Liverpool are not compelled to replace departed Xherdan Shaqiri - but a new forward could still arrive this summerByChief Liverpool writer16:26, 23 AUG 202117:05, 23 AUG 2021Xherdan Shaqiri knew exactly what he was letting himself in for when he signed for Liverpool.For me, nothing is impossible, he said ahead of his competitive debut in August 2018. We can be everything we want to be. I think we can win everything in the world.It has to be our ambition to compete with the best and to go on the field against whoever we play trying to win the game and dominate the game. Our aim is to win as many titles as possible."Within two years, Shaqiri was proven right as he picked up winners' medals in the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.Now, though, after accruing just 10 starts in the last two seasons, the Switzerland international has headed for pastures new after completing a £9.5million transfer to French side Lyon.And he could unwittingly prove the key to unlocking the Reds' next generation - and next signing.Shaqiri's desire to leave was granted partly because Liverpool don't want to block the route to the first team for Harvey Elliott.Liverpool had initially intended to keep Elliott as part of the senior squad last season until it became clear Shaqiri was staying put having turned down the opportunity to leave before the October deadline.Instead, Elliott spent the majority of the campaign on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, where he became battle-hardened in gaining regular first-team experience.Pre-season saw a shift to a midfield role in which Shaqiri was often utilised in his final Liverpool outings. And it was from there the 18-year-old shone on his first Premier League start against Burnley on Saturday, most notably when playing a major role in the build-up to Sadio Mane's match-clinching second goal.Kaide Gordon's impressive summer means Liverpool plan on giving the 16-year-old the chances Elliott was afforded two years ago in the League Cup and FA Cup.And, as such, there is no real need for the Reds to strengthen their squad, Jurgen Klopp having already intimated he is more than well blessed in terms of numbers. Moving more players on before next Tuesday evening's deadline is still far more likely than any new face.That, though, could change if another forward departs, with Divock Origi still attracting interest if not any official bids as of yet.A second senior attacking departure would not only provide funds for a possible transfer, it would also free up a space in the squad without overly hampering the planned progress of the likes of Elliott and Gordon.Then Liverpool could be left with a decision to pursue a new attacking player.They have been tracking several, but the right profile at the right price with so little time remaining in the market makes a move by no means guaranteed, even if Origi does depart.As the Reds demonstrated with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017, they aren't averse to a late deadline-beating deal if the circumstances are right.But it would need more than just Shaqiri leaving for the same to happen this summer.