen their squad, Jurgen Klopp having already intimated he is more than well blessed in terms of numbers. Moving more players on before next Tuesday evening's deadline is still far more likely than any new face.

That, though, could change if another forward departs, with Divock Origi still attracting interest if not any official bids as of yet.

A second senior attacking departure would not only provide funds for a possible transfer, it would also free up a space in the squad without overly hampering the planned progress of the likes of Elliott and Gordon.

Then Liverpool could be left with a decision to pursue a new attacking player.

They have been tracking several, but the right profile at the right price with so little time remaining in the market makes a move by no means guaranteed, even if Origi does depart.

As the Reds demonstrated with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017, they aren't averse to a late deadline-beating deal if the circumstances are right.

But it would need more than just Shaqiri leaving for the same to happen this summer.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/divock-origi-can-hold-key-21381021
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:11:03 pm
So whats the lastest scores on the doors, how much have Liverpool sold/bought this window?
We've made around £43m and bought Konate for £35m. Obviously some deals have add ons and deferred payments so probably not actually £43m.

With contract renewals we have probably broke even.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:40:31 pm
We've made around £43m and bought Konate for £35m. Obviously some deals have add ons and deferred payments so probably not actually £43m.

With contract renewals we have probably broke even.
Agent fees for the contract renewals will be in to the tens of millions, I think we're probably at a loss for the window.
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 05:38:33 pm
We don't really know what the club are up to do we?
The echo saying now that we may not buy even if we sell Origi.
Struggle to believe we won't be active. May well be wrong but if we have really accepted  £5m upfront for Shaqiri that smacks of a desperation to get rid of him. Surely you only do that of you are trying to get someone in.
We could offer Origi for a similar price and then surely he is very attractive to any of those clubs.

I just dont think any of the clubs mentioned will be in for him, nothing to do with us wanting to sell him or not. If anything, if he does go I think he will head back to the continent. But I think Origi himself likes it at Liverpool, he hasnt made any noises at all about not getting any game time. And I dont think Klopp is the type that will force him to leave.

Really dont understand why Shaqiri is valued so low in the market
Either we want Origi or we don't. If we don't then even loan him out if it comes to it. It shouldn't get in the way of signing anyone Klopp does want if we don't get the fee we want.

We've got space in the squad to bring someone in with Shaq gone.
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:50:20 pm
Really dont understand why Shaqiri is valued so low in the market
29 years old, long history of injury problems, market deflation due to covid etc
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:50:20 pm
Really dont understand why Shaqiri is valued so low in the market

Oft injured 29 year old player who hasnt played much first team football the last 3 seasons. I love him too, but honestly, I think this valuation is pretty fair.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:51:03 pm
Either we want Origi or we don't. If we don't then even loan him out if it comes to it. It shouldn't get in the way of signing anyone Klopp does want if we don't get the fee we want.

We've got space in the squad to bring someone in with Shaq gone.
Origi just isn't good enough for the squad, he's had flashes, and will definitely remain a cult hero, but if he's serious at all about his career then he would be better off finding a club where he'll be getting regular playing time.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:22:48 pm
Origi will be here until his contract runs out

I think so too. 
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 04:38:36 pm
Businesses rarely take on that level of investment unless they have the money earmarked. It'll be for strategic reinvestment or liquidity. I can't see it being used for transfers. It'll be capital investment projects like the stadium, or them buying another franchise (maybe basketball?). If it's liquidity it probably was to write off some covid related losses. If you think it's for transfers or for John Henry to put a gold plated diving board on his gold plated swimming pool you are mental.

That was my bet at the time. Think LFC infrastructure is possible but unlikely.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:51:03 pm
Either we want Origi or we don't. If we don't then even loan him out if it comes to it. It shouldn't get in the way of signing anyone Klopp does want if we don't get the fee we want.

We've got space in the squad to bring someone in with Shaq gone.

I think Edwards will try to sell him, but I think the player is the one who holds the cards here.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:53:34 pm
Not sure why you're being so hostile clinical :D It was just a genuine question, you seemed particularly clued up on the finances involved and what money was involved.

Peabee has managed to answer the question though  :wave


Some people are overly sensitive when it comes to FSG.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:45:49 pm
Agent fees for the contract renewals will be in to the tens of millions, I think we're probably at a loss for the window.

will definitely be in the red with the renewals, so I won't be hugely surprised if we sell Origi without replacing. think it mostly comes down to Divock though, don't think we've ever heard a peep about him wanting to leave, have we?
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:50:20 pm
Really dont understand why Shaqiri is valued so low in the market
Because we were desperate to sell him and the buying club knew it probably
